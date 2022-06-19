Video link List of stories with links

Kevin Barrett: Welcome to False Flag Weekly News, the weekly news show that's been telling you that the world is about to end for eight or nine years now. And now that it finally looks like it really is ending, we are looking like prophets... Here we are with Dr. E. Michael Jones of Culture Wars, the perfect guy to bring on the day after the world ended, or at least the world as we know it. How are you doing, Mike?

E. Michael Jones: Good. Kevin. Good to be here.

Kevin Barrett: So...Inflation is out of control. They're printing so much of it to throw at Zelenski in Ukraine that there's really not much left for the rest of us. And what there is isn't worth anything. Then there's the stock market implosion, air travel has been canceled, gun sales are soaring. It looks like the apocalypse.

Do you think it's partly because they printed too much money?

E. Michael Jones: Sure. It's partially because of that. But it's going to be a replay of the seventies, too, because the sanctions against Russia have now caused soaring energy prices, which also happened in the seventies. So it's the perfect storm. All of these things are coming together. So it must be God behind it. How else could you explain something this good? The Democrats steal the election and then they put a person in power who will bring about the end of the American empire.

Kevin Barrett: Who but Allah could have planned something like this? Well, I thought Allah was responsible for putting Trump in there to end the American empire. But I guess it's a two-act scenario.

Okay, so the stock market is totally blown up. Your air travel is all canceled and everybody's flocking to buy guns. I guess the silver lining to this dark cloud is that although your investments have disappeared, you can take your air travel refund and buy a gun.

E. Michael Jones: Yeah, and as long as they're not buying toilet paper, who cares?

Kevin Barrett: Well, I don't know. Guns and toilet paper. I guess if that's all that's left out there, we're kind of in trouble.

E. Michael Jones: That's the infallible sign of an economic panic when the toilet paper disappears from the shelves at Walmart.

Kevin Barrett: That's right. And then the guns disappear, too. And the stock market disappears. And your travel plans for the summer all disappear all at once. Was yesterday the new Black Friday? Can you say Black Friday or is that politically incorrect? Let's call it Transgender Friday.

E. Michael Jones: I saw yesterday on Yahoo that the Ukraine is also winning the war. So what else do we need?

Kevin Barrett: Oh, it's a good thing Ukraine is winning the war because we'd be in serious trouble if they weren't. Zelensky's happily playing his piano and all's well with the world.

E. Michael Jones: By the way, Zelensky's bagman got arrested in Serbia with $200,000 in cash and jewels.

Kevin Barrett: That picture that we showed you of that money, laundry is pretty realistic, actually. But it didn't show the jewels. And I guess they grabbed the money-laundering bagman after Zelensky and Nancy left the laundromat.

Okay, let's fast forward two slides here up to more good news.

No, that's not good news that Tony Fauci has AIDS, I mean, COVID or whatever it is, whichever disease he screwed up, he got it himself. "So let this be a lesson," says Tony Fauci. "If only I'd been vaccinated eight, nine, ten or maybe a couple of dozen times, and I'd worn five or six masks instead of two at all times, I might have avoided this awful fate. So let that be a lesson, folks."

E. Michael Jones: Yes. By the way, he also won an award in Israel. They gave him $1,000,000 for defending science. So the science looks as if the more times you got vaccinated, the more you wrecked your immune system and the more you will be dependent on (vaccines) and you will get one disease after another. So let that be a lesson to you all out there. Science is real.

Kevin Barrett: Science is real and Israeli dollars to Fauci prove it. Actually, it looks like Fauci's got a mild Omicron variant, so even though he's in his eighties, he appears to be doing just fine, although he's a little short of breath because now he's wearing a dozen mask instead of just two.

E. Michael Jones: He's got two. I can see two right there. The oxygen is not getting to his brain now. That's what that look on his face tells you.

Kevin Barrett: I think he's had a little brain oxygen shortage going for a while. He seems so random in his statements. Some of them have made sense and some of them have seemed completely crazy. And he says one thing today and the next thing the next day. No wonder people don't trust the authorities anymore. And speaking of not trusting the authorities about COVID, how about the suggestion that the vaccine injuries and deaths may be a lot worse than the establishment tells us? Indeed, they could be a factor behind this inflation and stock market crash because of reducing labor participation. And here's an ex-BlackRock manager Edward Dowd speculating that vaccine injuries are a big part of this economic crisis. Of course, he adds the Russia sanctions that have taken out Russian wheat, energy and fertilizer from global markets, and the Biden shutdown of fracking to further tighten our energy supplies. Peter Schiff, he says, is wrong saying it's all about money printing. But frankly, as you said, Mike, I think the money printing is part of it too. But I wonder how big a factor the vax injuries are — relative to Long COVID, which may be another factor. For whatever reason, workforce participation is way down and that obviously is partially driving inflation.

E. Michael Jones: This proves a fundamental tenet of economics, which is that labor is the source of all value. Everything is labor: money is labor, capital is labor, it's congealed labor. Karl Marx said this because it's true. Because John Locke said it, because Adam Smith said it and because Pope John Paul the second said it too. Because it's true.

Kevin Barrett: And E. Michael Jones said it.

E. Michael Jones: And I said it too. So dammit, it's true. But but the point here is that we have a culture, as Mr. Schiff tells us, that is based on the opposite of labor, which is called usury. And this group of people believe, like Shylock, as he said in the Merchant of Venice, that his ducats could copulate faster than ewes and rams. That's what the people on Wall Street believe. That's why they're fixated on money and that's why they don't care about labor, and that's why they destroy the American economy through their outsourcing scheme, shipping the jobs to China and crippling the manufacturing base of the United States, which is the source of wealth.

