Shoutout to my friend Rolf Lindgren for first noticing the “Amanda Keller coincidence.” -KB

The official conspiracy theories of 9/11 and the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot are both so ridiculous that you really have to wonder: Is someone gaslighting us?

9/11’s absurdities have been ably summarized by James Corbett in his classic “9/11 Explained in 5 Minutes.” Excerpt:

Corbett’s “pink-haired stripper” is a reference to Amanda Keller, Mohamed Atta’s party-hearty girlfriend, who recounted her relationship with the supposed lead 9/11 hijacker to mainstream media outlets and, in greater detail, to investigative journalist Daniel Hopsicker. After five years of sticking to her story despite heavy FBI pressure to change it, shut up, or else, Keller finally folded, issuing an obviously coerced statement amounting to “actually it was some other guy named Mohamed. I must have been fantasizing for five years”… and got on with her life.

But what kind of life did she get on with? Shacking up with other notorious terror patsies?

Coincidence theorists will no doubt be thrilled to learn that an Amanda Keller who looks rather like an older and heavier version of Mohamed Atta’s girlfriend—they have the same nose, though different hair dye—is the ex-girlfriend of yet another notorious terror patsy, Adam Fox, the “ringleader” of the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot.

If it’s the same Amanda Keller—which is of course unlikely, but so is everything else about 9/11 and the Whitmer Plot—she must have a thing for terrorist masterminds who are obviously not terrorist masterminds.

Mohamed Atta*, you will remember, was the world’s least likely Islamic fundamentalist terrorist. A heavy drinker and drug user, “Atta” was fluent in Hebrew, hung around two CIA drug import airstrips as well as US military officers’ clubs, barely pretended to be learning to fly, had access to endless supplies of cocaine, and inhabited bars, casinos, and strip joints but never saw the inside of a mosque or evinced the slightest interest in religion. Britain’s former dean of Middle East journalism, the late Robert Fisk, has ridiculed Atta’s alleged last will and testament, found in a suitcase that miraculously failed to be put aboard AA11, pointing out that it begins with a botched bismillah: “In the name of God myself and my family…” Listen to Fisk:

But what about the weird letter allegedly written by Mohamed Atta, the Egyptian hijacker-murderer with the spooky face, whose “Islamic” advice to his gruesome comrades — released by the CIA — mystified every Muslim friend I know in the Middle East? Atta mentioned his family — which no Muslim, however ill-taught, would be likely to include in such a prayer. He reminds his comrades-in-murder to say the first Muslim prayer of the day and then goes on to quote from it. But no Muslim would need such a reminder — let alone expect the text of the “Fajr” prayer to be included in Atta’s letter.

As the late Canadian professor and 9/11 researcher Graeme MacQueen explained, Atta was a “drama queen”:

(Atta) threatens to cut the throat of a US government official. This is months before 9/11. He gets pulled over by the cops and for driving without a license and then fails to show up in court. He gets bitten by a dog and the cops get called. He visits crop duster locations and annoys the guys there so much that they begin contacting the cops. It goes on and on. He abandons a plane he's training on, a plane he's supposed to fly, on the runway, and just walks away. And and on and on. So, yeah, that's — I call him a drama queen. I think everybody understands what that means. This is a guy who is making all these grand gestures and getting angry and making threats and making mistakes, and we're supposed to believe that at the same time, that this guy pulled off the biggest crime in American history on American soil effectively with his colleagues.

Are the various Mohamed Attas the same person? Do they resemble each other as much as the two Amanda Kellers do?

Adam Fox: Another Unlikely “Mastermind”

According to Wikipedia, the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot involved a minimum of 25 people: Thirteen who were charged, and “at least twelve informants and/or undercover agents for the FBI.” So who was in command of those 25 people? The hapless Adam Fox—who, to his credit, was not living in his mother’s basement, but instead was living in his ex-employer’s basement. Take it from Wikipedia:

Adam Fox was the mastermind of the plot.[46] He was born Adam Waggoner but changed his last name to his mother's maiden name in 2014.[47] He was living in the basement of his former employer, a vacuum repair shop in Grand Rapids. Fox received permission for that living arrangement from the shop's owner who felt empathy towards Fox, as Fox was homeless and had pet dogs. The basement was used to hold multiple meetings discussing the plot.[48][49][50] Fox posted a YouTube video in June, mentioning Whitmer's handling of the pandemic as one of his motives for the plot.

To recap: A homeless guy, given a basement to crash in by a charitable ex-boss, makes YouTubes about his plans to abduct the governor…and is later arrested and charged with being the mastermind of a kidnapping plot involving a few dozen people, half of them FBI informants or agents. It seems that Adam Fox was even worse at operational secrecy than Mohamed Atta, if such a thing is possible.

What did Amanda Keller see in Adam Fox, anyway? We know what the other Amanda Keller likely saw in Mohamed Atta: a fun-loving crazy-ass dude with a bottomless cocaine pouch. But what about Adam Fox’s Amanda Keller? Did she, like Fox’s ex-boss, take pity on his dogs? It is sometimes said that having one or more dogs can make a man more attractive to women than he would otherwise be. Whether that’s true of pathetic homeless guys who are shacking up in their ex-boss’s basement plotting terror attacks involving dozens of people, I don’t pretend to know.

What I do know is that calling the official stories of 9/11 and the Whitmer kidnapping plot insults to our intelligence is an understatement. So in answer to my own question: Yes, these people are gaslighting us, big time.

*I’m referring to the most prominent of the different individuals who posed as “Mohamed Atta” in Florida during the run-up to 9/11. The original Egyptian Atta was apparently quiet, introverted, pious, uninvolved in 9/11, victimized by identity theft, and murdered by the 9/11 false flag criminals.