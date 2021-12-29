FFWN: Top Stories of 2021! with Ron Unz, Cat McGuire, Alan Sabrosky, Mike Springmann, Matthew Ehret
I'm sure we missed a few—feel free to comment
Watch the “Top Stories of 2021” special at FFWN’s homepage, my Rumble channel, or the Unz Review.
Happy New Year! Let’s hope 2022 will be the year the “terrifyingly mild variant” puts the COVID racketeers out of business.
you sound much less technically challenged than I am, plus I can't type so well, so I probably won't continue this "conversation". Anyway, happy dreaming, and thanks for a good laugh, jkakaS1.
Betty White, in an interview says "Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today." Betty White, Dec 28, 2021.
The next day, she died and the article was updated to REMOVE her vaccine reference.
https://www.crowrivermedia.com/national/entertainment/betty-white-im-lucky-to-still-be-in-good-health/article_f229404f-8654-5ca5-91ef-220afa77c9bf.html#comments
How would you go about establishing that she died from a booster jab?
https://gab.com/RecallCarl/posts/107550215865598755
Update: this link doesn't connect-- https://www.howardnema.com/2022/01/01/betty-white-dies-days-after-covid-booster/
suspicious?
Update: https://twitter.com/patjeanes/status/1477014797678006276?fbclid=IwAR0I6_Ro-bfanX5mfpIb64GeV4zj5EUz2nE22-jz6vsyjs5BIH-TKid_fA8
Her physician did the booster jab a week before her death.