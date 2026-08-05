Gideon Polya: Official Gaza Genocide Toll is Way Too Low

Dr. Gideon Polya, the author of US-Imposed Post-9/11 Muslim Holocaust & Muslim Genocide and other books, discusses Patrick O’Carroll’s “The Arab Holocaust” (posted below). The interview begins with, and focuses on, the Gaza genocide. Dr. Polya argues that the official Gaza death count of 73,381 murdered since October 2023, more than half of whom are women and children, is far too low, and that a more realistic figure is over 800,000.

Gideon Polya: The key point is that the perpetrators, who are typically Westerners, ignore deaths from deprivation. When they actually bother to mention how many people have actually died in their endless colonial wars, they only talk of violent deaths. And, of course, in wars, people are not going to go around and pick up the pieces and actually determine how many people we killed. And so already the violent deaths are underestimated. But then they totally ignore the horrendous reality of deaths from imposed deprivation. And the ratio of deaths from deprivation to violent deaths ranges from about three in the Iraqi war and up to 16 in the Afghan war. And various epidemiologists published in the top medical journal, The Lancet, have what they call “conservatively” estimated the ratio should be about four. So I can strain your mental arithmetic with a very simple calculation. A team of epidemiologists published in The Lancet estimated that the violent deaths that are reported by the Palestinian Authority of Health in Gaza, at the moment they say it's 73,000 deaths. However, a team of statisticians and epidemiologists have estimated that it's more like 175,000 violent deaths. And they've then conservatively assumed that there were four times that number of nonviolent deaths. And that means 700,000. Four times 175,000 is 700,000 nonviolent deaths, for a total of 875,000 deaths from violence and deprivation. Yet the world overwhelmingly reports 73,000 deaths. It's absolutely extraordinary undercounting. And Ralph Nader, a very famous American analyst, has called out this horrendous undercounting of mortality in the Gaza genocide. But that's the world we live in.

Dr. Gideon Polya, a Melbourne-based biochemist, writer, humanitarian activist, and artist, is a world leader in comparative holocaust and genocide research. He descends from a prominent Hungarian Jewish family that was decimated by murderous ethnic cleansing during World War II. Nonetheless he cannot travel to the state of Queensland to retrieve his birth certificate due to the possibility of arrest and prosecution for opposing the genocide of Palestine.

——

The Arab Holocast

By Patrick O’Carroll

Note: The latter table is also available as a non-OCR image here: https://ibb.co/b5ckkrHr.

The Arab Holocaust began in 1915, with the WW1 Blockade of the Levant, which was ordered by Churchill as first “lord” of the admiralty, and aided by France. Then, Zionist Ottoman Turkey, led by crypto-Jews styling themselves “Young Turks” or Kemalists, joined the blockade. The Synagogue of Satan (”Team Antichrist”) always intended the Antichrist State of Israel as the venue for the reign of the Antichrist, so the REAL goal of the WW1 Blockade of the Levant was to genocide the Mid-East Arabs, so as to make way for the Jewish “Super-Race”.

#1 PALESTINIAN HOLOCAUST IN 1915-2022 (death-toll 2.214 million)

Jewish-Australian author Dr Gideon Polya describes what he calls the Palestinian Holocaust. For 1915-2022 Polya’s analysis outlines Palestinian population-losses due to violent conflict and long-term deprivation (i.e. deaths caused by malnutrition, lack of healthcare, poverty, and deliberate supply-chain blockages):

1915-18 (WW1): Polya estimates 0.1 million Palestinian deaths (14% of the total population) from deprivation by the forced Palestinian Famine, which was part of the Zionist WW1 Blockade of the Levant in 1915-18.

1918-48 (British Mandate): Polya estimates 0.65 million avoidable Palestinian deaths, drawing a comparison to death-rates in British-ruled India during this thirty-year era.

