Video link

In the new False Flag Weekly News posted above, E. Michael Jones and I opened with the week’s biggest story: The US Department of Energy, which oversees research on biological weapons as well as nuclear weapons, has assessed that COVID is man-made and probably emerged from a lab leak.

Throughout 2020 and into 2021, saying such things could get you banned from social media. My Facebook account was temporarily frozen, and my Patreon account and YouTube channel permanently nuked, on the pretext that I was posting “medical misinformation,” i.e. COVID heresy. I had repeatedly cited evidence that COVID was obviously a lab-made bioweapon rather than a naturally occurring disease, including early interviews with Dr. Meryl Nass in which she exposed the primary purveyors of the “natural origins” myth, who turned out to be notorious biowar criminals and “usual suspects.”

Now that the US government has all but admitted that COVID is a bioweapon, will Patreon and YouTube restore my accounts and pay damages? Will Zuckerberg get down on his knees and apologize? Will everybody who pushed the natural origins myth, including the whole mainstream media, be banned from Facebook and YouTube and Patreon and social media in general? I’m not holding my breath. More likely, the official line will become “we always knew it was a bioweapon” along the lines of “we have always been at war with Eastasia.” (Ironically, the Wuhan-lab-leak false flag limited hangout may be what takes us to war with Eastasia!)

Coincidentally, when I Googled around looking for a non-paywalled report on The Wall Street Journal’s exposé of the new Energy Department assessment, the top result sourced to ABC News. I experienced a sudden moment of deja vu: Hadn’t ABC News broken a similar blockbuster story a couple of years ago?

That story, with all of its monumental implications, somehow got memory-holed. Ron Unz and I have been working since then to un-memory-hole it.

Video link

If the full story of the fall 2019 neocon bio-attack on Wuhan and Qom ever emerges, ABC reporters’ April 2020 exposé of US intelligence foreknowledge of the COVID pandemic could become Pulitzer-worthy, not to mention mega-historic. So it seems unduly self-effacing, not to mention stupid, for ABC News to be reporting on the Energy Department’s assessment that COVID is a lab artifact without even mentioning that same network’s earlier work exposing who made and unleashed it.

As E. Michael Jones and I noted on FFWN, the “deliberate bio-attack on China and Iran” hypothesis is the elephant in the room. The answer to the COVID origins riddle turns out to be “as easy as ABC.”