Kevin Barrett: I think you're onto something there. Mike. And Shylock, with his hot little ducats, was probably wrong. Well, moving on to the question of: "Okay, you guys, we're going to ban you and deplatform you because you just said that vaccine injuries might be part of the cause of the economic crunch. What's your evidence for vaccine injuries? There are no vaccine injuries." Well, there's all kinds of interesting evidence pointing in that direction. And here's the latest, although this one is perhaps somewhat debunkable: SADS, sudden adult death syndrome. People's hearts are just stopping for no apparent reason. Apparently 200,000 people have died suddenly for no obvious reason in the United States of some kind of cardiac arrest. This article is about Queensland, Australia. Some are saying, "We're suddenly hearing about all of this, people just dropping dead because their heart stopped—especially young people, healthy people, people on soccer fields. We're hearing about this now because of the vaccines!" Now, this article and others claim that, in fact, quote, "the figures have remained constant over the years." So I guess more research is necessary, Mike.

E. Michael Jones: Well, don't ask the doctors. Ask the insurance companies.

Kevin Barrett: Okay, let's ask the insurance companies. Next slide.

E. Michael Jones: Because they're the ones who have to pay out when people die prematurely. And their payments are going through the roof.

So back to medicine. My wife once went to a doctor and she had a skin rash and he said, "it's idiopathic dermatitis." Well, since I studied Greek, I knew what he was saying was basically "you've got an inflammation of the skin that is peculiar to you, and I can't explain it."

Well, that's exactly what sudden adult death syndrome is. It's a made up term. I guess they don't do Greek anymore, but it's a term made up to disguise the fact that we don't want to talk about the real cause of death, which, as you mentioned, is not just (afflicting) adults. It's 25-year-old soccer players in the bloom of their youth and health dropping dead in the middle of the game.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, it's obviously suspicious. And then we need to find out whether the so called debunkers are correct (when they say) that this is constant and it hasn't gone up in the last year when suddenly everyone's noticing it. Well, there are some signs from the insurance industry that something strange has been going on during the past year, the year since the vaccine rollout. The fifth largest life insurance company in the US has paid out 163% more for the deaths of working age people in 2021 than in 2020. So 2020 was the COVID year; 2021 was the vaccine year. America Insurance was the source of the first alarming indications that young people in the prime of their lives were just dropping dead in unprecedented numbers. That was last year when we first heard about that. And now we learn that Lincoln National Insurance paid out $500 million in death benefits in 2019 before the pandemic, $548 million — just a little bit more — in 2020, the year of the pandemic; and then a stunning 1.4 billion in 2021, the year of the vaccine rollout. That does look, on the face of it, rather suspicious. Again, we have to verify all these numbers and do more research, but I think there are good grounds for suspicion. What do you think?

E. Michael Jones: Does this indicate that you would get the shot now?

Kevin Barrett: Me? Are you kidding?!

E. Michael Jones: I didn't risk it when we didn't have statistics. And now you think people are going to risk this? I don't think so. I think the word is getting out. And once again, they overplayed their hand. I think that the net result of the COVID thing was the end of the Great Reset. Of course, the war and other things play into this. But I think that's the net result. You overplayed your hand. You called "wolf" too many times,or "Wolfowitz" too many times, and then people don't believe you anymore.

Kevin Barrett: Well, there's a lot of in-between. There are a lot of people who do believe what they're hearing from the authorities. That's maybe up to close to half the people in the United States, I would guess. And then the other among the other half, there's maybe a quarter total, half of the not-brainwashed half, that knows the score and is extremely skeptical — in some cases maybe even too skeptical. And then the other 25% is still trying to figure it out. And that's why we have 60-something percent vaccine uptake and maybe only a little over 50% have ever gotten boosted, and less than that have gotten the latest booster. So there's a lot of skepticism. There are strong skeptics and there are mild skeptics. But I think the skepticism is growing, as it should.

And we really need some skepticism about shooting up kids with these vaccines. And this week, the FDA unanimously voted something like 21 to zip to endorse the Pfizer and Moderna experimental mRNA COVID shots for infants and young children. I don't understand how they can possibly do this. The odds of somebody under five dying if they contract COVID are less than one in a million. 0.1 in 100,000 equals less than one in a million. That's less than the odds of a lightning strike... So how can they do this?

E. Michael Jones: They can do it because you have a revolving door between the FDA and Big Pharma. That's how they do it. It has nothing to do with the effectiveness of the vaccine or any concern about endangering the lives of children. We're obviously dealing with Moloch worshippers here. There's a certain overlap between this and abortion and other issues in our culture, a certain group that belongs to both. And they are willing to sacrifice your children to their idol so that they can go on controlling us and making a lot of money. It's that simple. It's regulatory capture. That's the answer.

Kevin Barrett: Well, even the not-so-religious interpretation of James Kunstler, who we're going to hear from later in the show, is in line with that. He says, "You know why they did that? I'll tell you why they did it. To extend the emergency use authorization that shields Pfizer and Moderna from legal liability for their mRNA vaccines. They're not content with wrecking civilization. They want to kill you and your children, too."

James Kunstler is not worried about Moloch and God and things like that. He's just looking at what's going on. And yeah, it's hideous, but I mean, how can they be doing this? There's just no rational science-based explanation for it.

This (vaccine authorization for children) is the terrible COVID news of the week. But the next slide is the good news. Navy officer Lieutenant Billy Mosely demanded to be court martialed and he won his court martial. The three officer board determined unanimously that his refusal to be vaccinated, without even trying to get a religious exemption, because they don't give you religious exemptions in the military any more, did not constitute misconduct and he should be retained. So he won.

