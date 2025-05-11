Gideon Polya: Gaza Genocide Is Even Worse Than We Thought

Rumble link Bitchute link

Australian Jewish science professor Dr. Gideon Polya, a leading scholar of avoidable mortality in general and holocausts and genocides in particular, says the ongoing US-funded genocide of Gaza is much worse than the most widely reported statistics suggest. Like Ralph Nader, Dr. Polya says there has been a “vast undercount” of Gaza deaths.

Excerpt from the interview:

Gideon Polya: “Top epidemiologists from three countries published a paper in The Lancet last year, a top medical journal. These epidemiologists and statisticians—this is the time when it was estimated there were about 40,000 Gazans had been killed in the first nine months—found that the real figure should be 64,260 plus or minus 5,000 or what have you. And you can then do a very simple calculation. If it's 64,260 after nine months, how much by the 25th of April 2025? … And the horrible figure then is: It comes out to 136,000 violent deaths.

“But also published in The Lancet were all kinds of epidemiologists who said a conservative estimate would be that for every violent death, there would be about four nonviolent deaths from deprivation. And that figure of then 136,000 then has to be multiplied essentially by five. And you get an estimate of 680,000 deaths, indirect deaths and direct deaths.

“And that they won't publish.”

Here is Dr. Polya’s recent communiqué.

Dear fellow humanitarian, A scientist and humanitarian scholar (author of about 1,000 highly referenced humanitarian articles and 10 huge books), as the 3 May 2025 Australian Federal Elections loomed and eventuated I individually addressed a series of pertinent, carefully researched and circa 200 word Letters to the editors of major Mainstream Australian media. The Silence was Deafening. Set out below, these Letters represent a damning record of Mainstream Australian media lying by omission – a record of what pro-Apartheid Israel, pro-Apartheid and Gaza Genocide-complicit Mainstream Australian media don’t want their readers to see, know about or think about.

6 May 2025. Labor wins Australian Federal Elections: Cowardly, mendacious and Zionist-perverted Labor is complicit in the Gaza Genocide in 20 ways. “Federal election realities largely ignored by Mainstream media and politicians: (1). The election result was a huge victory for the Greens’ “keep Dutton out” policy (nearly all Labor MPs were elected by Greens’ preferences). (2). The Greens were victims of their own success in losing seats to Labor (many Liberal voters switched to Labor). (3). Despite the “Vote for Humanity” urgings from eminent Australian humanitarians such as Professor Stuart Rees (founder of the prestigious Sydney Peace Prize), truth-telling journalists like famed Mary Kostakidis, the Medical Association for the Prevention of War, the Greens, Socialists, the anti-racist Jewish Council of Australia and a solid body of anti-racist Jews, non-Jews, Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims, the Gaza Genocide was almost totally ignored in the 2025 Australian Federal Elections and its aftermath. (4). By 25 April 2025 violent deaths in the Gaza Genocide totalled 136,000 and non-violent deaths from imposed deprivation totalled 4 times that number (The Lancet) i.e. 680,000 in all, mostly women and children, and 28% of the pre-war Gaza population (indeed Trump assertions implied 0.6 million deaths). Cowardly, mendacious and Zionist-perverted Labor is complicit in the Gaza Genocide in 20 ways and lies for Apartheid Israel in 35 ways.”

1 May 2025. The Zionists are the worst anti-Semites in the world today and Zionist-inspired attack on Australian free speech. “A Melbourne Palestinian Australian businessman Hash Tayeh had one of his businesses fire-bombed, his home firebombed, and threats made against his family. The Guardian (29/4/2025): “In March, police charged Tayeh with four counts of “using insulting words in public” for allegedly uttering the phrase “All Zionists are terrorists” during a rally in May last year” and that 2 further pro-human rights protesters are facing similar charges. As a Jewish Holocaust-impacted, anti-racist Jewish Australian scientist, writer and humanitarian with a sole national allegiance to Australia, I am inescapably obliged to object to this Zionist-inspired attack on Australian free speech. Zionism is a genocidally racist political ideology in awful theory and genocidal practice. Indeed Zionism is Nazism without gas chambers but with genocidal racism, world-leading high technology military, 90 nuclear weapons, mass murder of Occupied Palestinian children, mothers and women in Gaza, and wanting Arab lands from the Nile to the Euphrates but not the Indigenous Arab inhabitants. Anti-racist Jewish American scholar Professor Bertell Ollman (NYU) (2004): “The Zionists are the worst anti-Semites in the world today, oppressing a Semitic people as no nation has done since the Nazis” (for like anti-racist Jewish opinion Google "Jews against racist Zionism").”

