By Kevin Barrett, VT Editor

Robert Kagan—whose family will rule the Neoconservative Kaganate of Khazaria after Ukraine is depopulated and Palestine liberated, according to some analysts—has published an op-ed in today's Washington Post claiming that "A Trump Dictatorship Is Increasingly Inevitable." Though one can argue with his word choice (can the inevitable get even more inevitable?) and accuse him of hyperbole (is a Trump Reich really inevitable at all, much less increasingly so?) it's undeniable that what he calls a "Trump dictatorship"—a Trump victory in 2024 followed by persecutions of at least some of The Donald's political enemies—is not such an unlikely prospect.

Kagan, as much as he hates the inevitable Trumpian Reich, doesn't offer a single suggestion about how to stop it. Why mess with the inevitable? But then, he's a neocon. And neocons believe the truth is too dangerous to speak in public. So they convey it between the lines for their fellow neocons to decipher.

What dangerous message might Kagan be trying to convey to his tribe? The most obvious possibility is:

"Hey neocons! Hey Deep State! It's time to assassinate Trump! It's the only option we've got left!"

That might explain the seemingly nonsensical phrase "increasingly inevitable." What he means is that it isn't QUITE inevitable yet, but soon will be, unless some Palestinian patsy with a Jewish hypnotherapist fires a few blank rounds in the general direction of Trump to distract people from the professional gunmen with their silenced weapons...

It also explains why Kagan offers nothing beyond a long list of reasons why all of the Constitutional, liberal-democratic means of stopping Trump won't work, even as he can't stop screaming that American liberal democracy is in mortal danger. Neocons believe in using extralegal means, i.e. gangster methods, covertly, while sanctimoniously intoning hymns of praise to whatever the reigning political ideology happens to be (in this case, liberal democracy).

Neocons despise actual liberal democracy, and indeed all ideals, up to and including the ideals of God and the good. They believe the real world is always ruled by amoral Machievellian gangsters like themselves. The worst thing about liberal democracy, according to Strauss and his acolytes like Kagan, is that it empowers the rabble (the goyim) to rise up and defeat their masters and superiors (the Jews), as happened in that paradigm of liberal democracy, the Weimar Republic—which Kagan name-checks in his "kill Trump while we still can" article.

The neocons, who are atheistic but intensely tribal Jews, devote all of their energies to achieving and preserving neocon-Jewish rule. Out of one side of their mouths they promote what they view as the risibly false religion of liberal democracy; while out of the other side they mumble coded messages to each other about how to use gangster methods to keep riding herd on their goyim cattle...messages like "kill Trump now, before his presidency becomes inevitable!"

But wait! Why would neocons like Kagan want to kill Trump, whose pro-Israel effusions are several degrees to the right of Netanyahu? Why would the neocons even want to save America from Trump?

Kagan's claptrap about Trump posing a mortal threat to liberal democracy is just the cover story. The real reason Kagan and other neocons hate Trump is that they view him as a wrecking ball who will continue to mortally damage the American Empire if he gets the chance. Specifically, they see Trump as a huge liability sapping what remains of American soft power, undermining US alliances, and ultimately promoting an "America first" approach that will end the era of US global hegemony...and with it, the era of Jews ruling both America and Palestine. (The day the US empire falls will be the day the people of the MENA region, likely backed by China and Russia, rise up to terminate Zionism.)

Additionally, Trump's nativist and "white supremacist" supporters make Jewish supremacists like Kagan nervous. They are afraid that America—which was ruled by WASPs till around 1963, then a Jewish-WASP coalition till 2001, and by neocon Jews ever since—might slip out of their grasp if a nativist/white coalition arises to assert its own interests.

Bottom line: The most salient interpretation of Kagan’s piece is: “Take. Him. Out.”

Another Reading

But another, subtler reading also suggests itself. Kagan might also be warning that neocons/Jews will have to respond to the “inevitability” of a Trump dictatorship by making their peace with it, i.e. climbing on board early enough to help drive the truck instead of getting run over.

