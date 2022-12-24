My live radio show starts in a few minutes (8 pm Eastern) and features two courageous American public intellectuals grappling with third-rail topics. Coincidentally, Daniel Pinchbeck and Alan Sabrosky both just published articles on issues related to Jewish identity politics: “Jewish Identity, Anti-Semitism, and Tikkun Olam: The Beginning of an Inquiry,” and “Unsettled History: The Useful Abuse of the Holocaust” respectively. Check out the show writeup, and listen live 8-10 pm Eastern at Revolution.Radio (studio A).

This weekend’s FFWN is now posted and ready to watch! It’s headlined “FFWN Special: Anthony Hall’s “News From Canada”: Will 2023 See a Reckoning for the COVID Catastrophe?”

And coming next week: E. Michael Jones and I break down the top stories of 2022 and look ahead to 2023. It should be posted late next week, Saturday at the latest, at the False Flag Weekly News page.