1948 (the “Nakba”, Arabic for disaster): The NAKBA featured minor extermination, but major expulsion, i.e. the forcible expulsion of 800,000 Palestinians (about 60% of the total indigenous population) by the destruction of 500 villages to enable the establishment of the Antichrist State of Israel. Mainstream historians estimate that about 14,000(13.000-15,000) Palestinians died violently in the 1948 NAKBA, which was a major step in creating the Antichrist State of Israel. The Zionists expelled Palestinians to the following “havens”: West Bank 280,000; Gaza Strip 190,000; Lebanon 100,000; Syria 75,000; Jordan 70,000; and elsewhere 85,000.

1950-2005: A further estimated 1.35 million avoidable non-Israeli Palestinian deaths from deprivation.

2005-22: A further estimated 0.1 million avoidable non-Israeli Palestinian deaths from deprivation, including both occupied and exiled Palestinians.

#2 GAZA HOLOCAUST 1, FROM OCT 2023 UNTIL APR 2025 (death-toll 1.1 million)

After the false-flag attacks of 7 Oct 2023 (planned near “Sukkot”, Feast of Tabernacles), and until 30 Apr 2025, the Zionists genocided a total of 1.1 million Arabs in the Gaza Holocaust. This death-toll is calculated as follows:

[A] In mid-2025, Dr Gideon Polya and Professor Richard Hill calculated that the total death-toll for Gaza from 7 Oct 2023 until 30 Apr 2025 was at least 680,000. This is based on all the data collected by British medical journal LANCET, with infants under five years of age accounting for a massive 380,000 (56 percent) of this toll. Sources:

https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcTjKJUBNNXyDkTdujvp9Iqo0zFtTG_fq8KwGFllLUxuFpq-BK4xvv1OIk09ietzZLPzhwg&usqp=CAU

https://medium.com/@hrnews1/report-estimated-death-toll-in-gaza-hits-680-000-bbc2d0e8a96c

[B] In addition, Harvard verified that the ZioNazis had “disappeared” 400,000 Arabic children from Gaza:

https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2025/06/29/harvard-study-israel-disappeared-almost-400000-palestinians-in-gaza-half-of-them-children/

These “disappeared” children are the biggest “profit center” because the ZioNazis traffic the children’s organs, and also traffic the children themselves, selling them on to the highest bidder for child-rape and human-sacrifice.

[C] We must also add 20,000 Arabs “buried under the rubble”, as confirmed by the following article:

https://english.elpais.com/international/2025-10-13/gazans-search-for-their-dead-under-the-rubble-its-a-tragedy-for-which-there-are-no-words.html

So, if we add [A], [B], and [C], we get a total death-toll of 1.1 million for the period 7 Oct 2023 until 30 Apr 2025.

Note too: If we ignore the 400,000 Arabic children “disappeared” by the ZioNazis, we get 36,267 deaths per monthfrom 7 Oct 2023 until 30 Apr 2025 (total 18.75 months) from the raw LANCET death-toll of 680,000.

#3 GAZA HOLOCAUST 2, FROM 1 MAY 2025 UNTIL 28 FEB 2026 (death-toll 0.36 million)

Because the Antichrist State of Israel was genociding 36,000 Palestinian Arabs per month in Gaza up until 30 Apr 2025, it is safe to extrapolate a further total of 360,000 Palestinian Arabs of Gaza genocided for the 10 months from 1 May 2025 until 28 Feb 2026, when ZioNazi Trump launched the Iran War for his boss, ZioNazi Netanyahu.