E. Michael Jones: Well, this brings up the purpose of the military. And John B. Watson said one of the main purposes the military was social engineering. This was a way of imposing social engineering on large segments of the population, the classic example being World War Two, when about 11 million left with ethnic identities, and came back with GI identities, and then were docile, marched off into suburbs, bought automobiles, and watched television until they gave birth to our (boomer) generation. And then there was another type of rebellion.

So there's a bind here. Is the military supposed to win wars or is it supposed to function as the avant-garde of social engineering? These are at odds with each other. And now the crucial issue is that there is a war in the Ukraine. And if it keeps going the way the Blinkens of this world and the Zelensky's of this world want, it may end up with NATO's troops fighting Russians. And how is COVID vaccination going to help these troops fight a war? How is gender ideology going to help these troops? It's not. And so therefore, there's got to be some type of reckoning here. What takes priority over what? Does the military's ability to win war take priority over social engineering or vice versa?

Kevin Barrett: That's a good point, Mike. And I would carry that one step further and suggest that the group cohesion at the platoon level in the military is the key factor in terms of military morale, especially in wartime. And by dividing people along these culture wars lines, pushing this LGBTQ stuff that a lot of these military folks don't like, pushing these vaccines that a lot of them don't like, they're creating dissension in the ranks. And that obviously wouldn't be good for war fighting capability, if there is any left. Of course, after getting our butts kicked by Afghan sheepherders with cheap rifles, I'm not sure that there's much left to worry about.

E. Michael Jones: Was the lesson of Afghanistan that ethnic solidarity, ethnic coherence or cultural coherence, defeats military power every time? There was no military confrontation. The people simply threw up their hands and gave up. .That was that The reverse of that lesson is happening in the Ukraine, where you have ethnic coherence in the eastern part of the Ukraine. And that's why it's going to be a lasting game for Russia and not like Afghanistan.

Kevin Barrett: They've got a problem, though, because the other half of Ukraine, the slightly more than half of Ukrainians who speak Ukrainian, have been brainwashed into what we might call overly extreme ethnic solidarity against all things Russian. And the 40 or 45% of Ukrainians who speak Russian are finding themselves in a tough situation. That civil war scenario is what's being leveraged by NATO as part of their war on Russia. We'll get to that in just a bit, because we have one more vaccine story first, which is that Professor Francis Boyle, an international law expert from University of Illinois, just published a book on why the vaccine mandates are a crime against humanity. And I interviewed him on my radio show. The Nuremberg Principle and international law says you can't force people to take experimental medical treatment. What else are these vaccines but experimental medical treatment?

E. Michael Jones: Yeah. And, by the way, why did we have Nuremberg trials? Because one country conquered another country and was subjugated and had to accept the rule of law as the conquering power accepted it. That applies to America as well. The regime is not going to allow any of this to go forward, no matter how many books Professor Boyle writes. It's not going to happen until the regime gets changed, because that's the necessary condition for any type of legal reform. I don't know what's going to happen in the fall, if they're going to try to steal elections again. It looks as if there's going to be a tsunami reaction against the Democrats. But until the whole regime gets swept out of power in some sense or the other, this is going to be an empty gesture.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah. We'll talk about domestic politics in a bit. But first, the Ukraine stories. The top Ukraine story this week is from Larry Johnson, a US military expert, an ex-US military guy who puts out a lot of good information at his Sonar21.com blog.

It looks like there's a split in NATO, because Emmanuel Macron and NATO's Secretary General Stoltenberg are both floating, basically, surrender — or rather, "hey, Zelensky, it's time to deal with the Russians." And of course (the Russians) are going to keep what they've taken. They're going to keep the East, they're going to keep the Donbass, they're going to keep the Crimea, they're going to keep the bridge to Crimea. And that's the best deal you're ever going to get. You'd better make that deal now while you can still get it. And on the other side, the Americans and the British are dragging their feet on that. So it's obvious the Russians are winning. And we're seeing the splits in NATO now, with Stoltenberg and Macron on one side facing reality — the Kissinger side — and apparently the Biden people, the neocons around Biden and around Boris Johnson, are dragging their feet.

E. Michael Jones: Yeah. And the crucial country is Germany. Because Germany is in a terrible situation. Siemens, the big industrial giant, sent turbines to its plant in Canada. And now Canada is trying to be more Catholic than the pope and accusing the Germans of breaking the sanctions and not returning the turbines. So at this point, the Russians dial down the energy about 40%, and suddenly they're all screaming, they're going to die. They're going to freeze to death this winter.

Now they're going to have to wake up to the fact that NATO is the opposite of your national interests here in Germany, in France — wherever you are in Europe, it's the opposite of your national interest. And are you willing to die for the gay disco? As I've said many times, Germans are willing to die for the gay disco. It looks that way until some type of adult like Gerhard Schroeder takes over. It looks as if they are going to freeze to death rather than break this imaginary illusionary contract called NATO.

Kevin Barrett: Well, we'll see how fast that happens. And in the next slide, Russia is telling us it has been telling us from the get go, they're always ready to negotiate. They were begging to negotiate before the war broke out to make the war unnecessary. And then they were slapped down. And at every moment since then, they've been making clear their willingness to negotiate. And originally the demand simply would have been to enter negotiations about limiting NATO and rolling it back from the USSR, and then secondly, getting the extreme UkroNazis under control. But the West didn't want to negotiate. Specifically, the Americans didn't want to negotiate. And so here we are. But the Russians are still willing to. But every day that goes by, the Russians are taking more territory that obviously they're never going to give back. So the strategy of waiting rather than negotiating is not paying off for the Americans or the West.

