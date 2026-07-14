In an interview with Newsmax last night, US president Donald Trump seemingly endorsed the conspiracy theory that Lindsey Graham was killed when “a certain part of his body” exploded due to contact with a booby-trapped LEGO child android.

Trump, alerted to the danger, will presumably guard his “certain body part” against potential attacks by Laura Loomer LEGO androids.

Loomer (the real one, not the exploding LEGO replica) has been blaming Russia rather than Iran for causing Graham’s “certain body part” to explode.