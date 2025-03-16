Hamas ARE Nice Guys!

Rumble link Bitchute link

Kevin Barrett: Welcome to False Flag Weekly News, the weekly news show that continues to tell it like it is. And it's horrible, but we don't flinch. I'm Kevin Barrett with Wyatt Peterson. Hey, Wyatt, how's it going?

Wyatt Peterson: Hey, Kevin, it's going good. Thanks for having me.

Good to have you back. And I love that piece you did on Rachel Corey, which we will talk about in the second half of the show. The first half will be our usual news stories.

Well, starting off, of course, with our slide of the week. You're not allowed to say anything nice about Hamas, but a Jewish guy named Adam Boehler happens to be Trump's hostage guy. He met with Hamas and said, “hey, they're really nice guys. They're good people.” And so that's our theme this week.

Yahya Sinwar wasn't just a good people. He was an insanely courageous as well as very very skilled and competent martyr. The last image of him throwing throwing a stick at the Israeli drone will be eternalized. So yeah, Hamas are good people, actually. Are we allowed to say that?

Well, look who they're fighting. Look who they're up against. Israel continually blockades humanitarian aid, food, water, electricity. And this is an action that's thoroughly supported by the Trump White House. And in the process of supporting things like that, we start to lose our own humanity. I'm at the point where I'm embarrassed to be an American citizen right now. Because we've lost our humanity, we've lost our compassion for the people of Gaza. I mean, this is a humanitarian disaster without precedent in our day. So I really don't know what else to say beyond that. And I really feel like a lot of these Trump supporters buy into the brand of Donald Trump so much that it acts as a firewall from allowing them to see really what the Palestinian people are living through. Anyone who has children, anyone who has family and a love of life should be totally disgusted with what we're aiding and abetting. And the fact that we're still talking about this a year and a half later is sickening. It's absolutely disgusting.

Yeah, I'm disgusted with America, too. It’s one of the reasons I came here to Morocco. But if we get a resistance movement going…Hamas is Islamic resistance in Palestine, and we need resistance in America against the Zionist occupation of America. If the Aaron Bushnell brigades and the Rachel Corey brigades ever start some American resistance, I'll come back and join. “Don't start the revolution without me,” as Jesse Ventura once said.

So, yeah, Hamas are good people. And I mean that, Trump. Come and deport me or whatever. Come and rendition me.

So let's move on to Palestine and Palestinian resistance news. The negotiations continue, and what's at stake is they're trying to move into phase two of the ceasefire that Israel and Hamas both signed. And so what's the sticking point? Why does Trump have to keep sending people like Adam Boehler over there to figure out what's going on? Well, the sticking point is…here's how the BBC puts it. Now, BBC is pretty much Zionist-occupied, right, Wyatt?

“Both sides disagree on the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, which the original deal states should be happening by now. Israel resists this point, while Hamas insists it should happen.”

That’s the BBC. So who is not following the deal that they solemnly signed here?

We know who it is, and there's historical precedent for this. You can't make a deal with the Israelis. History has proven this time and time again, whether it's George W. Bush's much ballyhooed roadmap for peace in the early 2000s, the Oslo Accords, or the recent ceasefire in southern Lebanon. The Gaza ceasefire was agreed upon, phase one, right as Trump was coming into office, to really bolster his administration. Then Israel starts demanding back all their hostages (which was not the agreed-upon deal) and phase two was never meant to go into effect.

We know what Hamas wants. They want a permanent ceasefire, a reconstruction process for Gaza, and they want the Israelis the hell out of the Gaza Strip. But the second they make these ceasefire agreements, like phase one, Israel just doe an end around into the West Bank, ramping up operations in the West Bank, largely based on that suspicious bus bombing in which two of the three people arrested were Israeli Jews. They use that as a justification to really amplify their aggression in the West Bank. So you cannot make a deal with these people. Because they want it all. They want the whole thing.

It’s kind of funny when you talk to people that support Trump, for instance, and they talk about, “well, you know, you've got to see it from both sides.” There is no both sides. Israel wants all the land. They make no bones about it. So any talk of a ceasefire is kind of a moot point.

Well, they did sign the ceasefire, and they were supposed to have withdrawn (as BBC admits). And so this is how the BBC gives us the headline:

“U.S. rejects ‘impractical’ Hamas demands.”

Well, the “impractical demands” were to “live up to what you signed.” That is, pull out. You're supposed to have pulled out by now, and then we release more hostages.

But whatever. I think you're right. These people are non-agreement capable.

And more Palestine news this week: UN experts accuse Israel of genocidal acts and sexual violence. And so I guess blowing up women and children by bringing their houses down on their heads so they die slowly over 48 or 72 hours with crushed ribs and all of that, that's not genocide. But systematically destroying women's health care facilities is. And of course using sexual sexual violence …about a quarter to a third of the Israeli women in the IDF say that they've been raped or assaulted in the IDF. So if that's the way that the Israeli soldiers treat their own people, God knows how they treat the Palestinians.

Remember last year when the IDF were filming themselves sodomizing prisoners? When the media got a hold of the story there were all these riots from right-wing politicians.

“Right to rape” riots. “Right to sodomize people to death with sticks” riots.

Right, and then the media picked up on it, and they had one of the guys, one of the sodomizers, appear, and he essentially became a media darling.

A national hero of Israel.

Exactly. I mean, these people…this is a satanic monstrosity. It really is. And with the attacks on fertility and the healthcare facilities, this is an Israeli stock and trade as well. Kevin, do you remember back in 2013, thereabouts, when reports came out? And you can find this in the Israeli press, where the Israelis were sterilizing Ethiopian immigrants unbeknownst to them. And the way it was found out was because it was social workers who realized that the Ethiopian immigrant population had been cut in half in 10 years.

So this is ruthless, ruthless behavior by the Israelis, fully supported by the White House.

Yeah, and these Ethiopians, again, were actually Jews. So this is the way they treat Jews. You just think of what they're doing to the Palestinians. And they have this crazed obsession with murdering Palestinian women and their babies, and especially the pregnant ones. These are very popular:

Israeli Defense Forces t-shirts, the one-shot, two-kills t-shirts. I guess they issue those along with their rifles. Very strange people.

So back to the United States, where my hopes that the Rachel Corey brigades and the Aaron Bushnell brigades will organize an American resistance comparable to Hamas haven't been realized yet. However, there were some big demonstrations this week to free Mahmoud Khalil, who is an Algerian citizen of Palestinian descent, married to a U.S. citizen, has a green card, Theoretically protected by the First Amendment, according to court rulings, some court rulings anyway, and we will see.

But the Trump people are trying to deport him because they don't like his opinions about Palestine. They don't like the fact that he is against genocide. So I guess being deported for opposing genocide would be kind of a point of honor, but still.

Well, it's funny because here's a guy that got his master's degree, comes over here. He's a legal citizen. He's married to an American woman who apparently is eight months pregnant. And this is the guy that they decided to round up and make an example out of. Not all the illegal immigrants and violent thugs that Tom Homan was blustering about.

The university has caved to pressure now and they've expelled other students who have opposed Israeli genocide. I like the tweet that Michael Tracy put out just recently. He said, GOP free speech. You can say retarded again, but you can't criticize Israel. And that's exactly it in a nutshell right there.

And it's especially hypocritical coming as it does on the heels of J.D. Vance going over to Europe and wagging his finger in their face about talking about free speech. It's a joke, a total joke.