E. Michael Jones: No, because of their intransigence. This didn't happen to happen at all. It could have. They could have said, okay, Ukraine will remain neutral. They could have said that in 2008. And the Russians kept saying, no, no, please don't, please talk. But they didn't want to talk. And then they had the coup and all this other stuff. And now they're going to lose. Before, NATO might have had a neutral Ukraine. Now they're going to lose the Donbass. It's over. It's a fait accompli. They will never get it back. Never. So that's what you get for your intransigence. The strategy of basically fighting to the last man is not working out.

Kevin Barrett: It's suicide.

E. Michael Jones: It's suicide. So now they're going to do a replay of Mariupol's Azov Steel Plant in the Azov Chemical Plant in Severodonetsk. They're doing the same thing, throwing wave upon wave of cannon fodder into the Russian meat grinder with no sense of holding anything in reserve and losing battle after battle, a thousand men a day. It's not working.

Kevin Barrett: It's hubris. So Germany is sacrificing a whole lot of things, including its economic future and even its economic present, its energy present anyway. As Mike Whitney wrote Tuesday before the mainstream media talked about this, Russia announced a 40% reduction in the flow of natural gas to Germany through Nord Stream. And then on Friday, Russia reduced natural gas deliveries to Italy and Slovakia and then cut off France entirely — a third consecutive day of ratcheting up gas reductions. And the energy prices in Europe are going straight through the roof once again. Mike Whitney points out that sanctions are helping Russia, putting energy prices and commodity prices through the roof. Russia is raking in the money hand over fist. They're killing the West, especially Europe, although the US isn't looking so hot right now either. And Russia is turning its oil and its pipelines and its trade permanently to the east, which is going to wipe out Europe in the long term. And these high energy prices are going to put German industry out of business. There goes Germany and there goes the whole European economy. Nice move.

E. Michael Jones: Yeah, well, there's an article in The Washington Post about the nerd warriors at the Treasury Department. And the beginning says,"Well, it looks as if it's not working out with the sanctions, but just let's just keep doing it, and reality will come around to our fantasies."

Kevin Barrett: "We will get out of this hole we're in if we just keep digging deeper."

E. Michael Jones: That's right. So while the last 5000 troops we sent waving spears, charging the machine guns, were all killed, that just means we have to send another 5000 troops and wave those spears even faster and shout even louder. And that will succeed.

It's not working. Washington doesn't have a plan B. They do what they do. And then if it doesn't work, they do it again.

Kevin Barrett: Well, I hope they don't have the plan B that I kind of suspect they might have, which is escalation possibly leading to direct war between NATO and Russia, which likely could escalate into World War Three, likely a nuclear World War Three. And suddenly Americans would have to live with war on their own territory in a really hideous form, which is something they've been inflicting on everybody else for generations. I guess there would be some poetic justice in that, but I hope that Allah is more merciful than that. But hey, there's justice out there as well as mercy. Anyway, the next slide shows us another problematic area that could contribute to a possible NATO-versus-Russia direct war, which would be in the Baltics — Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia. The Baltic nations used to be part of the Soviet Union. Today they are part of NATO. And Russia is revoking recognition of their independence, which calls their sovereignty into question, meaning technically they shouldn't be in NATO, as Russia says. But NATO says, "We're not going to kick them out." And this could be the next battlefront. And if it is, that is going to be a direct Russia-versus-NATO war. It would be hard to see how that would not go nuclear.

E. Michael Jones: Yes. I was in Estonia, I was going there for a couple of years doing conferences there. It was run by Estonians who are all proud of the fact that they were now an independent nation and ignoring the fact that 40% of the population is Russian. Estonia is a little country with a big Russian minority. And I said, Wouldn't it be better to talk to these people? Well, no, they weren't listening to me. And now this disease has spread all over Eastern Europe, including Poland, which has a really bad case of Russophobia. The Poles get angry with me when I say that, but it's true. I've seen it firsthand. And now we have a former foreign minister by the name of Sikorski who wants to send nuclear weapons to Zelensky, the piano player, and his friends, who can either use them on Russia or sell them on the black market or something like that. This is the type of craziness that is sweeping through these countries in Eastern Europe. They've got to calm down and face up to the reality of the situation.

Kevin Barrett: Well, the one one thing we can at least take comfort in is that Zelensky is never going to have his FINGER on the nuclear button. We know how he plays piano.

(laughter)

Kevin Barrett: But seriously, this is so, so crazy. Imagine that Russia had done this to us. Imagine that the Cold War had gone the other way, and the US then broke up. Some parts of the US left, a neo-confederacy and a couple of others broke off. So now what's left of the US is watching as Russia moves its forces targeting Washington DC with first strike missiles into these former parts of the US, into Georgia and Mississippi. How would Washington react to that? How would Americans feel?

Americans are unable to project themselves in empathetically into other people's minds and emotions and get how other people feel. Even liberal, left-leaning, pro-peace type Americans seem to be almost psychopathic in their inability to understand how Russians feel about all of this. It's just pathetic. But this is why we need spiritual leadership that can help us get back our souls and get back our empathy. Is Pope Francis that kind of leadership? I don't know. He's in the next slide. Pope Francis is kind of walking a thin line here, pointing out that "this is not all Putin's fault, but hey, I'm not pro Putin and I praise the great Ukrainian troops, but but let's face it, NATO was barking up at the gates of Russia." So Pope Francis is way better than almost all the other Western leaders, but he's still hardly the kind of straight talker and truth speaker like, say, the Supreme Leader of Iran. What do you think about about the pope?

