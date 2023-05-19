Video link

E. Michael Jones and I covered a lot of ground on this week’s False Flag Weekly News, which we recorded Thursday evening rather than Saturday to accommodate Dr. Jones’s schedule. Below are excerpts from our discussions of the 75th anniversary of the Nakba (or Palestinian Holocaust); chaos in Pakistan as the army comes gunning for Imran Khan and his supporters (the majority of the population); the deeper religious-philosophical reasons behind instability in the Indian subcontinent; and, last but not least, my argument with Google’s AI chatbot about whether Sam Brinton would steal the ruby slippers Judy Garland wore in The Wizard of Oz.

Kevin Barrett: The Times of Israel, Mike, was outraged at Abbas's call for the UN to oust Israel, after its blatant flouting of dozens if not hundreds of UN resolutions.

E. Michael Jones: It's more of the same. How long have you been hearing this type of thing? And the Palestinian land gets smaller and smaller all the time. One of the fundamental purposes of the Holocaust narrative was to justify the foundation of the state of Israel. It also exonerated America from war crimes. And I think until we start dealing with this whole era globally in a big picture way, we're not going to see any any change.

Kevin Barrett: The 75th anniversary of the Nakba got a fair bit of play internationally, largely thanks to Abbas's appearance at the UN. Here's the Electronic Intifada, a leading Palestinian resistance site, with its tribute to these people who lost everything when the Zionists massacred whole villages full of men, women and children, bayoneting the women and the babies and so on, and then broadcasting what they'd done to all the other villages and killing a few people there too, and then bombing from the air and essentially emptying the country of Palestinians. And then interestingly, Jewish Currents, a left-leaning Jewish magazine, also covered it. On the other side, people like Ben Gvir and and Eliyahu, the heritage minister in Israel, basically say "we have to exterminate the Palestinians. You know, we should have finished the job (in 1948). The fly must be killed, and also his children."

E. Michael Jones: Was he banned on Twitter for saying that?

Kevin Barrett: I don't know. But somehow there seems to be a Jewish privilege to get away with saying things against Jews' enemies that you could never say against Jews.

E. Michael Jones: True. So if Palestinians call for killing Jewish children, that's different. So this is part of the the superstructure that got erected after World War two, and we're still living under this this nightmare. This is what it was created to do. The unwritten grammar here is that truth is the opinion of the powerful. And if you're powerful, you control the narrative. (But) the story is changing. It is changing slowly. How slowly it's going to change, I don't know. But things always speed up at the end. There's the fact that the Israelis can't get along with each other. It doesn't bode well for the future. But they're up against forces that over the long haul are going to put them out of business, (even though) doesn't seem that way at the moment. Every time we come to this Nakba thing, I keep thinking that, you know, where is God? Listening to the cry of the poor? That's why it's so depressing to to face this every year. But (God's justice) comes from all sorts of unexpected angles. And who knows how it's going to end.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah. God's justice obviously doesn't work quickly in linear time as we experience it. But in the Quran we hear that God sort of gives them enough time and rope to hang themselves. The bad people, the powerful, get away with stuff for a while. And then they realize at the end that they're not getting away with anything.

Well, among the things that are changing, Mike, and leading us to think that maybe despite there being a 75th anniversary of the Nakba, as essentially the Nakba continues in slow motion, that maybe there won't be a 100th, is that a lot of people in the Jewish diaspora, that is Jews who live elsewhere, other than in Israel, and who as an ethnic group are unusually wealthy, powerful, privileged and influential — many of them, like these people who published this excellent piece on the Nakba at JewishCurrents.org... Are increasingly turning away from an ever-more-genocidal Israel. So that leads to the question: If you're going to generalize about Jews, would you say Jews are compassionate and just, or are they genocidal? And of course, the answer is: it depends which Jews.

E. Michael Jones: Yeah, but the Israelis have spoken for themselves, whether there are enough (good) Jews there to to turn the tide. It hasn't happened yet. When I tried to bring this up with Miko Peled, he went around and tried to get me banned from that conference in Mashhad (Iran). I just couldn't talk to him about the United States Jews' involvement in promoting Israel, all of this type of stuff. I , couldn't talk to him about it.

After discussing Turkey and the likely re-election of its canny but somewhat duplicitous president Erdogan, we moved on to Pakistan:

Kevin Barrett: One leader whose actions do live up to his words is Imran Khan, who was thrown out of the leadership in Pakistan a while back after a US-sponsored coup d'état, barely disguised as an electoral coup d'etat. And he's been persecuted ever since. And currently, as we speak, the police are surrounding his house, claiming that he's got allies who helped rouse the country when he was arrested. There's fear he's going to be assassinated. The people of Pakistan basically went wild in the streets, and that's why the military had to release him, or allow the courts to release him. And now they're threatening to grab him again because some of the ringleaders in orchestrating the uprisings around the country designed to get him released are apparently sheltering in his compound. And so here are the latest headlines from a few hours ago about the tense standoff at his compound where the police are trying to get him, but they can't get in. And Imran Khan is warning of disaster — an "East Pakistan-like situation." Of course, East Pakistan is now Bangladesh after a horrific bloody implosion and war. So it's a dangerous situation over there. And Imran Khan is one of the very few honest leaders in the world. So I wish him success and hope that he returns to power.