#4 IRAQI HOLOCAUST OF 1990-2026 (death-toll 5 million)

By 2023, Jewish-Australian author Dr Gideon Polya calculated that the Zionists had genocided 5 million Arabs in the Iraqi Holocaust after 1990, giving the separate totals [1], [2], and [3] below in this 2023 article by him: https://www.globalresearch.ca/iraq-invasion-20th-anniversary-five-million-dead-iraqi-holocaust-1990-onwards/5812642

[1] 1.9 million: 1.9 million genocided in 1990-2003: 0.2 million genocided in the First Gulf War of 1990-91, and 1.7 million genocided during the period of sanctions in 1990-2003, which were led by the USA but ordered by the Antichrist State of Israel. On 12 May 1996, ZioNazi Madeleine Albright defended Zionist genocide for 1990-96 on a “60 Minutes” segment with Lesley Stahl, stating: “We think the price is worth it” to achieve “policy goals” against [CIA Agent] Saddam Hussein. But, for 1996-2003, the same sanctions caused a vastly larger death-toll.

[2] 2.7 million Iraqis were genocided in the Second Iraq War of 2003-11. There were 1.5 million violent deaths in this war. Polya cites data from the UN Population Division that indicate that there were 1.2 million more avoidable Iraqi deaths from war-imposed deprivation in this period. These two figures sum to 2.7 million in total.

[3] 0.4 million Iraqis were genocided after 2011, i.e. after the Iraq War of 2003-11 was declared “over”. The USA ostensibly withdrew from Iraq in 2011 but returned in force to the region with a vengeance in 2012, leading to about 0.1 million violent Iraqi deaths in the devastated Mosul (40,000 killed) and in the twice-US-demolished Fallujah. UN data also indicate about 0.3 million avoidable Iraqi deaths from deprivation in the period 2011-20.

In total, [1], [2], and [3] sum to 5 million; that is Dr Gideon Polya’s total death-toll estimate for the Iraqi Holocaust.

Polya’s estimate corroborated: Independently, the following article estimated that somewhere between 2.4 and 3.4 million died in Iraq in 2003-18: https://popularresistance.org/iraq-death-toll-15-years-after-invasion-more-than-2-million/

If we take a median estimate of 3.1 million from the latter article, and then add the 1.9 million genocided during 1990-2003 (the total for [1] above), this also yields a total of 5 million, thus decisively corroborating Polya’s very conservative estimate that the Zionists genocided 5 million Arabs in the Iraqi Holocaust of 1990-2026.

#5 SYRIAN HOLOCAUST (1915-2026) (death-toll 0.86 million)

During the WW1 Levant Blockade, the Forced Syrian Famine genocided 0.2 million Syrians (a very conservative estimate). In the Zionist-triggered Syrian Civil War of 2011-24, the death-toll was 0.66 million.

#6 LEBANESE HOLOCAUST (1915-2026) (death-toll 0.415 million)

During the WW1 Levant Blockade, the Mount Lebanon Holocaust genocided 220,000 Lebanese Arabs.

The Lebanese Civil War (1975-90) had about 150,000 fatalities.

45,000 more died in: the 1982 Lebanon War; the 2006 War; and the 2026 attacks by the Antichrist State of Israel.

#7 YEMENI HOLOCAUST (death-toll 0.3 million)

0.3 million Yemenis were genocided since 1962, including between 100,000 and 200,000 in the Zionist-triggered North Yemen Civil War (1962-70).

#8 LIBYAN HOLOCAUST (death-toll 0.1415 million)

Italian colonial authorities under MI5+6 Agent Benito Mussolini genocided 60,000 Libyans in the Libyan Genocide of 1929-34. Separately, they genocided a further 50,000 Libyans in the Second Italo-Senussi War of 1923-32.

The 2011 Civil War and subsequent conflicts (2014-20) resulted in at least 30,000 deaths. The ZioNazi NATO “alliance” also killed about 1,500 Libyans in its air-strikes of 2011.

OTHER HOLOCAUSTS IN ARAB NATIONS

The above table shows the Holocausts in four other Arab nations since 1948, where Zionist-triggered wars genocided 31,000 Egyptians, 20,000 Jordanians, 15,000 Omanis, and 1,000 Kuwaitis.

RELATED

This article on Henry Makow’s website:

https://henrymakow.com/2026/06/patrick-ocarroll--the-Arab-Holocaust.html