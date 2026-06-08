"F*ing Crazy" Netanyahu Bombs Beirut—Iran Retaliates as Promised

“Crazy Bibi” could have made good money selling furniture in Philadelphia: “Hurry, hurry, hurry, these prices are f*ing crazy!” Instead, he’s running Israel’s going-out-of-business sale, peddling tens of thousands of corpses of Palestinian and Lebanese women and children, while the world is no longer buying his excuses.

Bibi could have made even more money in commodities speculation: “Come on down, hurry, get your August oil futures—these prices are REALLY f*ing crazy!”

But Bibi has one Trump card and he’s playing it for all it’s worth. Though we can’t be sure what’s on the card—is it Trump performing a sex act on Bill “Bubba” Clinton as stated by Jeffrey Epstein in an email to his brother, or something even worse?—it’s obvious that Bibi is the butch and Trump is the femme, mirroring the Roy Cohn-Trump “mentorship,” meaning that Netanyahu just keeps leading Trump around on a leash, ignoring the Orange Poodle’s pathetic little yelps.

Trump preparing to service his master, Roy Cohn

That’s why when Trump tells Netanyahu not to strike Iran, Netanyahu gives Trump the proverbial finger and bombs Tehran anyway.

But you know what’s really f*ing crazy? I’ll tell what’s f*ing crazy: Israel is conducting a hostile takeover of the US military. If there is a reason that every politician who supports this shouldn’t be summarily executed for treason, please let me know in the comments, because I can’t think of one.

As I write this Monday at 1 pm Quds Time, corresponding to 6 a.m. US Eastern, it isn’t yet clear whether the US will be fully dragged into the revved-up Iranian-Israeli hostilities. But I wouldn’t bet against it. Even pre-hostile-takeover, the Israeli-US war on Iran is a joint effort, and the US is obviously the junior partner. Essentially Israel’s entire military is being provided free of charge by the US taxpayer. It’s the US, not Israel, that used up half of its entire arsenal of THAAD interceptors protecting the genocidal Zionist entity occupying Palestine. There is no reason to think Trump will actually use all of that theoretical leverage provided by the fact that the US taxpayer completely pays for the fake state of “Israel” in order to gain any meaningful degree of separation from the “f*ing crazy” mad dog terrorizing West Asia.

If “Israel” succeeds in embroiling the US and its Gulf vassals in major escalation, not only will what’s left of US bases in the region be pummeled, and US ships damaged and perhaps sunk, but the Red Sea will likely be closed by Iran’s Yemeni allies, driving global oil prices towards the Götterdämmerung that everybody except the futures markets has been predicting. What’s more, I wouldn’t bet on the life support systems in Zionist-occupied places like Kuwait and especially the UAE continuing to support life. Without electricity for air conditioning and desalinization for potable water, those so-called countries will barely be fit for snakes and lizards. Message to Linh Dinh, who rashly flew to Dubai a few days ago: Please remove yourself from the “plastic asshole of the universe” (Faulkner thought it was LA but he hadn’t seen Dubai) before the lights go out and the taps run dry!

Are there any American national security insiders getting tired of “Israel” dragging the US, West Asia, and the world into complete ruin? Possibly. A few days ago someone leaked a story to The New York Times about the Pentagon facing a “growing espionage threat from Israel.” (How much greater the Mossad threat could possibly get after they’ve already killed a president and his about-to-become-president brother, slaughtered US sailors on an unarmed spy ship 59 years ago today, and blown up the Twin Towers in the mother of all false flags, remains to be seen…)

Max Blumenthal reported an interesting detail about the “growing Israeli espionage threat”: The Mossad got caught planting bugs in the Secret Service vehicle that would lead the response to any emergency involving the president. If you had contingency plans for another assassination of a sitting president you might want to do something like that.

But there’s no obvious reason why Israel would want to assassinate Trump, who services Bibi with barely a peep of protest. So maybe they’re bugging the Secret Service emergency vehicle just to send a message: “Because we can!”

Ever since Trump let Netanyahu drag him into the idiotic and criminal February 28 attack on Iran, and the Iranians responded by seizing permanent control over the Strait of Hormuz, Trump has been flailing around desperately trying to minimize the public perception of the size and scope of the disaster, while reassuring markets that everything will be soon returning to normal. Daily distractions, alongside occasional obfuscations, have sufficed to keep markets from fully facing the terrible truth.

Now that the war is exploding again, what new distractions await us? Humorists note that if war on Iran was a distraction from Epstein, now Trump needs more Epstein revelations as a distraction from his ever-more-disastrous war on Iran. But from Trump’s perspective, an even better distraction would be aliens abducting Steven Spielberg and landing on the White House lawn as a PR stunt for Spielberg’s new film Disclosure Day. (Spielberg denies conspiracy theories that his film will be grooming the public to believe in aliens, but then, he also denied that Schindler’s List was grooming the public to believe in the Holocaust, so it’s best to take anything he says with a proverbial grain of salt.)

Will the aliens arrive just in time to watch Trump serve as ring girl when Bibi MCs the first big UFC fight at the White House?

And would “aliens land to watch UFC fight at White House” succeed in distracting the public, and the markets, from the Zionist-incited total implosion of Earth’s economy?

Or maybe they’ve got an even bigger distraction up their sleeves. If and when they whip it out on us, you can bet that False Flag Weekly News will be there to expose the sordid, shocking truth.

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