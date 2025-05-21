Debating Paul Craig Roberts: Which is Worse, the Digital Revolution or Immigrant-Driven Crime?

Paul Craig Roberts, the illustrious economist and architect of Reaganomics, became a notable voice of 9/11 truth two decades ago—a courageous move, given that he’s important enough to raise the ire of the perps and coverup team. Since then he has been calling it like he sees it and hasn’t backed down an inch. (Check out our past interviews on 9/11 and terminal corruption, Trump-Russia, and the ongoing collapse of US empire.

In today’s discussion we agree that most recent technological “progress” isn’t worth it—a point Roberts brilliantly makes in “The Digital Revolution Is Too Costly to Continue.” But when the conversation turns to immigrant-driven crime, I find his alarmism way overblown. (Americans worrying about crime in Europe is like Mexicans worrying about heat waves in Alaska.)

We also discuss West Asia aka the Middle East, where Roberts predicts Gaza will be annexed by the US per Trump’s bloviations, which I find highly unlikely.

Excerpt:

Welcome to Truth Jihad Podcast. Kevin Barrett here doing this since 2006 in a long list of media and networks. I've been on Alex Jones' network, been on John Statmiller's RBN network, and lots of other people's as well. I got invited to Jeff Rense’s but turned him down. He wanted me to pay. Anyway, here I am all by myself with a good economics advisor, actually. This is actually one of the world's top economic advisors that you could ever possibly have. That's Paul Craig Roberts. And he's now moved up in the world from when he was crafting Reaganomics to advising people like me. So welcome, Paul Craig Roberts. Great to have you back.

Well, thank you, Kevin.

Actually, I think I might be a notch or two above Reagan in terms of critical acumen, although that's probably not saying very much. So...you've certainly followed an interesting career trajectory when you became one of the highest level people to come out for 9/11 Truth, thereby exposing yourself to a certain amount of pushback and perhaps even physical danger. So how's that all been, looking back over 20 years?

Well, people have lost confidence in the official narrative, but it still stands. The government will never abandon it. So it'll be another one of those sayings that we know, but the government won't admit.

That's right. We all get to be smarter than the government now because they're such bad liars.

Yeah, there's a whole accumulation of them, you know. They go way back in time. But if you start with our youth, we have the Kennedy assassination, both of them. Martin Luther King, and then we have all the made-up wars in the Middle East, and 9/11, and the COVID pandemic, and the vax, and it's endless. And now we have Iranian weapons of mass destruction, Iranian nukes. It's endless.

So the question is, where do you even start with something like this? Maybe we could start with hopes for change. Obama was hope and change back in 2008. That didn't work out so well. And and now Trump has brought the hope of change. And the red pill is now in the White House.RFK Jr. is in the cabinet, and a lot of folks thought that Trump was going to keep promises to open up the JFK files and all this sort of thing. And at some point, I think you actually had a little bit of hope that there might be marginal improvement under a new Trump regime. What do you think about the way it's all going?

Well, I think we're learning once again that the ruling establishment is much stronger than a presidential administration. The ruling establishment is institutionalized throughout the society. And so it makes it very difficult for merely a president to change the focus and put the country in the direction that the ruling establishment doesn't want. It just really can't be done…

(Read the full transcript by clicking "transcript" above the video image at my Substack.)

