Dennis Kucinich Good Friday Interview: Crucifixion of Gaza, "Passion of Palestine"
Dennis Kucinich Good Friday Interview: Crucifixion of Gaza, "Passion of Palestine"

Former congressman and presidential candidate expresses "absolute anguish" over US-backed genocide
Apr 18, 2025
Transcript

Audio and transcript at my Substack

Dennis Kucinich served 16 years in Congress (1997-2013) and ran for president twice (2004 and 2008). His Good Friday message is headined: “The Cross and the Pieta. The Passion of Palestine: In every parent cradling a lifeless child, we see the Pieta. In every bombed home, a new Golgotha. Gaza suffers an unending Good Friday.”

Excerpt from the Interview:

Kevin, thank you for reaching out and inviting me to be on your podcast. And we, you know, I wrote that piece as part of my weekly Substack writings, because of the sense of anguish that I feel—and as I have written, I know I’m not the only one—the absolute anguish that I feel about this murderous attack on the people of Gaza.

Last night…There was a bombing attack on a small tent city in Khan Yunus. And six children were burned to death, including three sisters. It’s hard to even comprehend the kind of violence that is going on right now. And it’s even much more difficult as an American to know that our tax dollars have paid for the bombs, the planes, the missiles, the drones, the rifles, the bullets, the intel, the AI… It’s really a production that’s made in America.

And it’s absolutely soul-shattering to consider that this is happening in this day and age, 2025, and that America is making it happen.

(Full transcript at my Substack. Click “transcript” above the video image.)

