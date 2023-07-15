Video link

From the explosive COVID Origins congressional hearings, to the US government's claim that Russian agents defecate in American officials's luggage, this week’s False Flag Weekly News covered the proverbial waterfront.

We started with the COVID panel, not the Russian turds, for obvious reasons. The fact that COVID is an engineered bioweapon, not a naturally-occurring virus, is arguably more important than tales of Russian agents dropping dirty bombs in their American counterparts’ suitcases. To put it bluntly, the March 2020 conspiracy to hoodwink the world by elevating the natural origin theory to the status of religious dogma, while silencing those who sought and spoke the truth, constitutes obstruction of justice in the first degree. (Obstruction of justice isn’t normally a hanging matter, but this case, involving as it does the murder of tens of millions of people, is arguably an exception.)

Some Historical Background

For those who came in late, I have been covering the truth about COVID from the early days of the scamdemic.

On February 9, 2020, Jeff Brown and I discussed the likelihood that COVID-19 emerged from a US bio-attack on China. On March 16, 2020, Peter Myers joined me to discuss the evidence that COVID-19 was made in a lab. On March 27, 2020, three leading 9/11 experts and Dr. E. Michael Jones discussed COVID as another 9/11 on my show. Even more importantly, Dr. Meryl Nass joined me on April 8, 2020 to expose the criminal coverup of COVID’s lab origins that the US House of Representatives just re-exposed this week, more than three years later.

Dr. Nass also participated in the COVID origins webinar I hosted in May, 2020, featuring international law professor Francis Boyle and Run Unz, editor of the Unz Review. By that time, Ron Unz had begun publishing the material that he later compiled into the book Our COVID-19 Catastrophe: Was the Epidemic the Result of Biowarfare Blowback? Unz’s book brilliantly and convincingly develops the argument that I had begun framing, albeit less thoroughly and elegantly, back in early February, 2020: COVID-19 emerged from a US bio-attack targeting China’s economy and Iran’s ruling elites.

Oddly, the Atlantic Council, representing the hawkish wing of the US Deep State, subsequently chose to honor me, rather than Ron Unz, as one of the world’s top eight “superspreaders of COVID-19 conspiracy theories.” I wasn’t trying to steal Unz’s thunder. On the contrary, I strongly urged the AP journalist who interviewed me for the story, David Klepper, to contact Unz, the leading expert on the bio-attack hypothesis. Klepper ignored my advice and published a typical Deep State sponsored hit piece.

US House Panel Catches Up With Meryl Nass

Last week, the House Covid Panel finally caught up with Meryl Nass. The Panel grilled several authors of the seminal Nature Medicine article that enshrined the natural origin narrative while smearing the lab origin hypothesis as a dangerous conspiracy theory. At the end of January 2020, those virologists had been frantically exchanging emails demonstrating their essentially unanimous view that COVID appeared to have been cooked up in a lab. Then, just three days later, after a long conference call with Fauci, they all simultaneously embraced the “natural origin or else” party line that shut down mainstream discussion of COVID origin truth.

On Tuesday, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) asked one of the virologists, Robert Garry, “What happened during those three days?” Garry, under oath, responded: “Well, we examined the genomes more closely…” He then repeated the same arguments that Meryl Nass exposed, more than three years ago, as obviously specious and shamelessly mendacious.

The House Panel Republicans are to be commended for essentially putting Meryl Nass’s exposure of the Nature Medicine COVID origins coverup into the Congressional Record. But the Republicans are hell-bent on blaming China in general and the Wuhan Institute of Virology in particular. That may play well politically. But the “blame China” angle has obvious weaknesses. Why would American authorities go to such great lengths to cover up China’s culpability in an accidental release scenario? If COVID accidentally escaped from a Chinese lab, and the guilty party was the Chinese scientific establishment and the government behind it, wouldn’t the US government start salivating at the massive leverage it could gain over China by exposing the truth and demanding reparations?

Rather than pursuing the truth about COVID origins, the US government has been behaving as if the truth were radioactive: It’s a classic example of what cops and prosecutors call “guilty demeanor.” A June 2021 Vanity Fair article by Katherine Eban revealed that State Department staffers were warned not to look into COVID origins because the topic was a “can of worms” that “could open Pandora’s box.” But if the truth were merely that COVID stemmed from an accident at WIV, and the Chinese were ultimately to blame, why would that be such a “a can of worms” much less “Pandora’s box”? On the contrary, it would be the best thing that ever happened to the US government, offering Washington the leverage it needs to contain its biggest geopolitical adversary.

