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hobnob's avatar
hobnob
6h

Yep, time for regime change in America. God bless the Iranian martyrs who had to die for our benefit.

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Jim's avatar
Jim
5hEdited

Could this be the beginning of the decoupling of the US and parasitic israel? The desperate ranting and raving by the likes of mark levin give me hope.

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