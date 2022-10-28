Is Ye the latest of the African-American heroes who have angered the bullies at the ADL by speaking truth to (Jewish) power? Or have some of his controversial statements been ill-conceived? And is Newsweek’s assertion that US Troops are Preparing to Attack Russia an exaggeration, or is a nuclear false flag in the works? Listen to tonight’s live radio show and decide.

First hour: Author and journalist Bro. Demetric Muhammad of the Nation of Islam Research Group discusses the new Final Call article “Kanye West Meets Jewish Power.” It begins: “Black entertainer Ye (formerly Kanye West) has now joined the elite ranks of some of our most powerful and prestigious Black freedom fighters, such as Martin Luther King, Marcus Mosiah Garvey, Malcolm X, Bishop Desmond Tutu, the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, and even our late great freedom fighter Nelson Mandela. For they–like Kanye–were all labeled ‘anti-Semites’ by the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith.”

Second hour: Rev. Dr. Randy Short offers a different view of the Kanye West controversy. Dr. Short has known Ye personally for many years. He thinks Ye’s statements about Jews have been overly harsh, poorly thought out, and even ungrateful. (Yes, Jews do dominate the entertainment business, and they helped Ye become a billionaire, so why is he biting the hand that feeds him?)

Halfway through the hour we’re joined by Joachim Hagopian, author of DEVIL’S PLAYGROUND UKRAINE IS CRIME CABAL’S LAST STAND RESORTING TO FALSE FLAG TO BLAME PUTIN FOR NUKES: “Lately much of the mainstream media focus is emphasizing how the reckless madman from Russia is willing to go nuclear…These alarmist disinfo lies are put out exactly at the time the British Defense Minister Ben Wallace suddenly canceled his scheduled Tuesday appearance before the House of Commons Defense Committee in order to attend in person emergency meetings at the Pentagon and White House with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who I supervised a half century ago when he was a freshman at West Point…”