Even as the House Republicans were offering a COVID origins limited hangout attempting to blame China, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was explaining why the US, not the Chinese, was to blame for COVID:

“I think the CIA was involved certainly in this research,” Kennedy proclaimed, adding “They were funding it through USAID. And NIH, I think, in the end gave about $26 million in funding to the Wuhan lab. But USAID, which was functioning as the CIA surrogate, gave over $64 million. The Pentagon also gave a lot of money.”

Which raises the question: Why would the CIA and the Pentagon be funding Chinese bioweapons research?!

To answer that question, let’s explore a what if scenario.

What if US strategists, many years ago, saw that the biggest threat to continued US hegemony was China’s three-decade-long double-digit economic growth? Reducing the gap between Chinese and US/Western economic growth would then become the number one strategic imperative.

One way to slow China’s economic growth would be to attack it with an anti-economy bioweapon. It wouldn’t have to kill more than, say, one in five hundred people. Even a low-lethality weapon, if ultra-contagious, could force an adversary into lockdown mode, crippling its economy.

Robert Kadlec has built an entire career advocating for such things. Donald Trump appointed Kadlec biowar czar in 2017. Then in 2018 China lost most of its chicken supply to a mysterious virus. In 2019 its pork production was decimated by another virus. And as we all know, in 2020, China’s economy was hamstrung, even to some extent permanently hobbled, by COVID-19. Thanks to COVID, the massive gap between Chinese and American economic growth has shrunk significantly. The fact that COVID seems to have blown back against its creators, killing well over a million Americans, shouldn’t obscure that strategic victory. Chalk one up for the good guys!

If COVID was a US anti-economy bio-attack on China, the CIA would have funded the Wuhan lab in order to create a “plausible patsy” upon which suspicion could be cast. By setting up a Level 4 biolab in Wuhan, the transit hub of China, and funding bat coronavirus research there, the CIA ensured that its attack on China could be blamed on the victim.

So when State Department officials were warned not to look into the COVID origins “can of worms” that might unleash apocalyptic troubles from “Pandora’s box,” they were being discouraged from mounting investigations that could ultimately expose the American biowar crime of the century and put an end to the US empire.

House Republicans, of course, disagree. They think Fauci, the Democrats, and other COVID origins obstructionists are in bed with China, or at least afraid of ruffling China’s feathers. Could those wimpy liberals fear that blaming WIV and China for COVID could rile up the American people and trigger a horribly destructive war?

That’s precisely the scenario that the CIA, LBJ, and behind them the Israelis, used to terrorize Earl Warren and other reasonable men into covering up the JFK assassination. By sheep-dipping the patsy, Lee Harvey Oswald, in Russian and Cuban communism, JFK’s killers, among the Allen Dulles, could tell Warren: “The truth could lead to World War III. It’s a can of worms, a Pandora’s box. Don’t open it.”

The CIA hasn’t changed since it killed the Kennedys. Under CIA Director Mike “we lie we cheat we steal” Pompeo, it seems the agency set up WIV as the Lee Harvey Oswald of the COVID bio-attack. By funding a level 4 biowar facility in Wuhan tasked with bat coronaviruses, the CIA ensured that after attacking China and at least partially solving the Chinese economic growth problem, it would be able to terrorize nice Democratic liberals, and other naive folks, by raising the can-of-worms-meets-Pandora’s-box specter of “COVID origins truth leads to World War III with China.”

mRNA Vaccines: The Failed Antidote?

If COVID-19 was a military project, it stands to reason that the mRNA vaccines would have been developed simultaneously as the intended antidote. That experiment, for better or worse, appears to have been none-too-successful.

No wonder the vaccines were brought out so fast. And no wonder the US-bankster-empire dominated Western World was subjected to wartime emergency censorship and propaganda designed to force whole populations to participate in a biological warfare experiment.

By connecting the dots—the US House Panel’s belated rehashing of Meryl Nass’s March 2020 bombshell exposé, RFK Jr.’s statements about the CIA funding the Wuhan lab and military contractors making the vaccines, and of course Ron Unz’s seminal work on the COVID-as-US-bio-attack hypothesis—we may awaken to the realization that we are living through the early-to-middle stages of “deniable bio-World War III.”