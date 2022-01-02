Greetings,

Dr. E. Michael Jones and I met in Tehran in 2013. We’ve been crossing paths ever since—most recently last night on Press TV. (Watch above.)

And speaking of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose martyrdom anniversary is tomorrow, below is my forthcoming written interview on the topic, which should be published soon at PressTV.ir.

Best

Kevin

#1: Iran has called on the United Nations General Assembly to issue a resolution condemning the US assassination of the country’s top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani to safeguard international peace and uphold human rights. Why do you think the UN refuse to do so?

As of this writing (January 2) the UN General Assembly has not yet responded to Iran’s request yesterday to condemn the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. It is conceivable that a resolution condemning the assassination will be passed by the General Assembly. In July 2020 the UN Rapporteur for Extrajudicial Killing issued a report stating that the assassination was unlawful and in violation of the UN charter. So there is no obvious reason why the General Assembly would not pass a resolution agreeing with its own Rapporteur. But it’s also possible that many nations are afraid of the US reaction to such a move. The current US government, despite its apparent hostility to the previous Trump regime, does not want to call attention to the US government’s criminal history in its relations with Iran, because that would undercut its position in the current standoff over the JCPOA and other issues. So it will pressure UN members to oppose any resolution condemning the assassination.

#2: The West has also remained silent despite the fact that Gen. Soleimani played a key role in uprooting terrorism. Why?

The West has been hypnotized by a false narrative about terrorism at least since the false flag events of September 11, 2001. That crime, like virtually all terrorism in the world today, was committed by agents of the Anglo-Zionist Empire. Western leaders and their psychological operations experts have brainwashed the public to hysterically fear the very terrorism that those leaders and experts have created, armed, funded, and directed. So the leaders of the West never truly appreciated Gen. Soleimani’s heroic victories over the Daesh terrorists that those Western leaders themselves had organized and unleashed in service to the Oded Yinon plan to Balkanize the region along ethnic and sectarian lines.

#3: Do you think that , by his assassination, his path will be stopped and he will be forgotten?

Like such historical figures as Imam Hussein, Malcolm X, and Che Guevara, General Qassem Soleimani will continue to inspire resistance to injustice and oppression long after his death. His killers were apparently too arrogantly stupid to realize that they were creating a martyr who would create even more problems for them dead than alive. General Soleimani’s martyrdom has galvanized not only the Iranian nation, but also the forces of resistance to Zionism and imperialism throughout the region and beyond. The real revenge for this cowardly and dastardly crime will be the complete expulsion of the Anglo-Zionist empire from the region, which may very well precipitate its final downfall.