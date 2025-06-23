Kevin’s Newsletter

Double Standards Make US Unfit for Leadership
Convivencia interview #2: Hamid from Ghana, interviewed in Zaragoza
Kevin Barrett
Jun 23, 2025
Convivencia interview #1: Zaragoza, Spain.

We are traveling the length of historic al-Andalus, from Barcelona to Zaragoza to today’s Andalusia (southern Spain) asking ordinary people about convivencia. What is convivencia? It’s a friendlier term for “coexistence” that was originally used to describe the strikingly positive relationship between Muslim, Christian, and Jewish communities in Islamic Spain a.k.a. Al-Andalus. Today's interviewee is Hamid from Ghana.

Read the full transcript at the Al-Andalus Tribune or Al-Andalus Tribune Substack.

