Daniel Pinchbeck on Jewish Identity, Alan Sabrosky on "Settled History" & Holocaust
And Professor Anthony Hall blasts Trudeau's Canadian COVID dystopia and looks ahead to 2023...with E. Michael Jones waiting in the wings
My live radio show starts in a few minutes (8 pm Eastern) and features two courageous American public intellectuals grappling with third-rail topics. Coincidentally, Daniel Pinchbeck and Alan Sabrosky both just published articles on issues related to Jewish identity politics: “Jewish Identity, Anti-Semitism, and Tikkun Olam: The Beginning of an Inquiry,” and “Unsettled History: The Useful Abuse of the Holocaust” respectively. Check out the show writeup, and listen live 8-10 pm Eastern at Revolution.Radio (studio A).
This weekend’s FFWN is now posted and ready to watch! It’s headlined “FFWN Special: Anthony Hall’s “News From Canada”: Will 2023 See a Reckoning for the COVID Catastrophe?”
And coming next week: E. Michael Jones and I break down the top stories of 2022 and look ahead to 2023. It should be posted late next week, Saturday at the latest, at the False Flag Weekly News page.
Dr. Barrett I enjoyed the interview with Dr. Alan Sabrosky and Cat McGuire. Thank you for doing it. I'll be honest, I un-recommended your substack a while back when you just seem to keep promoting the Republican and Democrat scam. To me that's like a net that is cast to capture people, then say the godless are on mostly on the left, and the racist are mostly on the right, and they do that on purpose I think. They leave out people like me who are Deists, like some of America's Founders, who have the humble, natural view that nature is all our God and mankind just doesn't know everything, in a nutshell. I don't call myself Pagan or any of that. I haven't even looked into that bs yet. I think they keep the Rep and Dem thing like that on purpose. AIPAC controls these Rep and Dem scam parties in an illusion of choice who mostly pretend to oppose one another in the end. Even if AIPAC didn't we are supposed to have a Republic, not a Democracy with worthless electronic voting machines today even. I'm still trying to learn about that more so I can promote it better. And you keep saying the psyop word Nazi which from my research is a political epithet made up by some idiot named Konrad Heiden, who says he was a Jew anyway, during the 1920’s and was/is spread around by Communist-Marxists as a psyop word meant to confuse people about the political and financial ideals of National Socialism - like some who fought these same NWO bankers and their enabled psyop scammers all over the place. I don't really know what to think about this Masonic bs except maybe it' got corrupted at the top but not at the bottom so to be an illusion too.
Also FYI I recently stopped promoting Whitney Webb, the "Jeffrey Epstein network exposer" that's gotten popular in recent years. I have shared some of her work. The reason I stopped promoting her is because after I sent her a good while back some of the easily available truth about WW I & II through Telegram and also to her in email and she never replied, then I noticed she recently did a video and promoted these lies with psyop scammer extraordinaire Glenn Beck, and after I noticed she also recently started allowing other psyop scammers to promote these lies on her website, I can't go for that mind manipulation bs, as no sane person should go for any of these psyop scams or scammers and omissions of important understandings in the bigger picture.
"holocaust" just means any mass slaughter, reckless destruction or sacrifice of life, especially by fire.
the word "Semite" means a member of different peoples of ancient southwestern Asia including the Akkadians, Phoenicians, Hebrews, and Arabs. It also refers to people speaking a Semitic language.
-What happened to the Japanese people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was a "holocaust".
-What happened to the German people in Dresden and Berlin was a "holocaust".
-What happened to the North Vietnamese people during the American carpet bombing was a "holocaust".
-What happened to the people in the Twin Towers on 9/11/01 when they were blown up with some kind of explosives after some planes were remote controlled into them was a "holocaust".
History is full of senseless killing, much of it by "false flag" trickery too, and we should always use common sense and strive to improve. In the sense of the physical destruction depicted in the above events - what happened to some people and some Jews, or people who were told they were Jews anyway, in WW II in Europe was NOT a "holocaust" and there were no gas chambers. I think our Founders were running from this same bs. And I noticed in the movie The Lone Ranger (2103) they showed in the plot how rich scammers can demonize people like Indians who had no man-made religion and then pay some scumbags to take part in a "false flag" murder scam on them to make war, take land, etc. I think Indians fought each other too and some had slaves. So the US Constitution and people like the Deist Thomas Paine with his The Age of Reason and "A Republic if you can keep it" is what makes sense to me.
Share WW I & II Truth for Peace
Click "MORE" below each video to see the additional info.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NBu3vOs8kXFY/
Note: If my Share WW I & II Truth for Peace bitchute channel is restricted to anyone like it is to some because of their location, use some VPN like https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/ to access the internet where you can change your location to one that works (in the USA) and you can view the channel. I have other channels so it's not like I focus on this only. Also just FYI I switched to Proton email https://proton.me/ in a 50/50 chance effort that it's more secure any of this US or British Big Tech. Proton also has Proton VPN, Proton Calendar, and Proton Drive for storage too.
I'm going to re-recommend you.
Best regards,
Michael
https://michaelatkinson.substack.com/
Dr. Barrett,
I want to pose some questions to you and your subscribers that I finally started understanding not long ago that we should have always asked ourselves:
How is anyone supposed to really know who is, or is not, a Jew?
Also, how is anyone supposed to know or not, if someone decided to pose as a Jew, in order to confuse/scam people? e.g. holohoax reparations? Then their children thinking they're Jews too? And then people possibly doing the same thing during periods even before WW II, to get benefits of some kind, since the 6 million psyop has been promoted since way before then?
Also, how is anyone supposed to know or not, if a person who was told they were a Jew when they were born, later decided to pose as a non-Jew for the purpose of confusing/scamming people? Just two possible examples being politicians or elites with faked backgrounds.
Best regards,
Michael
https://michaelatkinson.substack.com/