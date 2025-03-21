Fatna Bellouchi Discusses Her "Spiritual Cookbook"

Sorry, no live radio today. I just got back from my wife’s book talk at Nibrass Institute in Oujda. It was so well-received that I am starting to think that ethno-regional alt-health cookbooks laced with poetry and spiritual meditations might be a more lucrative genre than “conspiracy theories” ; - )

In honor of the event, I’m revisiting Fatna’s 2021 interview discussing the book. The original December 2021 blurb: