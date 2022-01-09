Watch the full uncensored FFWN HERE (or click on the image above)

By Kevin Barrett, Veterans Today Editor

Some people vaccinate themselves against COVID every four to six months. That's not good enough for me. I vaccinate myself every day—against COVID idiocy—by reading The New York Times.

A small daily dose of NYT COVID idiocy, I have discovered, offers protective benefits against the heavier and more dangerous onslaughts of viral lunacy exuded by CNN, MSNBC, Yahoo News, and other mainstream outlets (not to mention certain members of my extended family.) And the best part of injecting your brain with microdoses of NYT idiocy is that it won't rewrite your genetic code or cause you to drop dead while playing soccer.

This morning I opened my daily NYT to the health section, expecting to find the usual microdose of moronically malignant muddleheaded mindlessness on COVID-19. But wait! Was this the health section...or the fashion section? The lead article was offering sartorial advice: "Wear the best mask in your wardrobe!"

The author, a certain Tara Parker-Pope (whose hyphenated surname suggests she may be a pontiff's illegitimate daughter) seems to be telling us that the threat of the Omicron "mild variant" requires us to dress for COVID success by swapping our useless cloth masks for slightly less-useless N95s. For all I know, that may be excellent fashion advice. But health-wise, it's insane.

To recap: Parker-Pope and the COVID fashion authorities, led by male-model-in-chief Anthony Fauci, spent the first and worst months of the pandemic telling us not to wear any masks at all. Then they suddenly shifted gears and told us to wear utterly useless cloth masks for the next 18 months of "dangerous COVID." Now they tell us to switch to N95s just in time for "relatively harmless COVID," a.k.a. the "mild variant," a.k.a. the "Omicron common cold."

And when the pandemic is finally over, we'll all have to wear spacesuits. To be fashionable.

The word "gaslighting" doesn't even begin to describe what the mass formation psychosis creators are doing.