If your business model involves marginalizing people by calling them names—and requires you to terrorize your funders with the specter of an exponentially-growing number of “antisemites” who need to be marginalized and insulted, leading you to deliberately set about pissing off more and more people—you will eventually reach a point of diminishing returns. Once you have marginalized the majority, it’s no longer on the margins. Once everybody’s antisemitic, nobody’s antisemitic. The magical word no longer commands its magic. It’s time to call it a day and find a new gig.

The Anti-Defamation League is fast reaching that point. And it isn’t just people like me, who have been on the receiving end of numerous ADL fatwas, who are saying it. Their supporters are saying it too.

A few weeks ago the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal published “Can the Anti-Defamation League Be Saved? What the decline of the nation’s oldest antisemitism-fighting org says about the future of Jewish politics.” The author, Jesse Arm, a Tel Aviv University dropout, argues that the ADL’s “anti-hate” strategy has backfired:

Had antisemitism itself remained a peripheral prejudice, that evolution might merely have been disappointing. But anti-Jewish hate has surged since October 7, 2023, in the form of civil terrorism, street violence, targeted attacks, and the mainstreaming of conspiratorial figures on both left and right. The ADL’s approach—count incidents, denounce them, offer a free trip to the Holocaust museum—has proved worse than useless in response.

Ironically, Arm’s prescription for Making the ADL Great Again is worse than “worse than useless”:

The old ADL model—rooted in law-enforcement partnerships, deterrence, and unapologetic civic defense—is the most obvious answer. The job of a serious defense organization is to make it dangerous to menace Jews…

In other words, Arm wants transform the ADL from a supposedly anti-hate organization to an openly pro-hate organization. He hopes to reinvent the ADL as a terrorist outfit infiltrating law enforcement in the same way that other organized crime groups do. He wants to cross out the A and reinvent the group as a rebranded JDL, or Jewish Defense League, a terrorist group implicated in numerous murders and arsons. (By openly trying to “make it dangerous to menace Jews,” the JDL earned itself a terrorist label from the US Department of Justice and was forced to curtail its activities.)

But Arm is correct that terrorism and organized crime was “the old ADL model.” For an uncensored history of the organization, a good place to start is Ron Unz’s “The ADL in American Society,” which pulls no punches in exposing the dark underbelly of a supposedly liberal philanthropic organization.

Did the ADL’s criminal activity ever end? It was certainly in high gear in the 1990s. Unz reminds us:

In January 1993, the San Francisco Police Department reported that it had recently raided the Northern California headquarters of the ADL based upon information provided by the FBI. The SFPD discovered that the organization had been keeping intelligence files on more than 600 civic organizations and 10,000 individuals, overwhelmingly of a liberal orientation, with the SFPD inspector estimating that 75% of the material had been illegally obtained, much of it by secret payments to police officials.

Arm wants us to believe that the ADL suddenly went from bribing cops and keeping files on liberals (obviously in order to terrorize them) to embracing liberalism and limiting its activities to gently wagging its finger at “antisemites” while politely urging them to visit their nearest Holocaust (TM) museum. But since the organization never suffered any serious consequences from the revelation of its criminal activities in San Francisco, which were obviously the tip of a vast iceberg of similar activities across all of North America, it seems much more likely that the finger-wagging and Holocaust-museum-hyping has always been window dressing covering the sordid reality of the ADL’s ongoing criminal pursuits.

So Arm isn’t really telling the ADL to become a criminal, terrorist group. It already is one, and he knows it. Instead, he’s suggesting, the ADL and allied groups should stop pretending to be anything other than terrorists and criminals. That way, he imagines, they will be able to openly terrorize people into loving the Jews—or keeping their mouths shut if they don’t.

But will that really work? Armstrong thinks so. He claims the problem is that Jews are being too nice to their enemies:

A recent episode at a Barstool Sports-owned bar in Philadelphia illustrates the point. Patrons ordering bottle service can ask staff to arrange a light-up letter board with a custom message—usually something tame, like “Go Birds.” But on one night in May, a customer instead asked for a “F*** the Jews” sign, and the staff obligingly held it up as he chanted the curse on video. Barstool’s founder and president, Dave Portnoy—himself Jewish—fired the employees on the spot. Then, after talking to the usual polite, center-left professional antisemitism consultants, he offered the culprits an all-expenses-paid trip to Auschwitz. Within a day, one of them pivoted to denial and self-victimization, and Portnoy rescinded the offer. The man has since reinvented himself as a full-time online antisemite.

