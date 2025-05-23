Kevin’s Newsletter

Kurt Nimmo
11h

It is truly sickening to witness my “representatives” denouncing the murder of a “Christian” Zionist and former IOF cutthroat, while saying zero about the thousands of bombed and starved Palestinian women and children.

Both parties are bought by the donor class—Zionists, billionaires, oligarchs—and they check their morality (if they ever had any) at the front desk before going through the metal detector at the Temple of Doom, otherwise known as the Capitol.

I don’t vote, never have, and so these are not my “representatives,” they are Israel’s. The Vietnam War turned me off to participating in the corrupt routine of choosing what faction of the uniparty will destroy my natural rights, steal what little money I have and give it to psychopaths as they try to fear-monger me into taking an experimental “vaccine,” wear a mask, lock me down, destroy the economy, and of course start wars everywhere and expect the great grand children of clueless Americans to pay for it all.

I fully expect the invasion of Iran to further exacerbate the downfall of the economy and destroy what is left of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. I would move to another country if I was younger and in better health, instead I will be forced to watch as these psychopaths destroy humanity.

Jim's avatar
Jim
12h

Nothing is off the table where the Mossad is concerned. Any event that causes a drastic shift in the narrative that benefits Israel is suspect.