29 April 2025. Unlike the Greens, the Coalition and Labor unforgivably ignore the Gaza Genocide and expertly-attested realities threatening Climate Genocide. “The Coalition and Labor dishonestly claim to support “zero net emissions by 2050” but both support huge increases in Australia’s already massive Exported greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution (Australia with 0.3% of the world’s population has annual Exported GHG emissions that are 5.4% of the world’s total). Labor wants 82% renewable electricity by 2030, but the climate criminal Coalition aims to cripple renewable energy uptake, and for electricity in 2040 being largely generated by coal, gas (that can be dirtier GHG-wise than coal depending on the rate of systemic gas leakage) and nuclear (that is uneconomic, non-renewable and hugely CO2 emitting overall). Science-trained Pope Francis, Lord Nicholas Stern, Professor James Hansen, Professor Stephen Hawking and the IMF all demand a full-cost carbon tax on polluters. The damage-related carbon price is $200 per tonne CO2 (Columbia, Cambridge) but the IMF estimates a global average applied carbon price of merely $2 per tonne CO2. Meanwhile, unlike the Greens, the Coalition and Labor ignore these expertly-attested realities threatening Climate Genocide (10 billion deaths by 2100). Indeed a major driver of the Zionist Israeli-imposed Gaza Genocide (680,000 deaths from violence and imposed deprivation by 25 April 2025) is off-shore gas royalties.”

28 April 2025. Australia complicit in the horrific Gaza Genocide and ignores science-trained Pope Francis: The World is existentially threatened by nuclear weapons and climate change. “Pope Francis: The World is existentially threatened by nuclear weapons and climate change. However the Liberal-Labor Lib-Labs fervently support (1) US forces including nuclear-armed B52s and submarines based in Australia, (2) Pine Gap enabling US Alliance war crimes, (3) US, UK, France and Apartheid Israel nuclear terrorism, (4) $368 billion for AUKUS nuclear-powered submarines supporting the US military-industrial complex, (5) expanded CO2-generating coal, gas and iron ore exports, (6) $600 billion for inevitably military-linked nuclear energy that’s uneconomic, non-renewable and hugely CO2 emitting overall. Further, Lib-Lab policies (7) make Australian cities prime nuclear targets, (8) make Australia complicit in the horrific Gaza Genocide, (9) mean that about 100,000 Australians die preventably each year from “life-style choice” reasons, and (10 ) commit Australia to slavishly taking advice from genocidally racist Zionists fervently supporting Australia-violating Apartheid Israel. In stark contrast, the Greens (1) take expert advice from eminent anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians with a sole allegiance to Australia, and want (2) defence of Australia and Australian lives, (3) ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), (4) urgent action on climate change, and (5 ) peaceful and respectful relations with all our neighbours.”

21 April 2025. By Anzac Day 25 April 2025 Gaza deaths will total 680,000 (mostly women and children) or 28% of the pre-war population of 2.4 million. “An expert international team of epidemiologists reported in the leading medical journal The Lancet an estimated 64,260 violent (direct) Gazan deaths by 30 June 2024. “Applying a conservative estimate of four indirect deaths per one direct death” other expert epidemiologists estimated in The Lancet that direct deaths (from violence) plus indirect deaths (from imposed deprivation) totalled 5 times the number of direct deaths i.e. 321,300 total deaths by 30 June 2024. Ignoring several weeks of a Zionist Israeli-violated temporary ceasefire, by Anzac Day 2025 Gaza deaths will total 680,000 (mostly women and children) or 28% of the pre-war population of 2.4 million (the same percentage as for the mass murder of Jewish Hungarians, my people, in 1944-1945 and for North Koreans killed in the Korean War). The Coalition refuses to act on International Criminal Court arrest warrants for 2 major Zionist Israeli perpetrators and cowardly, Zionist-perverted Labor won’t say. Both Labor and Coalition are complicit in the Gaza Genocide in 20 ways and lie for Apartheid Israel in 35 ways. Silence is complicity and the Web means that ignorance is no excuse. Australian voters who fail to put the war criminal-supporting Coalition last are likewise complicit in genocide.”

20 April 2025. Via the present election campaigning Australian children are subject to gross intellectual child abuse by Coalition lying and rejection of International Law. “As children we are taught that the key precepts of Humanity are Kindness and Truth. Very few of us are expert moral philosophers so we are guided on Kindness by common observance of the Law, including International Law. Only a few of us are scientists or scholars so we are sensibly guided on Truth by expert and truth-respecting scientific and scholarly opinion. However the Coalition has grossly rejected observance of International Law on genocidal war crimes by repeatedly rejecting International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants for child-, mother- and women-killing Zionist Israelis Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant and indeed the ICC itself. The Coalition has blatantly, repeatedly and falsely rejected expert scientific opinion by propagating the lie of “emissions-free nuclear energy”. Yet in our present largely carbon-based economy the nuclear energy option involves massive greenhouse gas emissions from the mining, transporting and refining of uranium ore, the safe disposal of radioactive waste, and the building, maintenance and eventual safe dismantling of nuclear power stations. Children can’t vote but via the present election campaigning are subject to gross intellectual child abuse by Coalition lying and rejection of International Law. Utterly disgusted informed Australians will put the Coalition last.”

