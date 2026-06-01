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jay's avatar
jay
8h

you fail to mention how each entity's autonomy is quite limited by the fact that they are all controlled by the bankers. Iran could have brought the Israeli public to the point of wanting it to stop. They didn't. Why didn't they?

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Mike Fish's avatar
Mike Fish
6hEdited

While I fervently hope that the u.s.a. and the “apartheid regime” in the “middle east” are all sent packing, once and for all, this ain’t a zero sum game. Everybody’s losing. Especially those who can least afford to lose the little that they have, like those precious little ones at Minab.

Unfortunately, I never learned Islam. Never read the Koran. Don’t practice any religious crap. But, I still remember “blessed are the “diplomats”, and “swords into plowshares”. If only. I wish. But, when it comes to the prison break on October 7th, I understand. It’s a day that changed the world, and ripped off the mask.

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