"Five Follies of Feminism": Sterling Harwood (liberal) debates Kevin Barrett (Muslim)

Kevin Barrett: So I think anthropologically, basically, clearly, males and females are very different. I knew University of Wisconsin biologists who would sort of whisper to you in the locker room after pick up basketball games that,

“Hey, we all know this and you're not allowed to talk about it, but physiologically, the brain structure is massively influenced by the hormonal output in utero. And that basically the male brain is formed by the massive explosion of testosterone that happens at however many months, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. So male and female brains and bodies are overall radically different.”

And likewise, the social expression of that difference is radical. And that's been the case in virtually all societies that we've ever known.

And if you want to come up with a really succinct description of this: Men, on the average, have 30 times as much testosterone as women do. And testosterone, among other things, drives aggression, sexual aggression. It's called the success hormone because it makes you want to be the top of the power pyramid. So that means that men are driven by this extreme tendency to want to aggress and compete and be number one. And they form pack hierarchies based on that, often in a hunting and warrior situation. That's the natural state for human (males).

Women’s totally different hormonal structure creates a totally different cognitive and social structure that is totally dominated by their need to raise children, who are so helpless for such a long time. Each woman can only have a few, so she invests massive resources in the few children she has. Each man can theoretically have thousands, like various mongol conquerors did leaving us half the planet's population as their descendants.

So given these huge, huge differences, basically women have had to conspire to create civilization, defined as a very strict family structure that deprives men of the right to sex unless they promise to support their woman and all of her progeny. That's called marriage...

And so given this situation, feminism has really screwed women up. Now women are... in a world where they're expected to to go out and fight people with 30 times as much testosterone as them, to “bring home the bacon” and climb to the top of the power pyramid. But they don't have the hormones to make them even really have the gumption to want to do that.

Men are happy being patriarchs because a patriarch is a civilized male. Patriarchy means rule by the fathers. Fathers are people who've been civilized by women and now care about their women and children and protect them. Break that down and you end up with a kind of a war of all against all in which the most ruthless psychopathic males are going to grab what they like and run roughshod over the majority of people, especially the women and children.

So that's the world we have today. It's heading back towards barbarism. And feminism has contributed to dismantling civilization.

Sterling Harwood: Yeah, well, I have a more optimistic viewpoint. I don't think it's going to get worse and worse, even on your own terms, because the levels of testosterone in men has been dropping rather seriously. It was in the news recently. I think RFK or somebody out of his department put out some study about testosterone dropping. And I've seen statistics in... Harper's Index, around page 9 or 11 in every issue of Harper's Magazine, they have something called Harper's Index where they have not quite a random collection of facts. They kind of group them. It's pretty random. But they kind of group them in provocative ways where you say, hey, that one bears on that other one there.

So...I remember reading in that how testosterone levels…so if you think testosterone is motivated towards rape and pillaging, then if that goes down, that should be good news from your point of view.

Kevin Barrett: But (dropping testosterone and the demise of patriarchy) makes all the young men miserable. Young men have never been as miserable as they are today. And feminism and low testosterone are both cited as reasons.

Sterling Harwood: Yeah, I can see that point of view. I'm not saying I agree with it, but I can see where it's coming from. But, yeah, the suicide rate was at an all-time high among young people just, I think, last year or so. It reached an all-time high, the percentage of young people who committed suicide. But I think that is maybe a majority of women who are attempting suicide. The men tend to be more successful when they attempt suicide because they tend to use firearms more than women do, because they may have more access to firearms in our society than women do. Given social pressures to be a hunter, following the father's footsteps of being a hunter and whatnot…

But I think gaming is another issue that might be depressing. I think that men are gamers more. And this fellow who's been arrested, and I guess now he's been charged, with killing Charlie Kirk, was a really kind of intense gamer. At least I heard one report—I haven't received a lot of corroboration—that one of the engravings on the shell casings of the bullets that were in his rifle was a symbol of arrows, meaning total destruction. I think it was up arrow, right arrow, and then three down arrows or something like that. And I'm not familiar with it except just reading about it in the papers and whatnot.

Kevin Barrett: “All I know is what I read about in the papers.” That's Will Rogers….Well, Sterling, I hope you've been following the case that this (the Charlie Kirk shooting) is really a pretty obvious political assassination publicity stunt. And this does tie in with what we're talking about, though, because the miserable young men today have been lining up behind these influencers on the Internet, and some of them are like basically pimps who say, “oh, you're an incel, an involuntary celibate. You can't find any women to have sex with you and you're miserable. You're lying around in your mother's basement at age 30, playing video games. Well, if you did what I do…here's how you can pick up women. I'm an example of a successful alpha guy, blah blah blah blah.” And so these miserable incels who are by far the bulk of the young male population these days supposedly are following these various (social media) cult leaders. And among the various weird cults for miserable young men, political conservatism has certainly reared its ugly head….

