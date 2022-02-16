In November, 2019, who could possibly have known that the COVID-19 pandemic was brewing in Wuhan? Only the people who unleashed it! That's why the April 2020 ABC News story detailing US intelligence agency foreknowledge amounts to a "smoking gun." For the full story, read Ron Unz's free Our COVID-19 Catastrophe ebook.

Note: The ABC News report "US intelligence agencies warned of virus in November "

and a 14-second snippet of Robert Cray's song "Smoking Gun" are included in “COVID-19 Bio-Attack Smoking Gun!” under the Fair Use doctrine protecting creative expression. The meaning of both has been adapted to the argument advanced in this video, and thus substantially altered for creative purposes in accordance with the Fair Use provision.