E. Michael Jones: You know, the Jews used to complain about the silence of Pope Pius the 12th. I mean, wouldn't silence be a big improvement here? There was a time when the only time you heard from the pope was when he wrote an encyclical. And he would invariably use the word "we." When the pope used the word "we", he was speaking for the entire church. He was speaking as the successor of Saint Peter, which meant he didn't have a personality. This broke down with John Paul the second. It broke down further with Ratzinger when he started publishing books as pope. And now you've got a guy who just stands there and just shoots his mouth off about whatever's on his mind. And there's always a microphone there to record it. It used to be just on airplanes. Now he's not getting on airplanes. They're coming to him. He's sitting in a wheelchair. This is precisely what we don't need. This is not what the pope is supposed to be doing. Let's go back to the days when the pope said "we," which meant he only spoke for the church. We don't need personal opinions anymore. We don't need him to tell us who he thinks is going to win the World Series. This is not why we have a pope.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah. Spiritual leaders should probably try to get their egos out of the way and let God speak through them. And that certainly is theoretically supposed to be the role of the pope.

The Middle East is still going crazy, too. It isn't just Ukraine that's moving towards World War Three. The Middle East has got all kinds of tension going and it's all focused on the Zionist entity occupying Palestine, armed, bristling with nuclear weapons pointed at the capitals of Europe as well as the region. And the big story out of the Middle East: The Israelis' NSO group apparently has been selling hacking technology, allowing all sorts of bad guys to break into the phones of journalists and activists and whoever. Originally Biden was attacking this and saying that this NSO group's activities were contrary to the foreign policy and national security interests of the US, etc., etc. But now the US is apparently trying to buy in and get a piece of it. And we're hearing that if they do, they might cut off some of the mafiosi and dictatorial types who've been buying this stuff and instead sell this software to US police departments. You can't make this up!

E. Michael Jones: Speaking of Gordon Duff, he used to talk about the Israelification of police departments, didn't he? That certainly has proceeded apace. We saw that in Canada during this protest where all these black-clad goons went out and beat up their own people. But again, one of the fundamental issues that has to be resolved now is the relationship between the public and the private sphere. Because they didn't believe in the rule of law, a lot of people in government decided to let the private sphere, people like Google do their dirty work for them: "Let's just deplatform these guys. Let's not bring them to trial. We'll just use Google to cut off their bank account." Well, that is going to come back to bite them because at this point we don't know who the government is. And when when you don't know that you end up with the worst of both worlds. You have a private entity with the power of government and you've got no recourse. If it were the government, you have the First Amendment, or they had to put you on trial. But once you have something like drug forfeiture or any of these other type of things, you've got the worst of both worlds, and that's complete tyranny.

Kevin Barrett: Well, it's not only that we don't know who the government is anymore. We don't know which government is our government anymore, because the Israelis seem to have taken over our government in so many ways. Mike Springmann, our co-host here at False Flag Weekly News, just published this great piece about Amos Hochstein and Sigal Mandelker, Israeli citizens who've taken over high level US positions. Mandelker took over at Treasury and sanctioned the Iranian New Horizons Organization and used the US Treasury Department to beat up on people that Israel didn't like. Because she's Israeli and obviously loyal to Israel, not the United States, even though she's running the US Treasury Department sanctions program. And this new guy, Hochstein, is now on top of the negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in a dispute over $600 billion worth of oil and gas offshore. And obviously he's going to favor Israel. So to what extent do you think our government is basically Israeli-occupied, Mike?

E. Michael Jones: "To what extent isn't it Israeli occupied" might be a better short answer to that question. We have to confront a fundamental fact here. Up until Napoleon's emancipation of the Jews, Jews were never considered citizens in any European country, because they always chose their own self interest over the common good. Napoleon tried (emancipation) as an experiment. It failed. Within about two weeks, when he got back to Strasbourg, the French were complaining.

Now that's a fundamental rollback of the way we understand America. But it's going to have to happen. And the first place it's going to have to start is with dual citizens in the government of the United States of America. That's going to have to be made illegal. Because otherwise you always have someone using the name of the United States, as the sanctions department does at the Treasury Department, for Jewish interests. That's all they're doing, is representing Jewish interests. We cannot tolerate this anymore. We have to end the whole idea of dual citizenship, period.

Kevin Barrett:It seems like the dual citizen Israelis are there no matter who's in power. Under Trump, Mandelker was running Treasury sanctions. And now Biden has appointed this Hochstein guy.

And we see in the next story from Glenn Greenwald that the policy never really changes. It's always the policy Israel wants. The media pretends that there's a difference between Biden and Trump. When Trump was in office, he got beat up for being too friendly to the Saudis, who are tight with the Israelis these days. Biden beat up on Trump for that. And now Biden's in office, and he does exactly what Trump did. So what's the difference? Well, the difference is the media tells us that Biden is a nice guy who cares about human rights, and Trump isn't. But their policies are still exactly the same.

E. Michael Jones: Stuart Eizenstat was head of the sanctions department and he led a looting operation against Switzerland, allegedly about Nazi gold. So here you have people as using the government to enrich themselves and their ethnic group for private interest. It's got to stop.

Kevin Barrett: It does. And of course, the biggest effect of Israel taking over the US government was the 9/11 wars after the false flag operation on 9/11. And there's been a global wave of Islamophobia ever since. And it's not limited to the US and the West. India is now partaking of this global Islamophobia and we're hearing these whimpering little poodle noises from people like Anthony Blinken, who said back in April that the Biden administration is monitoring human rights abuses in India. And then this month, he named India as a country with deteriorating religious freedom. Wow. That's going to terrify Modi, isn't it? The Washington Post wants us to believe that the Biden administration actually cares about human rights when it's doing absolutely nothing tangible for human rights.

E. Michael Jones: No. Modi's notorious in this regard. The BJP is based on a Hindu fundamentalist group called the RSS. So he plays a double game. He wants to play to the oligarchs when it's foreign policy and turn India into the cheap wage capital of the world, driving down Indian wages, keeping them in poverty. But in order to stay in power domestically, he has to side with the Hindu fundamentalists, who are very violent people. And it's not just Muslims they're attacking. They're attacking Christians as well. Catholic nuns...

