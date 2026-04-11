Has Israel Hijacked America's Brain?

“Top Israeli leaders rape their own daughters with snakes to bring on their messiah.” -Shoshana Strook, abuse survivor (d. March 15, age 38)

“You were using biological metaphors! Biological metaphors!! To describe an entire group of human beings! That is sick! Disgusting! Uncalled for!” -Webster Tarpley, screaming at Greg Felton, author of The Host and the Parasite: How Israel’s Fifth Column Consumed America

I well remember how, in June 2012, at the Vancouver 9/11 Hearings, Webster Tarpley unloaded on Greg Felton. We were having dinner after the conference’s final session, and Tarpley had not enjoyed the conference. He didn’t approve of topics like “no planes hit the Towers” and “9/11 may have involved extraterrestrials.” On those two issues, I saw Tarpley’s point. But what Tarpley hated most about that conference—which was organized by my friend Jim Fetzer, who enjoyed defying George W. Bush by more-than-tolerating “outrageous conspiracy theories”—was Greg Felton’s use of the host-and-parasite metaphor to describe the US-Israel relationship.

Webster Tarpley is a smart guy who wrote a good book about 9/11. It’s subtitle tells us 9/11 was “Made in USA.” As he screamed at Felton, Tarpley insisted that the 9/11 truth movement had lost its way by increasingly blaming Israel. 9/11 was an inside job, Tarpley insisted. Hadn’t we spent many years copyrighting that phrase? Blaming Israel made it sound like an outside job! We were ruining our image, making ourselves look like a bunch of Nazis!

I said: “Wait a minute, Webster. Your book explains how the 9/11 conspirators came in three flavors: moles, technicians, and patsies. The patsies, of course, were Muslims. But wouldn’t you agree that the moles were pro-Israel people infiltrating the US government? And wouldn’t you agree that the technicians who blew up the World Trade Center and remote-hijacked the planes were likely Israelis as well?”

Webster sputtered a non-substantive answer. I pressed him: “The term ‘mole’ normally refers to an asset of one nation’s intelligence agencies who worms his way into a high position in another nation’s government. If the ‘moles’ you say did 9/11 weren’t working for Israel, which nation were they working for?” Webster’s answer: It was a “rogue network” or “invisible government” made up primarily of Americans, loyal only to their own rogue network, not to any government or nation.

I cited Alan Sabrosky, the half-Jewish former Director of Strategic Studies at the US Army War College, who made headlines by coming on my radio show on March 20, 2010 saying that it was “100% certain that 9/11 was a Mossad operation.” Sabrosky said 9/11 was such a big, complex operation that it had to have been run by one of the world’s very small number of intelligence agencies with the resources to pull such a thing off. And there were only two candidates: the CIA and Mossad. The CIA, Sabrosky said, obviously wouldn’t do such a thing as an agency. But Mossad, using its extensive network of American moles in all relevant agencies, would. Indeed, Israel benefitted massively from 9/11. No other nation did. And Israel sympathizers run the media, which was instrumental in the coverup. Figuring out who must have been behind 9/11 was not rocket science.

Tarpley responded that such talk was antisemitic. He said many CIA and military insiders hate Israel and falsely blame it for all sorts of things. He said the real villains were the Nazis and the WASPS, who created secret societies and rogue networks based on white supremacist and British supremacist ideologies. In other words, according to Tarpley, it was the enemies of the Jews who carried out the gargantuan 9/11 covert operation whose only geostrategic beneficiary was Israel. The Bush family, Tarpley said, was Nazi to the core. He had written about it. Blame Bush and his family for 9/11! And Cheney was even more central!

I agreed that Cheney was more central than Bush, but disagreed about the rest. What’s more, I told Tarpley, I thought Greg Felton’s “host and parasite” metaphor described the US-Israel relationship accurately.

Tarpley left dinner that night disgusted with me, and with the whole conference. He appeared less frequently on my podcast after that. In 2011-2012 Tarpley was a staple on the Alex Jones show. (Alex Jones loves conspiracy theorists who blame everybody but Israel.)

In 2015 Tarpley waxed rabidly anti-Trump—a position that seems reasonable in retrospect, especially given Trump’s repeated attacks on Iran. In August 2016, Tarpley was sued for $150 million by Melania Trump, who took issue with his allegations that she had worked as a “high end escort” in the 1990s. Tarpley lost the first round, then settled in February 2017, paying an “undisclosed sum of money” and making a full retraction and apology. Now that Melania’s activities working for Jeffrey Epstein are on the brink of exposure, it looks like Melania may have to repay Tarpley that “undisclosed sum.”

