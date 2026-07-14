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Did Trump Just Endorse My "Lindsey Graham Killed by Exploding Child Android" Theory?

"A certain part of his body literally blew up!"
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Jul 14, 2026

In an interview with Newsmax last night, US president Donald Trump seemingly endorsed the conspiracy theory that Lindsey Graham was killed when “a certain part of his body” exploded due to contact with a booby-trapped LEGO child android.

Conspiracy theorists claim Graham was killed while trying to molest what he thought was a small boy, but turned out to be “explosive” Iranian lego

Trump, alerted to the danger, will presumably guard his “certain body part” against potential attacks by Laura Loomer LEGO androids.

Loomer (the real one, not the exploding LEGO replica) has been blaming Russia rather than Iran for causing Graham’s “certain body part” to explode.

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