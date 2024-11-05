He’s BAAAA-AAACK! In the furniture business, that is.
So step right up! It’s Crazy Bibi’s Masada 2.0 Discount Furniture Leaving-the-Country Sale! My prices are INSANE!
7 million Jews are leaving Palestine! If I don’t steal their left-behind furniture and sell it, somebody else gonna steal and sell it!
I must be CRAZY to be selling this stuff so cheap!
At these prices, it’s a steal! IF YOU DON’T STEAL IT, SOMEBODY ELSE GONNA STEAL IT!
So come on down to
Crazy Bibi’s Discount Furniture Warehouse Sale,
35 Azza Street,
Jerusalem, Palestine
Hurry! Hurry! The sale ends when Hezbollah’s next rocket hits!
Discussion about this post
No posts
So true this is barely satire unfortunately!
I think you have described the entire western establishment (not just the gangster in image) He is not crazy, just a professional frauster criminal. International mafia.