Antisemitism Czar and Health and Human Services director Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has announced a series of steep, sharp cuts in the HHS workforce. In a strong signal that antisemitism will no longer be tolerated at HHS, Kennedy announced the firing of two-thirds of the Department’s non-Jewish workers, including all female employees. The remaining one-third, he added, will be forcibly circumcised by his close friend and handler, Rabbi Schmuckly Botox.

“These cuts—and do I mean cuts—send a powerful message: NEVER AGAIN will antisemitism be tolerated on America’s college campuses, nor anywhere else in America, including its goy-bloated health bureaucracy,” Kennedy solemnly intoned. “For far too long, Jews have suffered from the worst form of economic discrimination: They have only been allowed to steal most of the money, not all of it. As a small symbolic gesture inaugurating the Trump Administration’s restoration of Jewish economic freedom, Rabbi Scmuckly and I are curtailing the waste, fraud, and abuse entailed by allowing goyim cattle to draw salaries.”

Asked why he was allowing one-third of HHS goys to remain on the payroll, albeit without their foreskins, Kennedy explained: “Rabbi Schmuckly convinced me that YouTube footage of mass circumcisions would be helpful in terrorizing America’s goyim in general, and anti-genocide college students in particular, into submission. I mean, if you thought the slaughterhouse scenes in Fast Food Nation were bad, wait till you get a load of Schmuckly carving up those waspy HHS drones with his knife! Any student who watches even five minutes of that will forget all about Gaza.”

Kennedy added that Hollywood Jews had already filmed hundreds of hours of DHS mass-circumcision footage, “though of course most of that will be left on the cutting-room floor.”

A message from the satirist:

Today’s live podcast will feature author Blake Archer Williams reporting live from Tehran, capital of the free world, followed by Mees Baijan of The Predators vs. the People discussing Cass-Sunstein-style hoaxes like “viruses don’t exist.” Listen live at https://Revolution.Radio - Studio A.

Culture Wars editor E. Michael Jones will join tomorrow’s False Flag Weekly News. Fans of EMJ and FFWN can send a message by contributing to the Fundrazr .

And finally:

Stripe is Substack’s only processor and they debanked me, so you can no longer pay me through Substack. Now I am posting everything on Substack free and asking people to sign up for recurring donations at my Paypal donation page…or better yet, the free speech platform SPdonate. Note that you may need to do a recurring larger recurring annual donation ($100 suggested) not a small monthly one, because SPdonate can’t process anything under $20.