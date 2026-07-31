From where I live in Saidia, the northeast corner of Morocco, it’s a half-hour walk along the beach to the Algerian border. It would be an easy swim to Algeria if it weren’t for the border guards.

The notion that Moroccans would want to escape Morocco by swimming to Algeria is ridiculous, as I mentioned last week. But lo and behold, just days after I published that article, Moroccans and sub-Saharan migrants started swimming en masse to Ceuta, Spain, a small enclave city on the northwestern Moroccan Mediterranean coast, almost 300 miles west of where I live. Some cut the wire fences and entered by land. As of this writing Friday evening, as many as 60,000 “irregulars” are said to have entered Ceuta, and almost 50,000 have already returned to Morocco. Spain says 57 are dead, mostly from drowning, a few from stampedes.

What was THAT all about? The world, and Ceuta residents in particular, are scratching their heads. Nobody seems to have seen it coming.

A much smaller rush on Ceuta happened in 2021, when roughly 8000 people, a mix of Moroccans and sub-Saharan Africans, took advantage of a diplomatic dust-up between Morocco and Spain that led Morocco to remove its border security. That event was clearly triggered by news that there were no Moroccan border guards.

There have been other border rushes involving a few dozen or at most a few hundred people. But there has never been anything on this scale.

Why did 60,000 people suddenly decide to risk their lives by swimming to Ceuta or storming its fences? If, in 2021, only a screaming front page headline news story “MOROCCO WITHDRAWS ITS GUARDS FROM CEUTA BORDER—GO FOR IT” could mobilize 8,000 people to make the attempt, why did 60,000 suddenly decide to do it on July 29, 2026 for no particular reason, at a moment when success seemed extremely unlikely?

Google Gemini, which synthesizes the official mainstream media version of reality, tells us the 2026 rush on Ceuta was a completely spontaneous event, planned by no-one, randomly timed, driven by the same economic factors motivating the normal constant trickle of migration, with key factors being social media mimesis and peer pressure. Gemini (i.e. the Zionist oligarchy) also blames Spain’s government, led by the anti-Zionist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for “a Spanish policy to grant legal status to roughly half a million existing undocumented immigrants.” The policy passed last January 27. And the regularization push only applies to people already in Spain. But Gemini says “many migrants mistakenly believed that new arrivals would qualify for legalization.”

Oligarchy-owned mainstream media and politicians are also blaming Spain’s June 29 Supreme Court ruling that migrants intercepted at sea cannot be subjected to summary deportations without due process. Apparently that news has been heavily amplified on social media as part of a massive propaganda push that mobilized the 60,000-strong throng of migrants and sent them splashing toward Ceuta.

Gemini explains how it all happened spontaneously:

…decentralized digital coordination, spontaneous mob behavior, and opportunistic exploitation of lax border enforcement…Social media rumors: Instructions, encouragement, and real-time updates spread rapidly across platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and messaging apps…Peer imitation: Viral videos of individuals successfully entering the enclave created a "herd effect" where young people in nearby Moroccan towns like Fnideq decided to copy the attempt….

Spontaneous mass mimesis, the madness of crowds, herd behavior and stampeding, kids doing stupid stuff and posting it on the internet and other kids copying them…sure, that happens. But it can also be exploited by bad actors. The Zionist oligarchs who own social media, people like Larry Ellison and Mark Zuckerberg, work directly with the Israeli Mossad, and to a lesser extent with other intelligence agencies, to steer the social media conversation, and the social media hysteria, in directions that serve their interests.

The two social media apps that dominate Morocco are Instagram (Zuckerberg-Mossad) and TikTok (Ellison-Mossad). The Israeli loyalists who control these two mass-mind-control systems also have at their disposal the more than one million Israelis of Moroccan origin. Many of those ethnic-Moroccan Israeli Jews speak perfect Moroccan Arabic and are physiologically indistinguishable from other Moroccans. So to start a madness-of-crowds event on Moroccan social media, Israel’s psy-ops experts don’t have to rely entirely on bots, or fake people. They have a very large number of real people who can credibly pose as young Moroccans.

The Moroccan government doesn’t seem to be doing much to protect its young people from the Israeli dog-rapists and mind-rapists. It notoriously engages in various forms of “security cooperation” with the Genocidal Zionist Entity, and is rumored to have purchased Pegasus break-into-your-phone-and-own-you software. So if Israel ever decided it wanted to mount a color-revolution-style social media driven invasion of Ceuta by Moroccan youth, it seems unlikely that anyone, except perhaps the Spanish intelligence services, would stand in its way. And the Spanish services, unlike Israel, aren’t world leaders in criminal hacking software, nor do they own Instagram and TikTok.

Why suspect Israel? Start by asking the usual question: cui bono. The effect of the crazy mass-psychosis Ceuta event, like earlier crazy mass-psychosis events including 9/11 and Charlie Hebdo, massively benefits the Zionists far more than anyone else:

*It punishes Spains anti-genocide government, and its courageous anti-genocide leader Pedro Sanchez, for having the temerity to cut off military shipments to Israel.

*It punishes Spain’s anti-Iran-war government for what Gemini terms its

“strict anti-war stance against the U.S.–led military operation in Iran, enacting total base bans, complete airspace closures, and comprehensive cargo blocks, its expulsion of American military aircraft includug fifteen U.S. Air Force refueling tankers, the closure of its entire airspace to all U.S. military aircraft, denying transit access to U.S. warplanes or refueling tankers traveling from third countries, such as the UK, forcing U.S. logistics to entirely bypass Spanish territory, denies docking rights to any international vessel or transit cargo plane carrying military equipment, weapons, or ammunition destinados for Israel or U.S. forces fighting in the Middle East…”

*It reinforces the Islamophobia narrative launched by the 9/11 false flag publicity stunt, allowing Zionist media and politicians to whip up fears of a "Camp of the Saints” style third-world invasion of brown-skinned Muslim hordes—the kind of people that Israel is bent on exterminating and needs Western folks not to care about.

In the past, whenever there was this kind of crazy mediagenic event that supposedly “just happened”—19 Muslims who couldn’t fly planes and could barely tie their shoes “just happened” to get lucky and cause the entire World Trade Center complex to explosively commit suicide; the Kouachi brothers and Coulibaly “just happened” to create the Charlie Hebdo mass psychosis on the same day that Michel Houellebecq published his Great Islamophobic Novel; Lee Harvey Oswald “just happened” to get lucky by unleashing a magic bullet that removed the only obstacle to Israel’s nuclear weapons program…it has always emerged later that ISRAEL DID IT.

I submit that the same is probably the case with the 2026 migrant rush on Ceuta.