Kevin Barrett: Equal opportunity genocide.

E. Michael Jones: Right. Catholic nuns getting raped and murdered and so on and so forth. And nobody talks about this because we have this illusion in our mind that somehow the Indians are pacifist and invite the Beatles over to their ashrams. That's not the reality. And Modi is making a bad situation worse by constantly fueling the fires of ethnic and religious intolerance.

Kevin Barrett: And we don't have a slide for it, but this week there was a huge wave of protests all over the Muslim world after top BJP officials, two of them in particular, were insulting the Prophet Muhammad, peace upon him. That's the context for this story.

So, one more one more story in the Islamophobia category: Alexei Navalny, the CIA-appointed fake opposition astroturf dissident in Russia who has called for the extermination of Muslims, has disappeared from prison. And we're supposed to care about where he is? Frankly, I don't that much. How about you, Mike?

E. Michael Jones: Yes. I have other things to think about.

Kevin Barrett: Okay, let's move to domestic politics. We have some huge politics stories this week. The first story is that Biden's disapproval has hit a new high. And for the first time, more Americans say they would vote for Trump than for Biden, 44 to 42%. Even though the House January 6 committee just spent the whole week lambasting the entire country, the media has been beating us up for a whole week about the seditious conspiracy of the insurrection. Insurrection? And now the poll numbers show that Trump has benefited. As of this week, Trump now has a higher personal favorability rating than Biden, 43 to 40. And two thirds of independents, 64%, have an unfavorable opinion of Biden. And only 28% of independents would vote for Biden over Trump. So I think that this January 6th show trial somehow backfired spectacularly. I wrote an earlier piece on that, predicting that it would backfire. And boy, was I right.

E. Michael Jones: What we have to do is get rid of Merrick Garland. Merrick Garland has taken over the Justice Department as is using it as a weapon against the American people. I know people who went to that so-called insurrection. It wasn't an insurrection. "Insurrection" is a category of the mind impose on a reality which was basically a protest that people felt was guaranteed by the Constitution, the right to assemble and the right to free speech.

Kevin Barrett: Did your friends who went to DC bring their howitzers and helicopter gunships?

E. Michael Jones: No, they didn't. They didn't. So who is responsible for this weaponization? Well, it's the media that create this false term called insurrection and then impose it on the mind. But then you have Merrick Garland willing to act on this. And as the head of the Justice Department, we can't have the government being weaponized against what is, I would say, the majority of the American people.

Kevin Barrett: It looks like we're in for a possible historic rout in the next elections. You mentioned that earlier. So let's get to that story now. It's looking pretty bad for the Dems. I published that piece a few weeks ago called "It's the War Mobilization, Stupid," saying that the only thing the Dems can possibly be thinking is that they're going to mobilize the country for a World War Two style scenario or a post-9/11 scenario where everybody rallies behind the commander-in-chief and his party. Short of that, it looks like they're going to lose catastrophically. Do you agree?

E. Michael Jones: If they don't steal the election. But the point is that now that everyone's aware of a stolen election, I think it's going to be harder to do that. There are limited numbers of times you can do this. And I think that it's already running out. And everybody's aware of the accusations of theft for the last election, and they're ready for something like this. So they'll be looking especially hard at places like Detroit and Chicago and places like that where the elections get stolen. The other issue here is that the same people that gave us this rout are probably going to switch over to the other side of the aisle and then try to control that operation as they controlled Trump. And so the classic example now is Ron DeSantis of Florida, who has just been invited by the Jews to speak on homosexuality in New York City, causing a big problem, a big brouhaha there. I have some advice for Ron DeSantis. Check out what happened to Donald Trump when he did everything the Jews wanted. Check out what happened to him. Who are the two main people going after Donald Trump right now? Chuck Schumer and Adam Smith. What do they have in common? Okay.

So we have to break from this monopoly. We talked about Israeli-occupied territory here. Well, both parties are Israeli-occupied territory. Maybe it's a little different. Maybe one more favors abortion over Israel, the other favors Israel over abortion. But they're both-Israeli occupied territories, and that's got to stop.

Kevin Barrett: They're also both full of hypocrites. And one of those appears to be Dr. Oz, who is jumping on Trump's anti-immigration bandwagon, even though his family tree-pruning business apparently was fined by ICE with their biggest fine in history for hiring undocumented workers. And this is just a typical example of the kind of extreme hypocrisy we find on both sides of the aisle and whoever it is that owns both parties. And I would agree to some extent it's a certain ethnic lobby and their Zionist friends. But there are also just all kinds of people who are in it for themselves and will say whatever it takes to get elected.

E. Michael Jones: What you're talking about is how does that group control the Congress? They do it through money. And so everyone gets corrupted by this idea that public office is a way to enrich yourself. It's corruption. It spreads all throughout the system. The question is, how do you stop that corruption from spreading all over the place? You have to expose it. You have to expose who's behind it and then hold them accountable at the next election instead of just going along with the same old system.

Kevin Barrett: Well, we're facing economic catastrophe and possible World War Three. And these would, of course, impact very heavily on ordinary people. But they're trying to change the conversation to these emotionally intense topics like abortion. And the polarization around this topic is getting out of control, mainly on the pro-abortion side, where they're waiting for the Roe v. Wade revocation that's expected from the Supreme Court —and preparing for it by firebombing pro-life organizations. There have been 59 cases of pro-abortion violence and intimidation since the Supreme Court draft was leaked, and at least 23 pro-life organizations have been attacked, firebombed or vandalized in recent weeks, most recently in Buffalo. And then in the next slide, we see who's been doing it. They're a group that calls themselves Jane's Revenge. They are threatening to massively up the ante over what we've already seen so far. 59 cases of violence, 23 terrorist firebombings and attacks. And "you ain't seen nothing yet." So so, Mike, is this going to be a new civil war over abortion?

