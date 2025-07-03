Ex-DARPA Scientist Jonathan Lake to FBI: Prosecute Epstein Co-Conspirators!

Rumble link Bitchute link

Tomorrow is the Fourth of July, and a real American patriot is doing his part to jump-start American Revolution 2.0.

Jonathan Lake, whose ancestors fought in the Revolution, used to work for DARPA: “I was more on the fundamental physics side of things, because I didn’t want to build bombs. But I did fundamental research supporting microgyroscopes for positioning systems.” He got involved in pro-Palestine activism in 2014. The Mossad messed with him (details below). Today, July 3, 2025, is his fourth day hunger striking outside FBI headquarters in Dallas. He’s demanding that the FBI prosecute all Epstein co-conspirators…very possibly including the Israeli-controlled president of the United States.

Jonathan Lake:

I have initiated a hunger strike. I have a bunch of signs. I can read you what some of them say. My hunger strike is pointed directly at the Epstein co-conspirators, which is what I think is primarily the reason the U.S. government is so tied to Israel is their intelligence operations with blackmail and pedophilia. And so my demand for my hunger strike is that they prosecute all Epstein co-conspirators. And I am on a road, not on FBI property, but where they have to pass me to get to their headquarters. And I just have signs that say, “FBI, do your job.” “FBI, prosecute Epstein co-conspirators.” And then I have a sign that says, “Mossad terrorizes American women and children.” I have other signs that say “Mossad rapes American children.” I'm slowly building up to more aggressive signs. My most aggressive sign is “Mossad would rape your daughter too.”

Transcript:

Welcome to Truth Jihad Audio Visual. I'm Kevin Barrett back in beautiful Saidia, Morocco (after traveling through Spain on a project for the Al-Andalus Tribune). I’m not in my office, I’m in my living room, as you can see from the background. The background's better looking than I am at this point, I'm sure. And the reason I'm here is that I might have a chance to break some news.

Chatting about what everybody already knows about and just spouting off our opinions is all well and good. Bringing on the kind of cool guests that I bring on is well and good. But today we might actually be breaking some news, telling you something you don't already know.

Jonathan Lake just contacted me. He tells me he's a DARPA whistleblower who had a run-in with Israel and specifically the Mossad while he was working for DARPA. He’s now doing a hunger strike…I believe it’s in front of the FBI offices in Austin, Texas. Did I get that right, Jonathan?

Almost. Dallas, Texas is the FBI headquarters for the whole state of Texas. Also, it's where Kennedy was killed. So there's some symbolic significance here, too.

Yeah, it's a good place to do it. So I guess we could just basically we could begin here by telling us about how you got to this place and specifically how you were working for DARPA and then how that ended.

Sure. So I was just your kind of normal Ph.D. electrical engineering grad student. And I honestly I first became aware of politics through the issue of climate change. I'm a scientist, so I read a lot of scientific papers. And I heard about like Dr. James Hansen starting to get arrested. I started to realize, wow, the climate change is a really big issue. And then I formed Fossil Free UCLA and was a pretty effective activist for them. I was making a lot of progress. We actually ended up getting one of the largest fossil fuel divestment campaign victories for the whole UC system back in the 2014 to 2017 time frame.

But unfortunately, we were the first climate org, my little local one at UCLA, to show solidarity with the Students for Justice in Palestine, because we started making connections between the climate crisis and justice in Palestine, because militarism is a huge source of fossil fuel emissions and blows out our budget so we can't do other things for the climate.

Yeah militarism is really the biggest threat one way or another. Training AI how to kill people: Hey, that's a great idea what could possibly go wrong?

Yeah. And so I was actually working on positioning systems. I was just a kid. I didn't actually work on anything real. I was more on the fundamental physics side of things because I didn't want to build bombs. But I did fundamental research supporting microgyroscopes for positioning systems. I left that field because I knew I didn't want to be in the military-industrial complex. So I ended up working for Apple, doing some other things.

But going back to my story. Back in 2014 is when I first became aware of the situation in Gaza, because there was the Gaza War, if you remember, back in 2014.

Yeah, there was the mowing the lawn in 2008 into January 2009. And again in 2014. I’m probably missing a couple of these regular massacres of Palestinian civilians that the Zionists carry out.

Yeah. And so that's when there was a lot of activism around that at UCLA on USA's campus. But I was like kind of shocked because no climate org would support them. And then we had a successful fossil free campaign and we all got together and we got in a group and we voted. Do we want to support them? And we said yes. And basically resulting from that is when the Mossad decided to target me because I was a co-leader of that movement.

