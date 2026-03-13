By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

Next November, voters will almost certainly blame Donald Trump and the Republicans for their war-triggered economic woes. And woes there will be! Oil prices are already over $100 a barrel. By summer and fall we could be looking at $200 a barrel oil. That translates to $8 a gallon at the pump. If essentially all Mideast oil production facilities are destroyed, as looks increasingly likely, the disaster will drag on for years, creating the worst global economic crisis in history by orders of magnitude.

Though voters will no doubt blame the Republicans, who are cheerleading for Trump’s war on Iran, the real villain is Israel. Trump and the Republicans did not deliberately set out to destroy the global economy. But Israel did.

Using money and Epstein-style blackmail, Israel seized control of the Trump Administration and used it to launch Netanyahu’s war on Iran—the war the Israeli prime minister has been dreaming of for 40 years. Using its domination of American and Western media, which is owned and operated by Jewish-Zionist Israel-first billionaires, Israel managed to convince Trump that an attack on Iran would bring quick regime change.

But Israel always knew that wouldn’t happen. Instead, the Israelis understood, Iran would fight tenaciously. That would give Israel an opportunity to lay waste to the region—not just by having the US bomb Iran, but also by creating a regional war that would destroy the Gulf Arab states and indeed all of West Asia, which would then fall under Israeli hegemony.

In hopes of fomenting an all-out regional war that will burn the entire Middle East to the ground, Israel has been carrying out false flag attacks against Persian Gulf states. The Zionists have attacked oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and Oman, using drones designed to resemble Iranian ones. Some of the attacks may have been launched (by Israeli assets) from Iranian soil.

The most serious attacks damaged Saudi Arabia’s refinery, storage, and shipment facilities at Ras Tanura—the most important energy installation in the world. Under normal conditions, the refinery at Ras Tanura processes more than a half-billion barrels of oil per day, while the port is the largest crude export terminal in the world. Any damage to Ras Tanura, or even a threat, can send global oil prices surging.

When Trump and his Israeli masters attacked Iran on February 28, Iran immediately retaliated, striking American military facilities around the Persian Gulf. Iranian officials reassured Gulf leaders that only American military facilities and personnel would be targeted. Yet suddenly, mysteriously, “Iranian” drones began damaging regional oil infrastructure including the critical Ras Tanura facility. Iranian officials denied carrying out those strikes, which they said were Israeli false flag attacks.

“Iran has announced frankly that it will target all American and Israeli interests, installations, and facilities in the region, and has attacked many of them so far, but Aramco facilities (at Ras Tanura) have not been among the targets of Iranian attacks so far…The attack on Aramco was an Israeli false flag operation…Israel’s goal is to distract the minds of regional countries from its crimes in attacking civilian sites in Iran,” a military source told Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

On March 2, Tucker Carlson reported: “Last night in both Qatar and Saudi Arabia authorities arrested Mossad agents planning on committing bombings.” Carlson added that “Israel wants to hurt Iran – and Qatar, and the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, and Oman and Kuwait” in order to “sow chaos and disorder” in the region.

Israel was also caught staging a probable false flag attack on Cypress. On March 1, a drone designed to resemble an Iranian Shahed model struck a British air force base in Cypress. The attack came while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was being pressured to let the US use British bases to attack Iran. Karmer let the cat out of the bag when he admitted that there was no evidence that the drone came from Iran, and an investigation was “unable to establish conclusively where the Shahed-type drone was launched from.”

By the time you read this, Israel will have probably conducted even more false flag attacks designed to drag as many countries as possible into its war on Iran, and to make that war as destructive as possible. The bigger the war, the better, Israel seems to believe. They not only hope to destroy the whole region, but also to create “fog of war” conditions that will allow them to finish their genocide of historic Palestine, by murdering or expelling the remaining seven million Palestinians living there.

So Americans shouldn’t just blame Republicans for their economic woes. They should blame Israel—and then rise up against Israel’s occupation of the United States.

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