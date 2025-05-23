A long-time follower of my posts with good research skills sent this:

Kevin, I think the sickest part is all the drama-queen kvetching about this shooting, the government claiming "HATE IS THE PROBLEM!", yet the same people horrified by this are completely blind & indifferent, even advocates, to the horrors suffered by those in Palestine, (for decades now, not merely since Oct 7) 🙄

It's like they have demonic deranged "minds." 🤨😒🙏🏼

Also of perhaps very significant note:

Turns out the 2 so-called Jews killed in DC were Christian. 🙄🤦🏼‍♂️🙏🏻

This is more than a little suspicious. So they play the victim card while actually killing the ones they hate. 🙄 Another Cohen-cidence? 🤨🧐✡️🕎 🇮🇱 🙏🏻

Link:

https://forward.com/news/722632/yaron-lischinsky-dc-shooting-messianic-jew/

"Lischinsky, born in Germany to a Jewish father and Christian mother, moved to Israel at 16 and found a spiritual home in Melech Ha’Mlachim — “King of Kings” in English — a Messianic congregation near Jerusalem’s bustling Mahane Yehuda market. There, he translated sermons for English-speaking visitors and regularly stayed after services to talk about his future with Boskey, who led the youth group.”

Watch the full Elias Rodriguez 2018 news clip

I am not convinced that these people being “Christian Zionists” suggests a false flag. First, I’m skeptical about the premise that Zionists hesitate to kill Jews. We saw on October 7th, 2023, the IDF invoked the Hannibal Directive and slaughtered hundreds of Jewish Israeli civilians and blamed the carnage on Hamas. Going back in history, Thomas Suarez’s book Rise and Kill First shows that Zionist terrorists have always killed Jews when they thought it would benefit their cause.

And as I mentioned in a comment yesterday, I don’t thinks this attack on Israeli embassy personnel was a false flag. The manifesto is far too eloquent and persuasive. If it were a false flag they would make the attacker much less sympathetic, not someone that one of Canada’s best journalists would nominate for a pantheon of heroes.

So that’s my take. What’s yours?