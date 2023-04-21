Eid Mubarak! Conversations with Alan Sabrosky, Ed Curtin, E. Michael Jones...
...And Muse the Cat
Greetings of peace and Eid mubarak! Watch today’s sermon above—it may be the only Eid sermon that references TS Eliot, Chaucer, and Dante.
Tonight’s live radio show (like tomorrow’s FFWN) showcases a debate on RFK Jr. and the future of American politics. Tonight, first hour guest Alan Sabrosky provides the pessimist’s perspective, while Edward Curtin offers a heady dose of optimism. Check out the details and listen live 8 to 10 pm Eastern on Revolution.Radio.
Kevin’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Tomorrow, Saturday, False Flag Weekly News returns after a two-week vacation necessitated by a slow Fundrazr#. Guest commentator E. Michael Jones will offer his take on “Can RFK Jr. Save America?” Watch it any time after 1 pm Eastern HERE.
And finally, “Help FFWN Move to Morocco and Become Sustainable.” Here’s a message from our sponsor, Muse the Cat:
Kevin’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.