Desperate Trump Bombs Civilian Drinking Water Reservoirs

Live Press TV interview broadcast 6/11/26 @13:15 pm Quds Time

KEVIN BARRETT:

Well, once again, we’ve seen that Trump and the Americans are lashing out in frustration because they’ve lost the war. They lost within the first 24 to 48 hours, and they have no more realistic options. They’ve bombed all the military targets they can bomb with massively diminishing returns, and so now they’re going after civilian targets. The New York Times just reported on its front page this morning that the destruction of two reservoirs in Bamani, in southern Iran, appears to be a war crime. If the New York Times is telling us that the American government is committing an obvious war crime by targeting civilian drinking water, and they’re putting that on their front page, you know there is some dissension going on, and some strategic problems, afflicting the command and control of the American empire.

So basically Trump is lashing out, vacillating between ridiculous exaggerated threats and equally ridiculous exaggerated claims that peace is at hand so the markets should be happy in order to help Trump’s and the Republicans’ prospects in the upcoming elections. He also probably would like to calm things down in time for the World Cup because the Americans are already getting all kinds of terrible publicity around the ways that they’re treating people. They’re not even allowing the Iranian team to sleep in the United States. They have to take a three hour flight into the United States, and then fly out that same day. It’s ridiculous. And they’re treating fans in similar ways, turning people back who have perfectly good visas and so on, and subjecting people to torture as they try to get through American immigration.

So the Americans are looking terrible in front of the world right now, and Trump doesn’t want them to look even worse, as it’s obvious that he’s lost this war. But what can he do? Bomb civilian facilities? Meanwhile, Iran is hitting military targets. Iran hit, I believe, 21 different US bases across the region, and apparently hit a hangar in Jordan containing advanced U.S. aircraft, F-35s.

So, once again, the same pattern keeps emerging, where Iran remains disciplined, goes after military targets, and goes after strategic assets like control over the Strait of Hormuz. The United States, with nothing military or strategic that it’s capable of doing, just lashes out and then Trump’s mouth lashes out as well.

PRESS TV:

Kevin Barrett, why isn’t Donald Trump trying to cut his losses? Domestically, his approval ratings are awful. The economy is being affected with this unwarranted war. Regionally, I think, the U.S.’s reputation has taken a massive hit. One would think that instead of convoluting the situation even more, adding more knots to what already is, that the Trump administration, Donald Trump itself would be trying to cut his losses, but that’s not happening.

KEVIN BARRETT:

Well, Trump has personality issues. As Bandy Lee wrote back maybe 10 years ago, Trump is clearly a pathological, narcissistic sociopath. And he has delusions of grandeur, as we see in all of these tweets where he tweets himself as Dr. Jesus and all these things. He’s the last person on earth that could ever admit they made a mistake.

So had he been a rational human being, and then had Trump even been minimally rational, as soon as it became clear within the next 24 to 48 hours after that attack on February 28th that it wasn’t going to work, that’s when Trump should have laid the blame on Netanyahu and gotten the hell out. That’s when he could have cut his losses to an absolute minimum. And he still would have had to deal with Iran running the Strait of Hormuz, but he wouldn’t have been in this position where the Americans just keep digging this hole and they’re going deeper and deeper and deeper. You’re supposed to stop digging when you’re in that situation, but apparently Trump and his advisors don’t know that.

And part of the reason (for US inability to cut its losses) along with this unfortunate personality of Trump’s, is the fact that not just Trump but the American government in general is largely influenced if not controlled out of Tel Aviv. And the Israelis are in a terrible strategic situation. They are seeing that their dreams of regional hegemony evaporate as Iran and its allies assert themselves in the region, gain control over the Strait of Hormuz, potential control over the Red Sea, and escalation dominance with their missile force that can’t be touched since it’s in underground storage. And suddenly Israel sees its dreams going up in smoke, and all they can imagine doing is continuing to force their American vassal, from whom they collect trillions of dollars of tribute, to bleed itself digging this hole deeper and deeper.

So how does this all end? I think ultimately they are going to somehow have to cut their losses. And maybe Netanyahu going down will be the way it all pans out, and the Zionist entity will then appoint new leadership, try to blame Netanyahu for their excesses and failures. And then maybe Trump will again try to shift that blame to Netanyahu and try to find a way to wriggle out. But Iran’s going to be on top when that happens.

PRESS TV:

Kevin Barrett, let’s also talk about the Iranian response to the Israeli attacks that took place in the south of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, in the Dahia district. So Iran, it held its word. It kept up its word. It said if an attack. He also said that the ceasefire must encompass the entire resistance front. How significant was that, seeing the retaliation being carried out against the Israelis by these.

KEVIN BARRETT:

Well, this case of Iran drawing a red line and then acting when it was crossed actually changes the whole regional equation, as all the observers, including Western observers, are admitting. Prior to this, Iran was so restrained that it really never, ever hit anybody unless it was hit itself. And now Iran drew that red line around Beirut and said if Israel goes ahead and bombs Beirut, then Iran will retaliate.

This raises the possibility that Iran can now dissuade and deter the Zionist entity from its most egregious excesses, potentially not only from bombing Beirut, but perhaps even ultimately forcing the Zionist entity to withdraw from places like the parts of Gaza that it occupies, as well as southern Lebanon. And if to the extent that this happens, we will have to see some major radical change in leadership in Tel Aviv. They’re going to have to admit failure. And that’s probably going to require scapegoating Netanyahu and coming up with new leadership. And it won’t be that much better. It’ll be devoted to genocide and expansion. But they’re going to have to admit that they lost this round. So Iran’s drawing this red line around Beirut and then standing by it and punishing the Zionists for crossing that red line completely changes the regional equation.

PRESS TV:

Kevin Barrett, you mentioned the IAEA resolution the anti-Iran resolution where the Board of Governors they adopted this anti-Iranian resolution that happened on Wednesday. The resolution has been called everything from being flawed to being illegal as well. Is there a big question mark right now over the legitimacy and with it the independence and reputation of the IAEA?

KEVIN BARRETT:

Well, the IAEA has shown that it’s a corrupt cat’s paw for this evil empire that’s ruling the world through nuclear threats. The Zionist entity is the world’s worst case of nuclear proliferation. They are not signed on to the NPT in any way shape or form. They’re blatant serial violators. They stole the nuclear material to build hundreds of nuclear weapons from the United States, with the help of the Kosher Nostra organized crime ring that dominates the United States. And so the IAEA was actually complicit in the war on Iran by putting out their resolution essentially seeming to give some kind of justification for the attack on Iran. And so they have a terrible record and this is not going to help. Ultimately they’ve been proven irrelevant and the world is going to have to come up with some new institutions to deal with the problem of proliferation.

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