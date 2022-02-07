Watch the full uncensored FFWN on Rumble, click HERE for links to stories we covered

By Kevin Barrett, Veterans Today Editor

The Canadian Freedom Convoy left Prince Rupert on January 22, arriving in Ottawa one week later, January 29. During its week on the road the convoy got no mainstream media attention whatsoever. Nor did the fake left pseudo-alternative media (Democracy Now, The Nation, Mother Jones, etc.) cover the Convoy, the biggest workers' protest in North America since teachers occupied the Wisconsin state capitol in 2011. Only after Ottawa was noisily occupied by the truckers and their supporters did the media finally break its silence. Rather than balanced coverage, they've emitted a steady outpouring of slander.

In similar fashion, RFK Jr.'s The Real Anthony Fauci spent a month at the top of the national bestseller lists after its publication on November 16, 2021—and the media failed to notice the book's existence, much less review it. Then on December 15, as Ron Unz explains:

"...after nearly a month of stunned silence, the American media is finally taking belated notice. This morning the Associated Press released a 4,000 word hit-piece harshly attacking the most prominent public figure in America’s much-vilified anti-vaxxing movement.

How a Kennedy Built an Anti-Vaccine Juggernaut Amid COVID-19

Michelle R. Smith • The Associated Press • December 15, 2021 • 4,000 Words

"A great deal of effort had obviously been invested in this attack, and the byline of the named author was shared by five additional AP writers and researchers, underscoring the journalistic resources devoted to demolishing the reputation of an individual who has obviously made such powerful enemies."

The Freedom Convoy and RFK Jr.'s book should have been huge stories from day one. Instead, the media, under orders from their bankster owners, ignored them as long as possible. Finally, when it became obvious the stories were too big to ignore, the banksters ordered a fusilade of character assassination.

The same pattern pertained during the rise of the 9/11 truth movement. During the early years (2001-2006) the movement was subjected to a media blackout. Then in mid-2006, when polls showed that more than a third of Americans thought it likely that 9/11 was an inside job designed to trigger the invasions of Muslim countries, and the truth movement had attracted endorsements from over 100 university professors, the bankster media owners decided it was time to move from silence to slander.

As an apocryphal quote has it:

Gandhi once observed that every movement goes through four stages: First they ignore you; then they abuse you; then they crack down on you and then you win.

Things move faster now than they did in Gandhi's time. The abuse and the crackdown stages are now telescoped together.

How long will it take the people to get tired of the endless abuse and crackdowns, and finally rise up and win?