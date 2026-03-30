Dissociated Press

The FBI has reportedly opened an investigation of Tucker Carlson focusing on the former Fox News host’s suspected disloyalty to Israel.

The investigation, referred to the FBI by the CIA, focuses on allegations that Carlson has failed to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), despite being an agent of the United States of America. Under FARA, anyone who advocates for, or acts on behalf of, any nation other than Israel, even the United States itself, is required to register as a foreign agent.

Foreign agents are defined in § 611(c)(1) of FARA as:

1) Any person who acts as an agent, employee, or under the control of anyone except Israel, and 2) advocates in the interests of anyone except Israel.

Israeli agent Laura Loomer, who has never been suspected of dual loyalties, says she is the one who turned Carlson in as an American agent: “If Tucker “America First” Carlson gets charged for violating FARA…I’m taking credit… You have no idea how relentless I have been in speaking to GOP reps and even reporting Tucker to law enforcement and the DoJ.”

According to legal analysts, anyone who has any contact with citizens of any country other than Israel, and who says anything positive about that country, can be prosecuted under FARA. Tucker Carlson’s extensive contacts with Americans, and his repeated advocacy of the USA and its interests, make him especially vulnerable to charges of being an American agent.

The Justice Department will bring charges against Carlson if they can produce evidence that he has ever made any contact with Americans, especially American officials, in such a way as to suggest that he will be advocating for the interests of the United States of America rather than Israel. To defend himself, Carlson would need to show that the Americans he dealt with were actually controlled by and acting in the interests of Israel, whether due to AIPAC bribes, Epstein-style blackmail, or fear of exploding consumer electronic devices.

If Carlson has ever accepted any money or favors from Americans, he will have to work especially hard to prove that those Americans are actually Israel loyalists. And while his paychecks at Fox News were clearly FARA-compliant, since Rupert Murdoch is a known Israeli operative, Carlson’s independent media operation since then appears to be financed by a very large number of American viewers, some or many of whom may not be fully-vetted Israel loyalists. Proving the pro-Israel bona fides of every American who has subscribed to Carlson’s channel could pose an enormous challenge for the journalist’s legal team.

Regardless of whether Carlson is indicted or convicted, the investigation is expected to have a “chilling effect” on journalists and influencers, who will grow increasingly reluctant to express pro-American views.

A Trump Administration spokesperson explained that in light of the quagmire in Iran, it is of the utmost importance that every American unite in loyalty to one nation and one nation only, the nation that commanded and still commands the war—the holy, sacred, never-to-be-criticized state of Israel. “We can no longer afford to tolerate dual loyalists,” the spokesperson said on condition of anonymity.

The administration spokesperson added that beginning with this year’s baseball season, all sporting events will begin with the Israeli anthem rather than the American one, and that the Fourth of July will be canceled in favor if Israeli Independence Day, which falls on April 22.

Carlson, who was last seen outside his Maine home screaming “what country IS this?” while being dragged away by trained-in-Israel ICE agents, could not be reached for comment.