By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

On Tuesday, September 23, the United Nations General Assembly began its high level debate on peace and human rights. Looming over that event was the bloody spectacle of Gaza. The UN’s Commission of Inquiry had just released a 72-page report condemning Israel for genocide, and UN members were rushing to recognize Palestine.

That same day, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz published a story headlined: “U.S. Secret Service Finds Devices Capable of Disrupting New York Cell Network During UN General Assembly.” That story, alongside less-detailed accounts in US media, reported that the Secret Service had raided a hidden telecom network and seized 300 sim servers and 100,000 sim cards—more than enough to shut down the entire regional cellular system.

Matt McCool, head of the Secret Service’s New York field office, blamed “nation-state actors” working with “organized crime groups, cartels, and terrorist organizations.” McCool explained the scope and seriousness of the terror threat to the United Nations: “It can’t be understated what this system is capable of doing. It can take down cell towers, so then no longer can people communicate... And if you coupled that with some sort of other event associated with UNGA, you know, use your imagination there, it could be catastrophic to the city.”

It doesn’t take much imagination to envision “some sort of other event associated with UNGA.” Bombings, shootings, drone attacks, assassination of politicians and diplomats—any or all of these could be used in a terrorist attack on the United Nations. And the foreign government and organized crime sayanim network responsible for such attacks would find it highly convenient to take down the regional cell network—while at the same time maintaining its own covert, anonymized communications capability. That is what the gargantuan sim server farm raided by the Secret Service was designed to do. The resulting terror stunt would be, as ChatGPT told me, “a compound event: a deliberate telecom denial or messaging flood timed to physical or cyber attacks, plus covert command links that let hostile actors synchronize those moves — producing immediate loss of life, hampered emergency response, cascading infrastructure failures, economic damage, and political shock.”

Imagine what might have happened had a nation state chosen to covertly attack the United Nations on September 23. What if Trump’s UN elevator or teleprompter hadn’t just malfunctioned, but exploded, killing the President of the United States? What if other world leaders gathered in New York were simultaneously attacked by drones, car bombs, and exploding electronic devices? What if cyber-terrorists remotely hijacked vehicles, causing hapless Muslim cabbies to appear to behind a series of car ramming attacks? And what if the perpetrators of these outrages were the only people in New York who could communicate electronically, while all other networks were jammed and out of action? What would be the political effect if such an attack were blamed on “radical Muslim terrorists with links to Iran”?

I am using my imagination here because Special Agent Matt McCool told me to. And, like other readers of this alarming news story, I was forced to use my imagination to try to envision which “nation state” might have the motivation and capability to work with organized crime groups to build the huge covert server-and-sim-card farms that would enable such an attack.

Having to use our imaginations is itself a clue. If there were even the slightest suspicion that Russia, China, or Iran was the culprit, we would have been inundated with a barrage of front page headlines telling us so. There is only one foreign country whose misdeeds are systematically downplayed in mainstream media. Does anyone remember when Israeli agents were caught red handed trying to blow up the Mexican parliament shortly after 9/11? I didn’t think so.

That same country, Israel, is notorious for its links with organized crime. Indeed, nobody quite knows where the “Jewish organized crime network” ends and the “Jewish state” begins. And that goes double for organized crime in and around New York City.

Israel not only has the means, but also the motives to attack the United Nations. Netanyahu’s fury against the UN was palpable when on September 26, speaking to an empty room at the General Assembly—most nations had walked out on the internationally-wanted war criminal and genocide perpetrator—the Zionist leader snarled: “Israel will not allow you to shove a terrorist state down our throats!” Had his intelligence services and their organized crime assets succeeded in creating a new 9/11 a few days before that speech, and had the Jewish-dominated mainstream media succeeded in blaming Iran, Netanyahu might have gratified his thirst for vengeance against a world that almost unanimously recognizes the state of Palestine…while dragging the United States into yet another catastrophic war for “Israel.”\

