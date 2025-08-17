Distractions from the "Epstein Genocide"

Watch FFWN above featuring Dr. Lucy Morgan Edwards, former political advisor to the EU in Kabul and author of The Afghan Solution. Read a transcript of the show by clicking “transcript” above the video image at my Substack.

If eyeball-rolling could affect the Earth’s rotation, Donald Trump’s textbook “guilty demeanor” around the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, or rather the ensuing ocular twirling and swirling, might have threatened to exacerbate our planet’s orbital wobble. After Elon Musk tweeted “Trump is in the Epstein files” June 7th, Trump reacted by asserting that the whole Epstein issue was “a hoax” invented by Democrats and that the Epstein files were “made up” by Barack Obama and James Comey. (In fact, Epstein’s arrests and prosecutions happened under Bush II and Trump I.)

In late July The Wall Street Journal reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump his name is in the Epstein files. An FBI team was tasked to laboriously go over the “300 gigabytes of records and physical evidence” and black out Trump’s name, as well as those of other luminaries. Trump then ordered his follower to black out Epstein’s name from their memories, insisting that anyone who continues to take any interest in the Mossad blackmailer is no longer a Trump supporter. As all of that was going on, Epstein’s lawyer Roy Black died at an interesting moment,like many people related to the Epstein case. Others, like the woman who says Trump brutally raped her at age 13 in the presence of Epstein, and presumably the parents of the other children Trump allegedly raped, have had their lives threatened and chosen to disappear from public view, but are most likely still alive and kicking. As for Epstein’s Mossad handler Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of Israel’s biggest super-spy, she has been moved to a country-club minimum-security facility, presumably in preparation for early release in return for covering Trump’s rear end.

But the Epstein stories keep coming. When The Wall Street Journal reported on what it claimed was a salacious birthday card Trump sent Epstein, complete with a ribald drawing, Trump immediately lied, claiming he never drew drawings…a claim he had to walk back the next day, after multiple reports of his auctioning off drawings came to light. Meanwhile an analysis of the Epstein prison video that the FBI and DOJ claim is original and unaltered showed that three minutes has been cut out, making the heads of FBI and DOJ plainly guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Given that Trump is the most abject slave of Israel ever to occupy the Oval Office, and that Epstein (Trump’s best friend for ten years) was a Mossad blackmailer, the world has been practically invited to connect the dots: We are witnessing what historians will describe as the Jeffrey Epstein Genocide, in which the only power that can stop Netanyahu from exterminating hundreds of thousands of innocents—the American executive branch—refuses to do so because its chief officer has viciously raped teenage virgins in front of Israeli spy cameras.

Distractions from the Epstein Genocide

Throughout the first half of the summer, Trump repeatedly embarrassed himself through ludicrously self-incriminating reactions to various Epstein stories. At some point a PR expert must have whispered, and whispered louder, and finally shouted in Trump’s ear: “Stop! You’re killing yourself! No more transparently mendacious denials! What you need to do is change the conversation!”

“How?”

“Big, spectacular moves: Invade and occupy DC with federal troops! Invite Putin to Alaska! Order our puppet in Armenia to give us that slice of their country along Iran’s northern border in preparation for renewed war on Iran!”

“You got it.”

Now the liberal media is beating up on Trump for surrendering to Putin in Alaska. And they’re hammering him for lying about DC’s crime emergency, when in fact crime in DC is dropping, not rising. Bad publicity, you say? Well, the maxim “any publicity is good publicity” applies in spades when you’re trying to make people talk about something, anything, other than Jeffrey Epstein and the Jeffrey Epstein Genocide.

Trump’s stealing a slice of Armenia in service to Israel’s war on Iran isn’t getting the same kind of media criticism. But it’s by far the most dangerous of the three moves. Iran will have no choice but to use any means necessary, including military force, to prevent the US and its Israeli masters from setting up shop on its northern border. As the US stokes civil war in Lebanon and Syria, and helps the IDF lure starving children to food distribution sites in order to shoot them for sport, further rounds of the June “Israel and Occupied America vs. Iran” war seem inevitable.

Trump, that Epstein-blackmailed rapist of teenage virgins, presumably summoned Putin to Alaska to make him an offer he couldn’t refuse: “You can have Ukraine, just let me and massa Bibi exterminate Israel’s enemies.” Putin’s response, one assumes, was noncommittal.

So that’s my take. But False Flag Weekly News co-host Lucy Morgan Edwards, citing people like Tom Luongo and Alex Krainer, begs to differ. She thinks Trump is on a mission to take down the City of London, and doubts that he’s a blackmailed slave of Israel:

Lucy Morgan Edwards: Back to what Tom Luongo talks about, which is the idea that Trump is trying to destroy the city of London and the British Empire. They have already got rid of the LIBOR settlement mechanism in the City of London, and they're reshoring the Euro dollar market to New York by means of something called SOFR, S-O-F-R, which is a secured overnight funding rate. Now, this is all a little bit beyond me, but it essentially apparently gives the United States more control over these dollars. And I think to look at what's going on in the world, you have to look at the bond market. You have to understand these massive amounts of debt that have been dealt with, the derivatives that could blow up at any time, the gold bullion market, precious metals, etc. And this is why Mark Carney is in place in Canada. Canada is still effectively owned by the UK, by Britain, and by the Crown, apparently, whatever that entity really is, because we're certainly not told. Washington DC is still apparently a corporation. So these are things way beyond “Netanyahu owns Trump.” This is much more financial. It's business. It goes back centuries, back to the East India Company, back to the Venetian bankers, which turned into the Amsterdam bankers who then came over and brought about the so-called Glorious Revolution, which wasn't at all glorious when Charles I lost his head and they set up the Bank of England where they brought William of Orange over. And so, who are these people? Is that really a system that he's trying to destroy? I think it's very interesting. And this goes way beyond Trump being owned by the Zionists for being a pedophile or whatever, which I don't necessarily believe is true.

Our debate got pretty heated at times. So who’s right? Is there any chance that Trump is on a mission to reform international banking, and that he isn’t really the blackmailed genocide-enabling scumbag he appears to be? Or is all that just Q-Anon style hopium? I respect Lucy Morgan Edwards and my radio guests Alex Krainer and Tom Luongo, while respectfully disagreeing with their analyses, and wonder what you, the audience, thinks. Feel free to leave a comment.