Instead of broadcasting live on Saturday Dec. 25, FFWN is compiling a special year-end series on the top stories of 2021. Cat McGuire delivers the first installment.

1) From “Event 201” to “Cyber Polygon”: The WEF’s Simulation of a Coming “Cyber Pandemic”

https://thealtworld.com/whitney_webb/from-event-201-to-cyber-polygon-the-wefs-simulation-of-a-coming-cyber-pandemic

2) The Execution of Julian Assange

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/12/15/the-execution-of-julian-assange/

3) Meet Ray Epps: The Fed-Protected Provocateur Who Appears To Have Led The Very First 1/6 Attack On The U.S. Capitol

https://www.revolver.news/2021/10/meet-ray-epps-the-fed-protected-provocateur-who-appears-to-have-led-the-very-first-1-6-attack-on-the-u-s-capitol/

4) “Let’s go, Brandon” meme as grassroots anti-gaslighting effort

https://www.dailywire.com/news/mike-rowe-details-real-meaning-of-clever-lets-go-brandon-chant-admits-what-makes-him-want-to-say-it

5) AP’s Hit Piece on RFK, Jr. Symbolizes Intellectual, Moral Collapse of Mainstream News Industry https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/associated-press-hit-piece-rfk-jr-mainstream-news-industry/