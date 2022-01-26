Dissociated Press

The Anti-Defecation League (ADL) has issued a press release slamming Sam Cooke’s classic “Wonderful World” and demanding the song be canceled.

According to ADL president Jonathan Greenbutt, the line “don’t know much about history” is unacceptable. “Every American needs to know everything we tell them about the most important thing that ever happened in history—the Holocaust,” Greenbutt explained at a press conference. “That’s why we’re forcing it into every preschool curriculum in the nation and putting up Holocaust museums in every city, town, village, and hamlet.”

Greenbutt insisted that “not knowing much about the Holocaust isn’t just anti-Semitic, it’s implicit Holocaust denial. If Sam Cooke hadn’t gotten shot under mysterious circumstances on December 10, 1964, we’d be gearing up to throw his ass in jail.”

The ADL press release also calls for the permanent cancellation of Dwight D. Eisenhower, Winston Churchill, and Charles De Gaulle, whose combined memoirs total 7,061 pages but never even mention the Holocaust:

“Given that the Holocaust is the most outrageous, improbable, extraordinary event of that war, and is attributed to the three authors’ greatest enemy, the fact that these three Allied leaders not only didn’t know much about the Holocaust, they didn’t know NUTHIN’ about the Holocaust, proves that all three were raving, slobbering anti-Semitic Holocaust deniers.”