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Jewell's avatar
Jewell
1h

Agree - See first part of this podcast for more on the play book/agenda - Mario Nawfal w/ Patrick Henningsen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qU2kHJG2Crw

I would not be surprised if Israel is behind the fires in Spain

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Furmica's avatar
Furmica
1h

💯 Spain has been on the Zionists shit list for non-cooperation in their wars and criticizing their Genocide. Trump lashed out at Spain for not allowing US military in the country so they could operate from there against Iran. Plus Spain has also worked towards peaceful trade with Iran, a no-no in the eyes of the Zionists working to destroy Iran and propagandizing against them.

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