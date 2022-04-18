By Kevin Barrett, Veterans Today Editor

Gonzalo Lira is missing. Is the intrepid on-the-ground Ukraine war correspondent being held, perhaps being tortured and murdered, by UkroNazis incited by the Daily Beast? In this three minute audio recorded March 21, Gonzalo Lira tells us that if he ever disappears, The Daily Beast is to blame.

We hope and pray that Gonzalo Lira is still alive and that making this video go viral can help pressure the Ukrainian authorities to make their gestapo release him.