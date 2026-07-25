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Laurent Guyénot's avatar
Laurent Guyénot
6h

Kevin, you're a true poet, a poet of truth.

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Jewell
6h

Iranian Legos Lives Rent Free in Lil Marco’s Mind

https://www.winterwatch.net/2026/07/iranian-legos-lives-rent-free-in-lil-marcos-mind/?jetpack_skip_subscription_popup

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