Back in 2015, Tarpley’s rabid distaste for Trump, who he saw as a prospective American Hitler, seemed exaggerated. Today, not so much. (The comparison may in fact be unfair to Hitler.)

But I still think Felton is right, and Tarpley wrong, about Israel being like a parasite sucking the vital juices out of its American host. What’s more, I just published an American Free Press article upping the ante by positing Israel as a brain-hijacking parasite. Read it below, and if it offends you, be sure to let me know in the comments. -KB

Israel Hijacks America’s Brain

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

The bad news: 50% of the world’s human population hosts a brain-hijacking parasite. The good news: Toxoplasma gondii, an eukaryotic protozoa, primarily hijacks the brains of mice, not people. A mouse infected by T. gondi becomes passionately fond of cats. By rewiring the mouse’s brain, T. gondi facilitates its move from its host during one stage of its life cycle—mice—to the host of the next stage: cats.

T. gondi isn’t the only brain-hijacking parasite. There is also the Costa Rican mind control wasp. Its larvae hijack spiders’ brains and make the spiders spin special webs for the wasp. The larvae then kill the spider and suck its juices dry from the inside before emerging into the web-house the spider built for them.

If Israel is like T. gondi, then the USA is the mouse and Iran is the cat. But most people who compare Israel to brain-hijacking parasites, as more and more Americans do, see it as a mind-control wasp. Partisans of Israel devour America from within, hijacking its brain and forcing it to behave self-destructively on behalf of Zionism.

Gen. Wesley Clark revealed that 9/11, an Israeli false flag, was designed to “take out seven countries in five years.” All seven of those countries posed problems for Israel, not the United States. By terrorizing Americans on 9/11, Israel hijacked our brains and forced us into a series of self-destructive wars in the Middle East.

Today, Israel seems to have hijacked Donald Trump’s brain and frog-marched him, and behind him the rest of the country, into a disastrous war on Iran. According to polls, half of the American people believe Trump attacked Iran to distract from the Epstein files. Since Jeffrey Epstein was an Israeli agent tasked with collecting blackmail material on powerful Americans, and since FBI documents tending to confirm allegations that Trump raped young girls provided by Epstein were released just a few days after the attack on Iran, and were quickly forgotten due to the war, it is hard to avoid the conclusion that Trump’s brain has been hijacked by Israeli blackmailers.

But Trump isn’t the only brain-hijacked American. His self-styled “Secretary of War,” Pete Hegseth, is an Israel-firster. So are other advisors including Marco Rubio, Mike Waltz, Mike Huckabee, Elise Stefanik, Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, John Ratcliffe, Stephen Miller, Sebastian Gorka, David Friedman, and Adam Boehler. About half of those people are Jews, whose brains have presumably been hijacked by tribal fanaticism since birth. But the other half are non-Jewish Americans who are acting self-destructively on behalf of a parasitical, genocidal foreign entity—an entity that despises them. How were their brains hijacked?

A few Americans have been “turned” into Israeli spies. The most notorious is Jonathan Pollard, who badly damaged America by passing secrets to Israel, spent thirty years in prison, then was released by Obama to be feted as a national hero in Israel—including by America’s brain-hijacked ambassador, Mike Huckabee.

But Israel also hijacks America, and gains access to its secrets, in subtler ways. Tucker Carlson recently reported that “Israeli officers have infested the Pentagon, roaming freely through the building, barging into offices and accessing classified material.” They are being given access to our secrets not by spies, but by people whose brains are so hijacked they don’t even know they’re spies.

In an interview on “The Young Turks” on March 27, Trump’s former top terrorism advisor Joe Kent said: “I think most people who are kind of doing the bidding of Israel consistently, they probably don’t even view it that they’re doing what Jonathan Pollard did or they’re spying on our country…Because if you grow up deeply steeped in the culture that we’re in, especially working a lot in the Middle East and in the war on terror, you think, hey, the Israelis are our friends. And the Israelis take advantage of this. They really do. I’m sure they have more Jonathan Pollards. That wouldn’t surprise me at all. But I think the people that are actually more effective than the Pollards…in terms of just their ability to influence because of the access that we’ve given them.”

In other words, Israel has eaten America’s brain. We have been brainwashed not just by the 9/11 false flag publicity stunt, but by countless Hollywood movies and TV productions and novels and textbooks and news reports and even defaced, distorted versions of the Bible, all produced by people whose primary loyalty is not to the United States of America.

So when Donald Trump dodges a child-rape scandal by attacking Iran, and half the population knows he is a blackmailed traitor doing the bidding of a foreign regime and destroying America and the world, our brains are so hijacked that hardly anyone even blinks.

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