Okay, and how do you know they targeted you, and what did they do?

So there was a woman who was actually introduced to me through my mom, which is so nefarious. It turned out that she had been ritually abused, probably originally by her family, her parents. But then basically the Mossad connection comes in. There are always gray areas. It's always hard to know exactly what's going on because it's like people working for people working for people. But it became clear to me over time because I realized when she came into my life, what she did to my life…eventually I was bankrupted. I was terrorized. I actually ended up with PTSD. Because if someone is exposed to satanic ritual abuse…she had horrible symptoms where she'd just be screaming in the middle of the night with night terrors. And once I realized that she was screaming in the middle of the night because she's been abused all her life, I started to internalize that. So I got pretty traumatized. And only like 10 years down the line now, I actually was even willing to face what had all happened and kind of put it all together. But back to the connection of the massage…

Quick question. So she she told you about her satanic ritual abuse background?

Well, what she told me specifically, which I guess I should just try to stick to that as much as I can, is that her first memory in life was getting abused in a bathtub. That's the wording that she used. And then she alluded to the fact that she had been basically passed around from a bunch of different people and no one protected her, including the police.

Were her parents part of a cult or something?

I think so. I don't know. That's my suspicion, yes. And then the interesting thing is she then, we ended up breaking up. She left me because I started getting suspicious of her, because she started talking about how she had…first she was disrupting my life by jumping out of the car, doing these crazy things. She also had physical symptoms where she'd lose her vision. And it was just clear that she was suffering from something really really serious and that was disrupting my life,

Then by the end of that…I was actually watching a documentary on the truth of 9/11, believe it or not, the Ken O'Keefe documentary. I still remember that night vividly. And she basically…we had a discussion and somehow it came up that she had dated a pro-Palestinian protester before me. And then I started questioning her about that. And the second I started questioning her about that, because that sounded really suspicious to me, I started making connections like, why are you in my life? Then she got up and just left me. That's when the relationship ended.

Interesting.

Yeah.

And for any people in the audience who think this sounds improbable, actually, I've had experiences in my life that would suggest that it's maybe not so improbable. For one thing, I was hired once (in the mid-1980s in San Francisco) to transcribe interviews of women who danced in a strip joint, and two of them both recounted explicitly their histories of kind of satanic cult ritual abuse. Interestingly, they were both from Jewish backgrounds. And aside from that, I also remember that when I was shopping around an article about the JFK assassination to various magazines, as a college journalist in 1978, I published this piece on the intelligence community killing JFK in the Daily Cardinal in Madison, Wisconsin. But I shopped it around to various large magazines, got some interested responses, including from the Progressive magazine.

Anyway, right after I was doing that, this crazy woman showed up at the co-op where I was living. She announced that she had a chip in her brain and that her job was that she was controlled by the CIA and her purpose in life was to target people for the CIA to kill. She just kind of randomly showed up at this dinner where our hippie co-op would allow people to come to dinner and see if they wanted to live there. Anyway so she kind of honed in on me. And I certainly did not start any relationship with her. But I got to know her out of curiosity. And it turned out that she was from a big time political family in Oklahoma and had come to law school in Madison and gotten involved with a major dissident, a guy who was the head of a local underground newspaper. And she started hearing voices in her head telling her to kill this guy. Well, fortunately, she didn't. My journalism professor mentor told me, quote, “Kevin, they're just fucking with you.”

So the idea that intelligence communities would screw with people in this kind of way doesn't strike me as implausible. And then my ex-CIA friend Gordon Duff has described similar things as something that intelligence communities actually do. So, yeah, your story is far from implausible.

Just kind of connecting it back to the Mossad…because I didn't originally think of the Mossad. I didn't really know that much about them. I studied them very deeply after this experience. But what ended up happening…it was like this random event where this woman… I'll just call her E, the person who came into my life, she left and then she stole my car. She came back in the apartment just to steal my car.

She stole my car. And then I basically lost contact with her. She never talked to me again. So I was left without a car trying to figure shit out. Sorry if I shouldn't curse. But then I... Basically was trying to get in contact with her. So I started the only way I knew. I knew where she worked. I knew where she lived. So I was able to put just notes on her car. And first I was like…I had just found out about the ritual abuse. This was all new information to me. So I was concerned for her, as any normal person would be when someone tells you something that crazy and dramatic. And so I like wrote notes to her, like asking her if she's okay. If she needed help. And also like, hey, we need to figure out this lease on our apartment because I'm not going to keep renting the same place. I don't need it if we're not living together.