E. Michael Jones: Yeah, it was a coup. Basically, the United States paid off the legislators to to oust him. But that's the tradition in Pakistan, isn't it? Wasn't that the launching pad for the attack on Afghanistan? Didn't they use that to basically send all those weapons in? Weren't all of those dictators bought off back then? If they didn't go along, didn't their planes crash? Does this country have its own identity? Can it represent itself? One of the people we met at one of the (Iran) conferences, a Muslim from India living in London, said Pakistan is a failed state. It's only as old as Israel, isn't it? Isn't it the same age?

Kevin Barrett: Yeah. There have been comparisons of Pakistan and Israel: In both cases, you had ethno-religious states formed in gigantic acts of ethnic cleansing. The difference was that with Pakistan, the ethnic cleansing went both ways. And in fact, there was actually more mass murder and violence coming from the Hindus against the Muslims, because there's this Hindu fanatical current that's currently in power in India whose ultimate goal is to remove all non-Hindus from the entire Indian subcontinent, which would be the biggest genocide in history. So that was very different from Palestine, where you had the Zionist invaders committing the ethnic cleansing. But in both cases we had huge ethnic cleansings and then creations of ethno-religious states: Pakistan, which is a Muslim state, and Israel, the so-called Jewish state.

E. Michael Jones: Yeah. And is it going to succeed? I know the Indians are becoming increasingly violent. Narendra Modi and the BJP are playing a double game of basically trying to keep wages down so that it's the low-wage capital of the world as their foreign policy, and then staying in power by pandering to the Hindu fundamentalists who are extremely violent people.

Kevin Barrett: Modi's a Hindu fundamentalist himself, of course.

E. Michael Jones: Right. But I mean, he's pandering to that group of people and making life miserable for both Christians (Catholics) and Muslims.

Kevin Barrett: That's right. And that's why Pakistan has failed, Mike. It's because Pakistan is, what, a few hundred million people up against almost 1.5 billion over in India. And a lot of people in India, the power center in India, wants to take back Pakistan. They never accepted partition.

E. Michael Jones: So so do they have a modus vivendi? Can Hinduism come up with a modus vivendi? I don't think so. Hinduism is not known for its rationality. And so you have to westernize it. I think Gandhi was a westernizer. And I think that basically was why he was killed by a Hindu fundamentalist. So you've got a situation where logos really hasn't penetrated there.

Kevin Barrett: Well, the whole world's in the Kali Yuga (the final, catastrophic age of darkness in Hindu cyclical time). It's named after Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction, assassination and things like that. So I guess maybe India is just a little further along than the rest of us.

E. Michael Jones: I traveled all around India with a priest, my pastor there, a Catholic priest, who comes from a traditional Catholic family in India. And he said to me: "You can't talk to these people. You can't talk to people who worship monkeys. You just can't do it." And so as a result, there is this always this seething type of irrationality at the base of their culture that is ready to spill over into violence at a moment's notice.

Kevin Barrett: That what a lot of Muslims say, too. I try to remember there are plenty of Hindus who are not that crazy. But unfortunately, there are a lot who are.

E. Michael Jones: Well, look, I know there are all kinds of people there, but I'm saying, what is the fundamental basis of what you believe? When it's fundamentally irrational, you're not going to be able to come up with solutions to political problems. You need some type of sophisticated understanding of human beings in their place on earth and their relationship to God before you can come up with some type of modus vivendi so those people can live together.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, I agree. But I do think that within what's called Hinduism, there actually are some rational teachings. The Upanishads, for example, are classic mystical texts which fit in very well with the highest logos-inspired prophetic writings of the Axial Age. But at the same time, much of the Hindu world has degenerated into worshiping monkeys and worshiping Kali and this sort of thing.

E. Michael Jones: I had a friend who got into a conversation with some Indians. They told them there was no logos. He got offended by that, and I started talking about the irrationality of the culture and he agreed with me. But he traces it back to the caste system, which he feels was based on usury. It was a religious sanction of usury, which imposed irrationality and injustice on the culture as something immutable which could never be changed.

Need proof that we’re in the late stages of the Kali Yuga? Consider that people like Sam Brinton become high-level nuclear officials…and AI Chatbots defend their integrity and insist they would never steal anything!

What kind of person would DO such a thing? Round up the usual suspects!

Usual suspect #1 is a former Biden nuclear official. Let’s run a Bard background check.

“No evidence Sam Brinton has ever stolen anything”?! “Strong moral compass?”!!

Obviously Bard is a little slow on the uptake, and needs a more specific prompt. As Sam-I-Am would say: “Would he steal them from a dame? Would he steal them…at a baggage claim?”

Is this AI bot gaslighting me?

So I won the argument—sort of—by forcing Bard to back down from that “strong moral compass” BS and admit that I could be right.

But still…Artificial intelligence? The only way this thing could pass a Turing test is with people who themselves couldn’t pass a Turing test.