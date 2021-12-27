FFWN: Cat McGuire Discusses "Top Five Stories of 2021"
Click the image to watch on Rumble (this discussion would never be allowed on YouTube!)
Watch on Rumble
Instead of broadcasting live on Saturday Dec. 25, FFWN is compiling a special year-end series on the top stories of 2021. Cat McGuire delivers the first installment.
1) From “Event 201” to “Cyber Polygon”: The WEF’s Simulation of a Coming “Cyber Pandemic”
https://thealtworld.com/whitney_webb/from-event-201-to-cyber-polygon-the-wefs-simulation-of-a-coming-cyber-pandemic
2) The Execution of Julian Assange
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/12/15/the-execution-of-julian-assange/
3) Meet Ray Epps: The Fed-Protected Provocateur Who Appears To Have Led The Very First 1/6 Attack On The U.S. Capitol
https://www.revolver.news/2021/10/meet-ray-epps-the-fed-protected-provocateur-who-appears-to-have-led-the-very-first-1-6-attack-on-the-u-s-capitol/
4) “Let’s go, Brandon” meme as grassroots anti-gaslighting effort
https://www.dailywire.com/news/mike-rowe-details-real-meaning-of-clever-lets-go-brandon-chant-admits-what-makes-him-want-to-say-it
5) AP’s Hit Piece on RFK, Jr. Symbolizes Intellectual, Moral Collapse of Mainstream News Industry https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/associated-press-hit-piece-rfk-jr-mainstream-news-industry/