But then a local cop shows up at my mom's house and gives me a restraining order. And so the restraining order was saying I was stalking her because I was trying to get in contact with her because I needed her signature. And they were taking me to court. And they got somehow fast-tracked to the court, which this whole thing is a little suspicious how easily it was for them to get in front of a judge. But fortunately, the judge took one look at the case and read all the documents that they had submitted for the stalking charges and basically spent the whole hour lecturing her on how this was a complete waste of the court's time because I hadn't done anything to her. I hadn't threatened her. I had done nothing wrong in that case.

But what ended up happening was I actually got recommended a lawyer by one of my mom's friends. And that lawyer is the one who was actually working for a Mossad agent previously in a divorce case. And that is where the connection came in. And the reason I knew he was Mossad is his ex-wife came to my mom's house crying because she was my mom's friend. That's how they knew each other. That's probably how the connection started originally. One of my mom's friends recommended the lawyer.

So I got pulled into this, restraining order case where they had E on one side, and then it had my lawyer and me on the other, but the lawyer was actually previously associated with the Mossad. And so once I heard that story…And then he also charged me $10,000, which was ridiculous for what he did, because he didn't do much.

This does kind of cut against the grain of the conventional wisdom that if you're in trouble, you should look for a Jewish lawyer.

Right. Not the one that works for Mossad, I don't think.

So basically, they kind of threw chaos into your life and messed with you. And that's plausible. You're working for DARPA. You're the kind of person that might be worth it to them to screw with, I suppose. So how does this lead you to your current hunger strike at FBI headquarters in Dallas?

Well, you can imagine, you know, this is a pretty dramatic action. But so the climate crisis has only gotten worse. My hometown has burned down. The town I was supposed to move to with my ex-wife got hit by Hurricane Helene, Asheville, North Carolina. And so I was left looking around being like, man, this world is really falling apart. And militarism and the climate crisis… We actually need to solve the problems in front of us instead of running from them.

When it first happened, I went straight to the FBI because I was like, you know, this is messed up. I come from a very privileged background. So I felt back then like law enforcement would have my back. They did not. They just completely ignored me, which is not surprising given the circumstances. But then I basically bottled this up for 10 years until…like I said, all that dramatic climate change stuff has affected my life. And I realized that we have to face these problems head on.

So...Now, I have initiated a hunger strike. I have a bunch of signs. I can read you what some of them say. My hunger strike is pointed directly at the Epstein co-conspirators, which is what I think is primarily the reason the U.S. government is so tied to Israel is their intelligence operations with blackmail and pedophilia. And so my demand for my hunger strike is that they prosecute all Epstein co-conspirators. And I am on a road, not on FBI property, but where they have to pass me to get to their headquarters. And I just have signs that say, “FBI, do your job.” “FBI, prosecute Epstein co-conspirators.” And then I have a sign that says, “Mossad terrorizes American women and children.” I have other signs that say “Mossad rapes American children.” I'm slowly building up to more aggressive signs. My most aggressive sign is “Mossad would rape your daughter too.”

Wow.

I haven't done that one yet.

So, Jonathan, I think that most Americans would strongly support you in your demand for the prosecution of the Epstein co-conspirators and clients, possibly up to and including the current president of the United States,as well as past ones. Your demand is far from fringe. That's actually pretty mainstream.

There's a rumor, that this whole promise to release the Epstein clients list that we heard from the Trump campaign ended up not happening because Trump is on that list. And that would certainly explain his behavior with Israel. What do you think of that theory?

You’ve got to follow what makes sense logically. We can't lose our sense of just logical thinking. And I think you're absolutely spot on. That's exactly, I would agree with that a hundred percent.

Any poll is going to show that probably 75 percent of Americans would basically agree with you, on both sides of the aisle, or the split between the blues and the reds. I would think that the mainstream media probably doesn't really want to cover you.

No one has picked me up, unfortunately, except you, which I thank you so much, Kevin. You are a blessing from God for me right now.

Well, thanks, Jonathan. I actually would have thought that the alternative media community might be interested. Mainstream, of course, won't.

It's only been a few days. This is day four. So there might be some more people. But so far, it's been pretty much radio silence.

Read the rest of the transcript by clicking “transcript” above the video image at my Substack.

Stripe is Substack’s only processor and they debanked me, so you can no longer pay me through Substack. Now I am posting everything on Substack free and asking people to sign up for recurring donations at my Paypal donation page…or better yet, the free speech platform SPdonate.