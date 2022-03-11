Greetings,

I just preached a fiery khutbah (Islamic sermon) against the “Damn Yankees.” No offense to the baseball team!

Tonight’s live radio show’s first hour will feature Gordon Duff of Veterans Today discussing the fake news story claiming Russia attacked a maternity hospital (it was staged with crisis actors, and we caught them red-handed!) He’ll also go over VT’s exclusive intel drop from Russia’s GRU explaining what they say is really going on, as well as the countless other MSM-suppressed Ukraine war stories VT has been churning out on an hourly basis.

In the second hour Tufts University history professor Gary Leupp discusses his prescient, updated article “Those Who Voted for the ‘Lesser Evil’ Voted for NATO Expansion.” (If global thermonuclear and biological war is the lesser evil, I’d hate to see the greater evil!)

Then in the second half of the hour Gary’s fellow Counterpunch writer Dave Lindorff of ThisCantBeHappening discusses his latest articles” If the US or NATO Put Fighters in the Air Over Ukraine We’d Have World War” and “Germany Deserves a Big Share of the Blame for the Ukraine Disaster.”

This week's guest commentator is US State Department whistleblower J. Michael Springmann, author of Visas for Al Qaeda .

