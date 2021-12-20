Watch today’s full, uncensored False Flag Weekly News with E. Michael Jones

By Kevin Barrett, Veterans Today Editor

“I will vote for him when he runs. I would have voted for his father, but I was too young. But I will vote for him. He was doing this before it got to be center stage, and now he’s the man of the hour.”

That was Dr. E. Michael Jones, one of America’s leading Catholic intellectuals, talking about Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose new book The Real Anthony Fauci has become a surprise bestseller—drawing panicky pushback from the usual suspects.

But E. Michael Jones doesn’t approve of RFK Jr.’s painting a Hitler mustache on Fauci: “Why are you bad-mouthing Hitler by associating him with Dr. Fauci?”

He elaborates: “I think in order to understand the reaction (to COVID) I think we have to go to Germany (where the unfreedom is greatest). And in order to understand Germany, we have to understand the social engineering that got imposed on Germany after the war. It is this that is responsible for the sidelining of the Catholic church—the Catholic church is hors-de-combat in the COVID strike—and it all goes back to the social engineering that got imposed on Germany first, then America, then the entire English-speaking world.”

So according to E. Michael Jones, CJ Hopkins’ brilliant new essay “The Year of the New Normal Fascist” misuses the F-word. Hopkins is right, of course, about the nightmare he’s experiencing in his adopted hometown of Berlin:

But according to E. Michael Jones, the villain here isn’t fascism, it’s American-style social engineering.

Whatever you call it, it’s bad news.

Can RFK Jr.—and the populist pro-freedom wave he’s riding—save the day? Stay tuned to future FFWNs to find out.