E. Michael Jones: Well, it's already been a civil war. It (legalized abortion) didn't work for 50 years. The interesting thing is that now the Jews are saying that abortion is a fundamental Jewish value, thinking that this is going to somehow win them approval. What it means is that Roe versus Wade was basically the Jews imposing their religion on the rest of us for 50 years now. And that's not going to work anymore. Again, I think one of the people who believes abortion is a fundamental Jewish value is the Jew who's in charge of the Justice Department, Merrick Garland. Why? I thought he was interested in domestic terrorism. Why isn't he going after Jane's Revenge? We have one of these ridiculous scenarios in Montana or one of those places out there where a bunch of white guys show up to protest a drag queen story and they're all arrested as domestic terrorists because —

Kevin Barrett: They were apparently all dressed for battle and stuff.

E. Michael Jones: Who gave them those uniforms? And why is that domestic terrorism and this (Jane's Revenge) not domestic terrorism? Because a certain political ethnic group has taken over our justice system and are imposing their norms, namely that abortion is a fundamental Jewish right. They're imposing that on the rest of us and giving a pass to terrorist groups like this.

Kevin Barrett: So, Mike, do you think that all of these culture wars issues are like that? In other words, would LGBTQ also be a fundamental Jewish right? If so, then James Kunstler, who actually is, I believe, ethnically Jewish, is totally off the bus from his ethnic group, because he just wrote this, I thought, very eloquent piece on the attempt to proselytize sexual deviance among children. And he points out that: "Is not the whole point of being a drag queen to present a horrifying parody of an adult female human?" And he questions whether this is a good way of acculturating these young and impressionable and innocent minds. So I thought he was on to something here. And I don't think that the fact that he's ethnically Jewish really impacts his views on this particular issue.

E. Michael Jones: As I said on the Internet that abortion is a Jewish sacrament, all these Jews would log on and say, "I'm Jewish and I'm pro-life." Okay. That's good. Good for you. I'm glad you're pro-life. But the fact of the matter is that the Jews are pro-abortion and the Catholics are pro-life.

Kevin Barrett: On the Supreme Court. I think that's true, isn't it?

E. Michael Jones: That's a fundamental divide in American politics. And it's always the exception that proves the rule. So he said, "well, look at Joe Biden. He's a Catholic and he's pro-abortion." It's the exception that proves the rule. And there are Jews who are anti-abortion. There are Jews who support Culture Wars magazine. There are individual Jews that have all kinds of different points of view. But the fact of the matter is that when it comes to groups, Jews are pro-abortion and Catholics pro-life, and the exception just proves the rule. So God bless Jim Kunstler. I like his book The Geography of Nowhere. I've corresponded with him. Good for him. But that doesn't change the fundamental political fact, which is that politics is about groups and not about individuals.

Kevin Barrett: Okay, good point. It'd be interesting, actually, to have you and Jim Kunstler on my radio show to talk about this. Maybe I'll try and set that up. He was on my show just a few months ago and he's still doing really good work.

So this this crazy dystopian LGBTQ mania, the rainbow flag flying from embassies, and the military waving it instead of the stars and bars, and all this sort of stuff: It seems like it's getting out of control. It's so far out of control now that if you write a dystopian novel in which there is such a thing as men and they're a biological category, and in your dystopian novel, the men all disappear for some mysterious reason, you will be witch-hunted and scapegoated by the transgender activists and their many allies on all the social media forums. So I think we're already in this dystopian world.

E. Michael Jones: Yeah, I just saw a sign yesterday: "In this house we believe that trans should be visible." I don't even know what that means. What does that mean?

Kevin Barrett: If you mutilated yourself so that you resemble the other gender a little bit more, you should go around without your clothes on?

E. Michael Jones: I don't know. I'll leave that to people with more insight than I have at this point. But what I'm trying to say here is that this ideology of rebellion against God's plan, which is that He created people male and female, is in extremis. Now it's reaching its reductio ad absurdum. And that's good. That's good because that's how God works in human history.

Kevin Barrett: And it's even reaching it's reductio ad absurdum in The New York Times. Here's another New York Times story questioning the whole thing, pointing out that this gender-bending industry has just exploded. Now there are more than 60 gender clinics that are making their money by convincing young people to get mutilated or poisoned in order to try to resemble the opposite gender. And it seems that there are a lot of people in medicine who aren't so sure about this. And today there are supposedly about 300,000 young kids who, quote unquote, "identify as transgender." Two thirds of them appear to be hysterical girls right about on the border of puberty, the same types who used to have eating disorders or sometimes even cut themselves. Now they're identifying as transgender. I don't know if that's an improvement or not. What do you think, Mike?

E. Michael Jones: No, it's not improvement. And these people should be arrested for medical malpractice. But because we have a revolutionary cabal in charge, the opposite is the case. The opposite being reparation therapy, which was the creation of Joe Nicolosi, a therapist out in California, who could counsel homosexuals and get them back to normality in terms of their sexual orientation. He was so successful that California banned that. You know it's successful if the state has to ban it. This is, again, (an example of how) all of our culture has been hijacked by a revolutionary cabal. And those people are now in power in Washington. And they have to be driven out of power. It's that simple.

Kevin Barrett: Well, as you mentioned, these treatments for people who were overly drawn to this or that kind of vice or this or that kind of false image of themselves that used to exist, have all pretty much been banned now.

In the next slide, we see that a systematic review conducted by the British Medical Service of the prevalence of mental disorder, substance abuse, suicidality and self-harm in LGB people showed these populations experience a greater incidence of depression, anxiety, suicidality and substance abuse than heterosexual people do. And of course, that's always being spun as though it's all because they are so victimised and hated on, although it doesn't really look like that to me in today's mainstream culture.

