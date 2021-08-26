Below is my latest submission for next week’s American Free Press, posted here for my Substack subscribers only. -KB

Did the 2001 Anthrax Attack Lead to the 2019 COVID Attack?

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

In 2001 Americans were shocked into giving up their freedom. The shock therapy was delivered as a one-two punch. The first punch, on September 11, was the explosive demolition of the World Trade Center. The second came one week later, on September 18, when ultra-weaponized US military anthrax was first mailed to a list of targets that would soon include US senators Tom Daschle and Patrick Leahy, the two main roadblocks in the path of the freedom-destroying USA Patriot Act.

In his book The 2001 Anthrax Deception: The Case for a Domestic Conspiracy, McMaster University professor Graeme MacQueen shows that the same US national security insiders responsible for the September 11 attacks must have also orchestrated the anthrax attacks. How do we know this? First, neocons in the national security community and their media assets demonstrated clear foreknowledge of the anthrax mailings. On September 11, almost a month before anthrax was detected on Capitol Hill, Vice President Dick Cheney and President George W. Bush, along with other high-level insiders, began taking Cipro, the standard anti-anthrax drug. They were ordered to do so by Jerome Hauer, ex-chief of New York’s Office of Emergency Management (headquartered in WTC-7). On 9/11, Hauer ran Kroll Associates, the security company in charge of the World Trade Center. A PNAC “new Pearl Harbor” plotter and biowar expert who boasted of expertise in building collapses, Hauer brought FEMA to New York for September 11, using the massive Tripod 2 bio-terror exercise scheduled for September 12 as his excuse. On 9/11, Hauer demonstrated apparent foreknowledge of the controlled demolition of WTC-7 by appearing on television to say that he was concerned for the building’s structural stability, when in fact there was no evident reason for any such concern.

Anthrax attack foreknowledge was not limited to government insiders. Why not? Because they leaked it. The New York Times and Washington Post, among other “news” outlets, published a series of leak-based propaganda pieces whipping up WMD and anthrax hysteria during the second half of September 2001—before public knowledge of the anthrax letters emerged on October 5. Between September 12 and October 3 2001, The New York Times subjected its readers to “predictive programming,” publishing no less than 76 references to biological or chemical terrorism, 27 of which specifically mentioned anthrax. Other leading news outlets followed suit. Overwhelmed by the onslaught of predictive propaganda, 80% of Americans expected that a biological terror attack on America was “at least somewhat likely” according to a September 23 Newsweek poll!

Meanwhile, during the summer of 2001, the future 9/11 hijacker patsies had been “sheep-dipped” in anthrax. Stories were created, including alleged treatment for anthrax exposure, attempts to rent a crop-duster to threaten Washington DC, and so on, so that could later be used to link 9/11 to the anthrax attacks and blame both events on “Iraq plus al-Qaeda.” But the neocon plan to blame Saddam Hussein for 9/11-anthrax fell through when the FBI accurately reported that the anthrax was an ultra-weaponized US military bioweapon, not a strain that Iraq could have possessed. The fabricated evidence linking “hijackers” to anthrax was quickly memory-holed.

The inside-job anthrax attack of 2001 paved the road to the COVID-19 pandemic in two ways. First, it led to a rapid 800% increase in the US biowar budget, which had been slashed following Nixon’s signing the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention. The billions of dollars lavished on germ warfare scientists after 2001 led to a massive expansion of level-four biowar facilities across the US and its vassal states surrounding Russia, China, and Iran. Prior to the anthrax-instigated budget increase, the US had only two level-four facilities. Today there are many dozens, all devoted to creating weaponized pathogens using gain-of-function research among other methods. American biowar money even created the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s gain-of-function program focusing on bat coronaviruses! (The point was presumably to set up China as the patsy for a US attack designed to damage the economies of China and Iran, as outlined in Ron Unz’s e-book American Pravda: Covid-19 Its Impact and Origins After One Year.)

Alongside its re-establishment of germ warfare as a lavishly-funded go-to means of (deniably) fighting American wars, the 2001 anthrax deception also proved to the germ warriors that they could botch their attacks, be publicly exposed by alternative media, and not just get away with it, but keep on laughing all the way to the bank. The neoconservative biowarriors behind the 2001 false flag—who also happen to be leading suspects in the bungled COVID attack on the economies of China and Iran—should be looking forward to life in prison. Instead, they are looking forward to ever-bigger budget increases. Who says crime doesn’t pay?