It’s important to note that not all neocons are anti-Trump. Political and financial forces including the Adelson dynasty and his protege Netanyahu, as well as intellectuals like Edward Luttwak (who is smarter than all the Kagans put together, which isn’t saying much) exemplify the pro-Trump faction of neocons. Keeping in mind that Strauss taught the neocons to be “philosophers” who play both sides of disputes among the goyim “gentlemen,” we might even go so far as to imagine that Kagan is only pretending to hate the prospect of a Trump dictatorship, while in reality relishing it.

So that is my take on why much of the "Deep State," meaning the neocons and the bureaucratic and gangster apparatuses they control, is dedicated to preventing Trump from regaining the White House. For a more exotic intepretation, check out Rich Scheck' article below.

-KB

Ufology Update: Sheehan Vows To Take On The VERY Deep State!

by Rich Scheck

Sounding more like a Messiah or even a presidential candidate than as the head of the New Paradigm Institute, public interest lawyer Danny Sheehan has vowed to bring down the VERY Deep State/MIC he has pursued for decades if they fail to surrender their UFO secrets to Congress:

In what has to be one of the most ambitious (if not potentially deluded) statements ever made, Sheehan issues a series of threats and accusations against those who have colluded withpoliticians to block his version of '"constitutional" disclosure of the presence of extraterrestrial civilizations in the bipartisan legislation currently before Congress.

There is nothing timid about what he has to say about the degree of perfidy linked to those who would deny Humanity of whatever potential benefits might accrue to our species from ET contact.

What is perhaps most amazing about his promises to punish those who resist his demands is the level of confidence he presents that he can succeed in holding the perps accountable, considering he is merely the head of a public interest think tank with ostensibly limited resources.

Surely he must be aware, as DJ Liszt and other researchers have pointed out, that one of the main motives for JFK's assassination was his efforts to reveal the ET presence via constitutional means by taking back possession of the UFO file from the MIC/Aerospace entities that had captured it after WW2.

Surely Sheehan must know, despite showing clear signs of Trump Derangement Syndrome, that Trump also lost his presidency attempting to seize control of the UFO File from the same forces that killed JFK, only to fall victim to impeachment and removal in the 2020 election that was arguably stolen for Biden by the same Neocon/corporate elements he detests.

Surely this brilliant attorney must know that it is his pals in the Biden Administration who are promoting the latest wars in Ukraine and the ME that he abhors, because they represent the dominance of the corporate criminals whom he decries as the source of political corruption paying off top politicos to block disclosure and keep the war economy bloated.

What pray tell is Sheehan smoking? What is the basis of his excessive confidence that he will be able to mobilize the American people and the "99%" of those in Congress who back the Schumer/Grounds Disclosure Bill? Who is funding the New Paradigm Institute and how much money does it have to carry out Sheehan's agenda? Is his group tied directly to the Vatican and/or the Jesuits? Is he working with Avi Loeb's Galileo Project with Lue Elizondom, Chris Mellon and Garry Nolan?

And what is his relationship with Steve Greer whom he abandoned 2 years ago to work with members of the Intel Community like Lue and Chris whose credibility have been challenged?Greer came out in June with a similar agenda and promises of litigation against those blocking Disclosure, but despite his huge ego sounded less grandiose than Sheehan.

Sheehan brags about being able to punish the Bad Guys in part by relying on the NY Times to help him expose their impropriety. Really, the NY Times which is distrusted by many as being an apologist for the VDS along with the Washington Post and other MSM organs? I could go on but hopefully readers will get the point: Sheehan can say whatever he wants, but unless he literally has God or some benevolent ETs on his side, his threats seem to this observer to be bloated, impossible assertions closer to megalomania that legitimate political goals that even presidents have failed to achieve.

I say that as someone who himself has pursued a parallel if less public course of action over the years than the flamboyant Sheehan. I share his goal of ending The Truth Embargo and his intense dislike for the VDS/MIC, having written countless articles about the extent of their lies and pursuit of unending wars: https://exonews.org/ufos-unending-false-official-narratives/

But unlike Sheehan I fail to see how we can prevail against the forces of corruption in light of the public's continuing apathy despite all the manipulation and corruption.....especially with the country so divided.

Perhaps Danny knows something I don't. But as things now stand I doubt he can follow through with the threats and ambitious plans he outlined in the video. We will find out soon enough!