16 April 2025. Australian voters: safe shelter is a basic human right. Labor and Coalition neoliberalism comprehensively fails to address the housing crisis. Nearly all the surviving 1.7 million Gazans are homeless. “Australian voters: safe shelter is a basic human right. Labor and Coalition neoliberalism comprehensively fails to address the housing crisis: half the population rent and are excluded from the property market, and 112,000 are homeless. Further, each year about 100,000 women report domestic violence, 18,000 are rendered homeless by violence and about 50 are killed by a partner. In stark contrast, the Greens offer humane rent control and affordable housing supply solutions. Likewise Labor and the Coalition fervently support Apartheid Israel, are complicit in the Gaza Genocide in 20 ways and lie for Apartheid Israel in 35 ways. Nearly all the surviving 1.7 million Gazans are homeless and 40,000 West Bank Palestinians have been rendered homeless in the last year by Zionist Israeli violence. By 20 January 2025 about 553,000 Gazans, mostly women and children, were killed by violence and deprivation (23% of the pre-war Gaza population of 2.4 million). The Greens demand an immediate end to the Gaza Genocide and the illegal Occupation. Decent Australians will vote topmost for the Greens and like-minded Socialist, Australia’s Voice and Muslim Votes Matter-approved candidates, put the utterly appalling and International Criminal Court-rejecting Coalition last and Labor in between.”

14 April 2025. By 20 January 2025 Gaza deaths from violence (110,000) and deprivation (440,000) totalled about 553,000 (The Lancet) with this including 393,000 children, 51,000 women and 113,000 men. “Words fail in describing the sheer horror and evil of the US-backed and Australia-complicit Gaza Genocide by Apartheid Israel. Indeed the taxpayer-funded ABC prohibits use of the words “genocide” and “apartheid” to describe this ongoing atrocity. However quantitative assessments can be made. Thus, (1) By 20 January 2025 Gaza deaths from violence (110,000) and deprivation (440,000) totalled about 553,000 (The Lancet) with this including 393,000 children, 51,000 women and 113,000 men. (2). Before the Gaza Massacre children were 47% of the 2.4 million Gaza population. (3) “Children killed per year”: 304,000 (Gaza) versus 250,000 (Jewish children killed by Nazis in WW2). (4) “Percentage of total pre-war population killed”: 23% (Gaza) versus 59% (captive Jews in WW2) and 28% (Hungarian Jews in WW2, my people). (5) “Child percentage of those killed”: 71% (Gaza) versus 25% (Jews killed in WW2). (6) “Prisoners killed per day per million of captive population”: 566 (Gaza Concentration Camp) versus 23 (Australian POWs of the Japanese). (7) “Percentage of children sexually abused”: 18% (US and Israel) and 25% (Australia), this exposing an utterly perverted perpetrator mindset. To avoid complicity in genocide and mass paedocide Australian voters must put the Coalition last and Labor second last.”

13 April 2025. After the defeat of Nazism 80 years ago many Germans said “We didn’t know”. Come 3 May 2025 most Australians will have cursed themselves forever by complicity in this unforgivable atrocity reported daily and graphically by the TV news. “After the defeat of Nazism 80 years ago many Germans said “We didn’t know”. However in the 2025 Federal elections most Australians (perhaps 60-70%) will vote 1 for the Liberal-National Party Coalition or Labor, parties that fervently support genocidally racist Apartheid Israel and its murderous backer, Zionist-perverted, serial war criminal and nuclear terrorist America. The present Labor Government and Coalition Opposition are complicit in the Gaza Genocide in 20 ways and lie for Apartheid Israel in 35 ways. The Coalition is even worse than Labor, praising Trump’s plans for complete ethnic cleansing of Gaza as “big ideas”, vowing not to enforce ICC arrest warrants for mass murdering and child-killing Zionist Israeli war criminals, and indeed adumbrating Australia quitting the ICC. Australia’s world-leading compulsory and preferential voting system is great for Humanity by holding voters as well as politicians accountable. It is expertly estimated that as of 20 January 2025 the Australia-complicit and Zionist-imposed Gaza Genocide had been associated with about 0.6 million Palestinians killed by violence and imposed deprivation, mostly children (The Lancet). Come 3 May 2025 most Australians will have cursed themselves forever by complicity in this unforgivable atrocity reported daily and graphically by the TV news.”

Yours sincerely, Dr Gideon Polya, Melbourne.

