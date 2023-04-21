Greetings of peace and Eid mubarak! Watch today’s sermon above—it may be the only Eid sermon that references TS Eliot, Chaucer, and Dante.

Tonight’s live radio show (like tomorrow’s FFWN) showcases a debate on RFK Jr. and the future of American politics. Tonight, first hour guest Alan Sabrosky provides the pessimist’s perspective, while Edward Curtin offers a heady dose of optimism. Check out the details and listen live 8 to 10 pm Eastern on Revolution.Radio.

Tomorrow, Saturday, False Flag Weekly News returns after a two-week vacation necessitated by a slow Fundrazr#. Guest commentator E. Michael Jones will offer his take on “Can RFK Jr. Save America?” Watch it any time after 1 pm Eastern HERE.

And finally, “Help FFWN Move to Morocco and Become Sustainable.” Here’s a message from our sponsor, Muse the Cat: