Double Standards Make US Unfit for Leadership

Convivencia interview #1: Zaragoza, Spain.

We are traveling the length of historic al-Andalus, from Barcelona to Zaragoza to today’s Andalusia (southern Spain) asking ordinary people about convivencia. What is convivencia? It’s a friendlier term for “coexistence” that was originally used to describe the strikingly positive relationship between Muslim, Christian, and Jewish communities in Islamic Spain a.k.a. Al-Andalus. Today's interviewee is Hamid from Ghana.

Read the full transcript at the Al-Andalus Tribune or Al-Andalus Tribune Substack.