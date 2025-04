Rumble link Bitchute link Youtube link

As explained in the video, I am very busy packing to move to Morocco and reading old humor magazines. So if you want False Flag Weekly News to return next week, please make sure these Fundrazrs reach their $200 goal:

https://fundrazr.com/e2Czxe

https://fundrazr.com/e2DEF4

https://fundrazr.com/32DRm4