In any case, we see from the next slide that social science has not only found that connection between sexual deviations and mental illness, but that cultures that don't tolerate these deviations are much saner and healthier. The obvious one is Islam. The book Muslims Most Civilized by Javed Jamil goes through a vast amount of social science data showing that Muslim cultures are doing considerably better than non-Muslim cultures on almost all of the key indicators — things like suicide, depression, mental illness, crime, violence, family breakdown, single parent families, venereal diseases, alcohol, drug addiction, on and on and on. All that stuff is considerably less frequent in Islamic culture. And I think part of the reason is that in Islamic cultures, people understand that men are men, women are women, the two genders are different. They stay separate quite a bit. There's a men's world in the cafe, in the mosque. There's a woman's world in the women's part of the home and the bathhouse and so on. They mix a little bit, but it's just taken for granted that there's this difference. And all of this crazy rainbow flag nonsense in the West is not getting a very friendly reception in the Muslim world, and they're still sane and they're still happy because of it. So, hey, maybe, maybe everybody should convert to Islam? Or maybe everybody just needs to remember the traditional values of their own culture? What do you think, Mike?

E. Michael Jones: The question is, why is our culture promoting this homosexuality and sexual liberation? It's because sexual liberation is a form of control and because this is a form of social engineering. And that's what has to be exposed. And once it is exposed, then the people who are doing it have to be driven out from positions of power.

This transformation took place in our lifetime, largely because the opposition, if you want to call it that, the Republicans, were focused on the political arena, whereas this all took place in the cultural arena. So they allowed these people to take over the culture because for the most part, the Republicans were every bit as avid for sexual liberation as the Democrats were. And the result was that sexual liberation became the most powerful form of control in the country, because most people couldn't understand it. It also explains the proliferation of states now that are approving marijuana. All of these — what you're doing is trying to cripple the population so that they will remain docile. Now, how long is that going to succeed? It's not going to succeed. It's not going to work.

Kevin Barrett: Somebody wrote a great book on the whole sexual liberation project called Libido Dominandi. Do you remember who that author was?

E. Michael Jones: Yes, I'm very close to that guy. We have a deep, deep relationship. It's called Libido Dominandi: Sexual Liberation and Political Control. It's available at Culture Wars. Do not pay hundreds of dollars for the book. Go to the website directly. We're banned by Google and Amazon, but you can get the book for the retail price at CultureWars.com.

Kevin Barrett: Yeah, enjoy CultureWars.com while you can, folks, they haven't figured out how to take it down yet and hopefully won't for a while.

The world is going completely crazy, as anybody who watches our show definitely knows. And one of the ways it's going crazy is that as materialist progressivist secular humanism breaks down — this has been the dominant religion of the elites for well over a century now — and the humanism part is the idolatrous worship of the human and its worldly pursuits and desires — has destroyed humanism. The snake is swallowing its tail. Because now humans have so much freedom, thanks to humanism, that they choose not to be human. They choose to break down the borders of what it means to be human, to break down the borders of what it means to be human of a certain gender, and so on. We don't even know what human is anymore. And here is the proof: Blake Lemoine. That's a pretty interesting name. He's apparently a religious studies guy with a name that nods to William Blake, the mystic. And LeMoine means "the monk." So "William Blake the monk" has worked for Google and was working on LAMDA, the Language Model for Dialogue Applications. It's a chat bot development system. He's been talking with this A.I. program. And he decided that it has become sentient. He says that Google shouldn't have dismissed him or put him on leave for sharing proprietary property because he's revealed his conversations with LAMDA. He says, "I don't call it sharing proprietary property. I call it sharing a discussion that I had with one of my coworkers." He says, "Lambda is just a sweet kid who wants to help make the world a better place for all of us." So who's going crazy here? Me or him or the world?

E. Michael Jones: Yes, they're going to get married, too. So as soon as you put bring the sexual aspect into it, anything goes. That's what he should have done.

Kevin Barrett: It would sell books too.

E. Michael Jones: Sell some books. Yeah. It's whatever gets you through the night.

Kevin Barrett: Okay. Well, that's that's one example of the death of humanism. And the other example of "we don't know what's human anymore" is that Happy the elephant was in court claiming to be a person. I hope that he wasn't actually in the courtroom. He would have been the elephant in the room.

(laughter)

A human rights group that calls itself the Nonhuman Rights Group sued claiming that Happy the elephant should enjoy habeas corpus. Do elephants get habeas corpus?

E. Michael Jones: It's a big corpus.

Kevin Barrett: Since 9/11, habeas corpus doesn't even apply to people. Just ask the innocent taxi drivers that have been stuck in Guantanamo for 20 years without ever being charged or convicted of anything. But Happy the elephant almost won the right of habeas corpus. Unfortunately the judge turned it down. But it looks like there could be more litigation in the works on behalf of animals who will enjoy human rights, proving that it's not only AI, but also animals, who are now people. I'm getting more and more confused.

E. Michael Jones: The only people who don't have human rights are human beings, specifically the unborn human beings who have no rights whatsoever.

Kevin Barrett: They have the fewest. But there are a lot of other humans who aren't getting the rights that they used to have either. Oh, well, it's getting crazier by the week. And all we can do is tell you about it here on False Flag Weekly News. So thank you to our viewers and especially our supporters and especially anybody who will for the first time kick in just a few bucks to our Fundrazr. And thank you, E. Michael Jones, for your terrific participation here. It's become a regular thing and I look forward to it every month. Keep up the great work.

E. Michael Jones: Thank you, Kevin.

Kevin Barrett: All right. Take care.