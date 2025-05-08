Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neo's avatar
Neo
20m

I can't even chuckle or laugh anymore. Satire, even good satire, just doesn't cut it. My countrymen are oblivious to their fate. It's such a clusterfuck!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dawn's avatar
Dawn
22m

How else to signal their worship the star of their god Remphan, i.e. Saturn, i.e. Moloch, i.e. Satan?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture