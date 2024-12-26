"I'm going to call the police on you for attacking my hot coffee with your face!"

Dissociated Press

Heroic J*ws across the world are standing strong against anti-Semites who want to throw them in gas chambers, drive them into the sea, say mean nasty things about the state of Israel, tell the truth about the Kennedys or the USS Liberty or 9/11, or be Palestinian. Haaretz reports:

“X shot an Arab four times in the back and got away with a self-defense claim. Four bullets in the back from a distance of ten meters … cold-blooded murder. We did things like that every day.” “An Arab just walked down the street, about 25 years old, didn’t throw a stone, nothing. Bang, a bullet in the stomach. Shot him in the stomach, and he was dying on the sidewalk, and we drove away indifferently.” “A new commander came to us. We went out with him on the first patrol at six in the morning. He stops. There’s not a soul in the streets, just a little 4-year-old boy playing in the sand in his yard. The commander suddenly starts running, grabs the boy, and breaks his arm at the elbow and his leg here. He stepped on his stomach three times and left. We all stood there with our mouths open. Looking at him in shock … I asked the commander: “What’s your story?” He told me: These kids need to be killed from the day they are born. When a commander does that, it becomes legit.”

Fortunately this kind of kosher self-defense is starting to spread to the United States. An anonymous research assistant reports:

Hello Kevin, I’m writing to inform you of follow up details of that case that went viral in November where a crazy old hag attacked a Palestinian man and his pregnant wife at a Panera bread in Illinois. As is often the case, the public is never given any follow-up on these things. So I did some digging, please be sure to report on this! Here are many details, most of which I got from the prosecutor’s official press release and local court records. Court records state that she pled not guilty to all 6 counts of hate crime & 1 count of “disorderly conduct- breach of peace” on 12/13/24. Below are all the details, links & case numbers. God bless & Merry Christmas!

Alexandra Szustakiewicz, 64, (d.o.b. 3/24/1960) of the 1700 block of Boulder Drive, Darien Illinois, attacked Palestinian Waseem Zahran and his pregnant wife at a Panera Bread in Downers Grove Illinois. This occurred on November 16, 2024. “Downers Grove police responded to a call of a disturbance at the Panera Bread located at 7361 Lemont Road. Following an investigation into the matter, it is alleged that on November 16, 2024, at approximately 11:58 a.m.”

Dupage county Illinois court https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts-directory/7/DuPage-County-Courthouse/court/

Court search (free)

https://epay.18thjudicial.org/Clerk/caseAgainstDefendantSearch.do

You can do a defendant search using her name and birth date or use her case number:

2024CF002534 PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF ILLINOIS -VS- ALEXANDRA SZUSTAKIEWICZ FIRST-NAMED DEFENDANT **/**/1960 ACTIVE

Here is the original press release from the county prosecutor:

Darien Woman Charged with Hate Crime

November 18, 2024

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Downers Grove Chief of Police Michael DeVries announced today that a Darien woman has been charged with Hate Crime following an incident at a Downers Grove Panera Bread last Saturday. Alexandra Szustakiewicz, 64 (d.o.b. 3/24/1960) of the 1700 block of Boulder Drive, appeared in First Appearance Court this morning charged with two counts of Hate Crime (Class 4 Felony) and one count of Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct. In Court this morning, the State asked for conditions of pre-trial release including no contact with the victims and no entry to the Panera Bread where the incident allegedly occurred, which Judge Joshua Dieden granted.

On November 16, 2024, Downers Grove police responded to a call of a disturbance at the Panera Bread located at 7361 Lemont Road. Following an investigation into the matter, it is alleged that on November 16, 2024, at approximately 11:58 a.m., Szustakiewicz was at the Panera Bread when she confronted and yelled expletives at a man regarding a sweatshirt he was wearing with the word Palestine written on it. It is further alleged that Szustakiewicz attempted to hit a cell phone out of the hands of a woman who was with the man when the woman began videotaping the incident. According to the complaint filed against Szustakiewicz, she allegedly “committed a hate crime by reason of perceived national origin” of the two victims. Officers took Szustakiewicz into custody the following day without incident.

“Every member of society, regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation or any other individual characteristic, deserves to be treated with respect and civility,” Berlin said. “This type of behavior and the accompanying prejudice have no place in a civilized society and my office stands ready to file the appropriate charges in such cases. I thank the Downers Grove Department for their assistance in securing charges against Ms. Szustakiewicz. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Sandi Tanoue and Nicholas Covert for their efforts on this case as well.”

“I would like to thank the Downers Grove officers who responded and investigated this incident quickly and thoroughly,” DeVries said. “This type of behavior is not and will never be tolerated in our community. I would also like to thank DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and his office for their prompt review and assistance with this case.”

Szustakiewicz’s next court appearance is scheduled December 16, 2024, for arraignment in front of Judge Mia McPherson.

Members of the public are reminded that this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendant's guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government's burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Szustakiewicz, Alexandra

https://www.dupagecounty.gov/news_detail_T2_R1303.php

Video

https://youtube.com/shorts/NlVVLhqO7Rg?si=jsthAB7EB-G8jKd_

victim Waseem Zahran talks to TV news

News article dated 12/16/24 (she pled not guilty)

Woman arraigned on 6 hate crime charges after tirade at Downers Grove restaurant

The felony charges accuse Szustakiewicz of saying “(expletive) Palestine” during her encounter with a man and his wife the morning of Nov. 16 at the Panera Bread at 7361 Lemont Road in Downers Grove.

By Daily Herald Dec 16, 2024, 4:42pm EST Alexandra Szustakiewicz of Darien was arraigned Monday on six felony counts of hate crime. A woman accused of committing an anti-Palestinian hate crime at a Downers Grove restaurant pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Alexandra Szustakiewicz, 64, of the 1700 block of Boulder Drive in Darien, was arraigned on six felony counts of hate crime, according to court records.

When she was arrested on Nov. 18, Szustakiewicz was charged with two hate crime counts and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The felony charges accuse Szustakiewicz of saying “(expletive) Palestine” during her encounter with a man and his wife the morning of Nov. 16 at the Panera Bread at 7361 Lemont Road in Downers Grove. In addition, Szustakiewicz is accused of hitting the man on the head and approaching the woman in a way that made the woman feel threatened.

Szustakiewicz remains free on pretrial release. Her next court date is Feb. 4. https://chicago.suntimes.com/suburban-chicago/2024/12/16/downers-grove-hate-crime-alexandra-szustakiewicz