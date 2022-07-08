Alert! This week’s False Flag Weekly News will broadcast Sunday 11 to noon Eastern instead of Saturday (Eid al-Adha). Also don’t miss tonight’s live radio show.

Today is the day of Arafat, the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s farewell sermon. (Watch my sermon on his sermon, embedded above.) And tomorrow is Eid al-Adha, the biggest Islamic holiday.

Since there are only two major holidays in Islam, it shouldn’t be that hard for big tech to notice them and get them right. But my Apple Holidays calendar, which inflicted LGBTQ+ month on me throughout the month of June, along with Juneteenth, Flag Day, Fathers Day (all of that sandwiched between Memorial Day and Independence Day), does not recognize Eid al-Adha.

Worse, Google appears to have deliberately or through extreme incompetence spread confusion through the American Muslim community by giving the wrong date for THE big Muslim holiday! Up until a day or two ago, Google was telling people that the US celebrated Eid al-Adha on Sunday, July 10. The actual date is Saturday, July 9.

Since Islamic holidays follow a lunar calendar, it isn’t always clear which day a new month begins (when someone spots the new moon). So it is understandable why Google might have projected the wrong tentative date prior to June 30, when the month of Dhul Hijjah began. But from that point on, everyone paying attention knew Eid in the US would be on Saturday, June 9.

How could Google have gotten it wrong for most of the week? Incompetence theory suggests that the AI algorithms don’t understand the concept of “lunar calendar” and “Islamic holiday.” A more conspiritorial view might hold that Google, which some say has crossed out the first word of its slogan “don’t be evil,” is gaslighting Muslims on behalf of the satanic bankster cabal that has been at war with Islam since the false flag stunt of September 11, 2001.

Am I being paranoid? Maybe. But as Joseph Heller wrote in Catch-22, “Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they aren't after you.”

And speaking of paranoia: Is the same bankster cabal that’s gaslighting Muslims also planning to starve the planet into submission? Did they blow up the Georgia Guidestones as an announcement that the great population reduction is now underway?

Ellen Brown, a knowledgable and level-headed writer on monetary matters, is concerned about the ongoing war on food supplies. As I wrote in today’s radio show announcement:

They’re destroying religion, the family…and now our food supply? At what point will people rise up and say “enough is enough”?