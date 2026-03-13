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J. Michael Springmann's avatar
J. Michael Springmann
36m

Trumpelstiltskin is now claiming his toy navy will escort merchantmen through the Strait of Hormuz. The Lincoln was struck. By Iranian missiles & is returning to the Land of the Criminals

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Darius Ihsan's avatar
Darius Ihsan
6m

Jummah Mubarak, Dr. Barrett.

How do you suggest going about people in our circles who are still living in the dark? They truly still think this is an isolated “Trump” (or GOP) thing, very much a “I told you so, should have voted for Kamala” stance.

It’s so frustrating, but I want to draw out members of my family and friends (Both Muslim & Non Muslim) to see the scope of politics beyond voting/blue/liberalism/authority/it’s-the-system-we-have-so-we-have-to-go-with-it.

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