Arm apparently believes that Mo Khan, one of the students involved in the “F*** the Jews” prank, reacted badly to Portnoy’s overweening arrogance, humorlessness, vindictiveness, and poor-me-I’m-such-a-victim crocodile tears, because Portnoy was so kind and sweet and generous as to offer Khan an all-expenses-paid trip to Auschwitz (after much flailing around firing people and threatening to destroy their lives). If Portnoy had just threatened to shoot Khan in the head, or burn down his house, or rape and murder his family members, and then carried through on his threats, that would have solved the problem, right? After all, that approach is working brilliantly in Gaza.

The whole Dave-Portnoy-vs.-Mo-Khan spectacle went viral not because Portnoy was too nice, but because he is so obviously such a smug, entitled, obnoxious, genocidal asshole who is the living, breathing definition of “can’t take a joke.” Arm, and a whole lot of other smug, entitled, obnoxious, genocidal Jews, apparently can’t take a joke either.

That kind of arrogant humorlessness didn’t used to feature so prominently in the Jewish character. Groucho Marx’s illustrious film career, highlights of which came at the expense of an exquisite dowager named Margaret Dumont, amounted to one long “F*** the WASPs” middle finger directed at America’s then-most-powerful ethnic group.

Prior to World War II, i.e. during their pre-hegemonic period, Jews hurled symbolic projectiles, not all of them as witty as Groucho’s, at the ruling WASPs. But today, the goyim are not allowed to poke fun at their Jewish overlords. “F*** the Jews” is considered obscene not because it contains the F-word, but because it juxtaposes it with the J-word. We are no longer allowed to notice who rules us.

Jewish power works best under-the-radar. The more it shows itself by attacking those who notice or question it, the more inevitable the blowback. And the harsher the Jewish attacks on the noticers and questioners, the more people notice and question—and are turned off by the Tribe’s bloody Shylockian vindictiveness.

Groucho Marx was hilarious with his “F*** the WASPs” message. Dave Portnoy is almost equally hilarious when he goes completely bananas every time anybody says, or alludes to, “F*** the Jews.” That’s why everywhere Portnoy goes, he gets dogged by pranksters intoning the evil three words.

Jesse Arm, like Portnoy, comes across as a humorless, genocidal, tribally-narcissistic putz who has apparently been driven borderline-insane by the escalating tendency of internet-savvy young people to notice certain all-too-obvious facts about social reality. His response—terrorize the bastards into liking us!—just doubles down on the exact same brand of blindness that made Dave “fire the antisemites and destroy their lives” Portnoy an object of laughter and loathing.

Arm’s message to the Tribe—no more Mr. Nice Guy, let’s openly terrorize anyone who questions us—may be funny, but it’s also ominous. As Andrew Anglin notes, Israel’s assassination of Charlie Kirk wasn’t just payback and a warning to other paid Zio-propagandists who might consider wandering off the reservation. More subtly, it set the stage for a Trumpian authoritarian crackdown on dissidents in general and anti-Zionists in particular. Anglin summarizes:

Basically, every MAGA person is now calling for a police state. Further, they demand much more extreme censorship than Democrats ever called for. Whereas Joe Biden secretly communicated with social media companies, ordering them to censor things he did not like, the Trump Administration is openly threatening to use the power of government to silence people. Pam Bondi, who is a really dumb bitch, is saying she is going to start arresting people “on both sides” for “hate speech,” something which is not only not illegal, but which the Supreme Court has repeatedly said does not exist and cannot exist in America… Meanwhile, Trump has taken to using comic book villain rhetoric about “an invasion from within” as he releases the military onto the streets for unclear purposes…. Citing Kirk’s death, James “JD Vance” Bowman is talking about retraining law enforcement to focus on political enemies of the president…Within the context of this new war against political “enemies within,” Trump is talking about using American cities as training grounds for the US military….The only explanation as to why they would choose these terror raids, choose to release the military, I asserted, is that they are not actually trying to remove every immigrant one by one, but rather trying to get people used to the idea of military and militarized police on the streets throwing random people into vans.

So Jesse Arm’s recommendation of abandoning persuasion and resorting to threats and violence to terrorize “antisemites” (defined as people who don’t like genocide) may be less about rebranding the ADL or reviving the JDL than about burning the Bill of Rights and turning the US into a Trumpian dictatorship run by bloodthirsty Jewish oligarchs. Another American Reichstag Fire, building on Israel’s 9/11 false flag, and following up on Israel’s Charlie Kirk assassination, could lead to cancelation of elections, an openly imperial presidency, a permanently suspended Constitution, and mass roundups of people that Peter Thiel’s algorithm has fingered as pro-Palestine or anti-genocide. That scenario would amount to a controlled demolition of the American experiment.

Will “Israel,” the criminal fake state that fronts for global organized Jewry, succeeds in completing its ongoing destruction of America? Or have so many people become “antisemitic” that they couldn’t build enough camps to hold them?

