Fatna Bellouchi Discusses Her "Spiritual Cookbook"

Sorry, no live radio today. I just got back from my wife’s book talk at Nibrass Institute in Oujda. It was so well-received that I am starting to think that ethno-regional alt-health cookbooks laced with poetry and spiritual meditations might be a more lucrative genre than “conspiracy theories” ; - )
In honor of the event, I’m revisiting Fatna’s 2021 interview discussing the book. The original December 2021 blurb:
Fatna Bellouchi passionately disagrees with people like Anthony Fauci and Mona Shaikh as she discusses her brand-new Moroccan Cooking for Diabetics: A Spiritual Journey into the Soul of Nutrition: “Morocco has developed one of the world’s greatest and most unique cuisines. But few realize that Moroccan food can be adapted to prevent, mitigate, or even cure diabetes and other ‘diseases of civilization.’ This book offers bright, soulful recipes for diabetics and anyone else who wants both optimum health AND delicious food…”
