Below is a translation of yesterday’s video from Youssef Hindi, who has been summoned for interrogation by so-called anti-terrorist police due to his research, writing, and broadcasts on geopolitics and the messianic-millenarian roots of the genocidal Greater Israel project. - Editor

Hello everyone and welcome to the 20th episode of Youssef Hindi’s Chronicles—and of course, welcome to democracy.

We'll come back to this idea of French democracy.

With the anti-terrorism police—we’ll get to that.

Now, let’s get to the heart of the matter.

Today’s topic isn’t really about me—you’ll see that I’m using my case to expand on a broader issue—but it’s still a serious situation that reflects the current drift of the French political system and regime.

To give you the main details:

I’ve been summoned by the anti-terrorism police—specifically, a unit known as GLAT, the Anti-Terrorism Task Force.

This group doesn’t deal with terrorism per se, but is an auxiliary unit of the anti-terrorism division. They handle cases like fake bomb threats, monitoring of radicalized individuals who’ve just left prison, and incitement or glorification of terrorism:

In the current context of war in the Middle East, antisemitic threats and glorifications of terrorism are on the rise. Yes, in France, since the Arras attack on October 13th, fake bomb alerts have also been increasing—in museums, train stations, airports. More than 60 investigations have been opened by the GLAT units—these are police units little known to the general public but highly valuable, according to William Molinier. There are 210 specialized investigators spread across France. The GLAT units handle so-called “peripheral” cases—those related to terrorism but not officially classified as such. Their activity has surged in recent weeks. Normally, each group handled one or two cases a month. Since the Arras attack, the pace has jumped to one a day, according to a police source. They mostly deal with glorification of terrorism, false bomb alerts, and administrative monitoring of radicalized ex-prisoners. They focus on “weak signals”—low-level threats—says one investigator. And it’s precisely this level of threat that’s being closely monitored now, because a seemingly mild case can escalate very quickly. Once local investigators detect a sensitive file, it is then escalated to the anti-terrorism division of the judicial police or to the DGSI, this time under the official label of terrorism.

So, I’ve been summoned on June 3, 2025—likely in a case of glorification of terrorism involving someone else.

I am not the one being accused, since I’m being summoned as a witness.

